Google's Family Link will give parents peace of mind - and it's free
- Google Family Link App is free
- It enables parents to control the content their child has access to, oversee any in-app payment they make on Google Play Store, and even control the amount of time a child can use their devices.
- It requires parental permission for any in-app payments or app purchases by children
- It enables parents to control the time children spend on devices and has a self-locking timer system that can be used
- The app also allows parents to see the geo location of their children
Kids spend a lot of time online and we as parents don't always know which sites they visiting and who they chatting to, says presenter Zain Johnson.
Google has launched The Family Link app lets you set digital ground rules and alerts you to what they downloading.
He chats to Yolanda Mlonzi, Senior Analyst, Government Affairs & Public Policy, Google SA about how the app works and what it can achieve.
Mlonzi says Google views online safety for children as a shared responsibility.
As a platform, you also need to give parents and children the tools to make themselves safer online.Yolanda Mlonzi, Senior Analyst, Government Affairs & Public Policy - Google SA
Family Link app is a free tool that parents can use.Yolanda Mlonzi, Senior Analyst, Government Affairs & Public Policy - Google SA
What can Family Link do?
- It enables parents to set controls on their children's devices
- The app gives parents the tools and language to help set healthy digital habits for children
How does the Family Link app work?
- It allows parents to manage the content that their children are exposed to
For example, as a parent, you can set filters on the content your child is exposed to on YouTube.Yolanda Mlonzi, Senior Analyst, Government Affairs & Public Policy - Google SA
- It ensures parents have oversight and control over apps or games children may buy on Google Play Store
It also gives you an overview of in-app payments your child might make on the Play Store. What this app does, is before your child buys a game or an app on the Play Store, you will have to approve that - so you will know where your money is going.Yolanda Mlonzi, Senior Analyst, Government Affairs & Public Policy - Google SA
- It allows parents to control the amount of screen time for their children
Have that discussion with your children about being on their device between say 4 to 6, and you can set that through the Family Link app. And what that does, is at 6 o'clock, it will lock your child's phone.Yolanda Mlonzi, Senior Analyst, Government Affairs & Public Policy - Google SA
It gives you that control even if you are not with your child at that time.
It also allows you to see where your child's location is.Yolanda Mlonzi, Senior Analyst, Government Affairs & Public Policy - Google SA
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/child_with_computer.html
More from Lifestyle
POPI D-Day: Impact on WhatsApp groups and what you should know
Refilwe Moloto talks to head of social media law at Shepstone & Wylie Verlie Oosthuizen about the new law and WhatsApp groups.Read More
KwikSpar in Plettenberg Bay invites local restaurants to sell takeaways at kiosk
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Duncan Brown, the owner of a Kwikspar in Plettenberg Bay that's giving local restaurants a leg-up.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new sub-R300 000 Mazda 2: 'It feels like a luxury car'
Zain Johnson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
Are you financially prepared for the third wave?
Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority.Read More
‘Shrinkflation' is ubiquitous, and meant to deceive - Wendy Knowler
Refilwe Moloto interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
Vinpro files urgent court bid to lift ban on wine sales in Western Cape
CapeTalk host John Maytham speaks to Vinpro MD Rico Basson about the court bid to lift the ban on wine sales in the Western Cape.Read More
How Greyton became one of 4000 'Transition Towns' worldwide
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marshall Rinquest, Director of Greyton Transition Town a community-based initiative making a difference.Read More
Working From Home: When and what you can (and cannot) claim from SARS
Africa Melane talks to Elaine Nunez, admitted attorney at Tax Consulting SA, about what the requirements are for a deductionRead More
#LocalRestaurantLove: How you can help your favourite restaurant survive Level 4
Bruce Whitfield talks to Suits & Sneakers CEO Mark Sham about a way to boost restaurants' take out sales during Level 4.Read More