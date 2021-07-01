[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa
-
The desire for democracy in eSwatini is nothing new, but this current wave of protests is the strongest push yet
-
King Mswati III has been in power for 35 years
-
Analysts expect him to hold on “by all means possible”
RELATED: eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some'
Is this the eSwatini spring?Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk
eSwatini is Africa’s last absolute monarchy.
King Mswati III has been in power since 1986.
In 2009, Forbes magazine estimated his personal wealth at US$200 million.
According to the UN, 63% of Swazis live on less than $1.25 per day.
For people who know a bit about eSwatini, the pro-democracy protests that have led to a brutal military crackdown come as no surprise.
People are rising up against the political status quo that still sees political parties banned and sham elections held every five years.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Menzi Ndhlovu, a Senior Political and Country Analyst at Johannesburg-based Signal Risk (scroll up to listen).
Ndhlovu discussed warning signs that emerged from eSwatini, what neighbouring African leaders must do, and what the protests – and the military crackdown – mean for the tiny kingdom and the region.
The desire for democracy in eSwatini is nothing new… The monarchy is seeking, by all means, to ride this out, and to prevent its toppling… This is the strongest push yet for reform…Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst - Signal Risk
Coronavirus has driven down revenues… It’s driven down export revenue… The monarchy is in a weaker position…Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst - Signal Risk
If worst comes to worst, they might cede to some kind of democratic reform by way of a Constitutional Monarchy… The monarchy will try to survive by all means possible.Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst - Signal Risk
I don’t see this destabilising the SADC region…Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst - Signal Risk
A lot of South African businesses operate in eSwatini…Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst - Signal Risk
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
More from World
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network.Read More
Comedian Bill Cosby walks free as court overturns sexual assault conviction
83-year-old Cosby was released from the State Correctional Institution Phoenix in Montgomery, Pennsylvania on Wednesday afternoon.Read More
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge.Read More
Are you financially prepared for the third wave?
Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority.Read More
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize
Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast.Read More
Indiana Jones' famous fedora goes under the hammer, could fetch up to $500 000
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Chuck Costas at Prop Store which is hosting an online auction of Hollywood memorabilia this week.Read More
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!'
Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele.Read More
Stop denying racism says UN Human Rights chief in report calling for reparations
The United Nation's Michele Bachelet has called for reparations to be made for racism against people of African descent.Read More
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal”
Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sectorRead More
More from Opinion
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation
Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new sub-R300 000 Mazda 2: 'It feels like a luxury car'
Zain Johnson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard
John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD Party Member at the Western Cape Legislature.Read More
Sorry taxpayers, Jacob Zuma will not lose his considerable benefits
Africa Melane interviews Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson on the Presidency at the Democratic Alliance.Read More
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire
The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence.Read More
Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa.Read More
'It's the end of the road for Zuma, I don't see any wiggle room' - legal expert
The Money Show interviews legal expert Anton van Dalsen, analyst JP Landman and Corruption Watch's David Lewis on the Zuma ruling.Read More
AARTO: 'Nothing wrong with demerits - but administration must be up to scratch'
John Maytham interviews Advocate Stephanie Fisk of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).Read More
Poor, rural Limpopo leads rest of SA in vaccinating its people against Covid-19
Refilwe Moloto interviews Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathub.Read More
More from Africa
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network.Read More
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!'
Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele.Read More
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries
In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise onRead More
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group.Read More
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank
Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses.Read More
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation'
Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish.Read More
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit
Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised.Read More
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57
Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening.Read More