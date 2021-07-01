Google's Family Link will give parents peace of mind - and it's free





Kids spend a lot of time online and we as parents don't always know which sites they visiting and who they chatting to, says presenter Zain Johnson.

Google has launched The Family Link app lets you set digital ground rules and alerts you to what they downloading.

He chats to Yolanda Mlonzi, Senior Analyst, Government Affairs & Public Policy, Google SA about how the app works and what it can achieve.

Mlonzi says Google views online safety for children as a shared responsibility.

As a platform, you also need to give parents and children the tools to make themselves safer online. Yolanda Mlonzi, Senior Analyst, Government Affairs & Public Policy - Google SA

Family Link app is a free tool that parents can use. Yolanda Mlonzi, Senior Analyst, Government Affairs & Public Policy - Google SA

What can Family Link do?

It enables parents to set controls on their children's devices

The app gives parents the tools and language to help set healthy digital habits for children

How does the Family Link app work?

It allows parents to manage the content that their children are exposed to

For example, as a parent, you can set filters on the content your child is exposed to on YouTube. Yolanda Mlonzi, Senior Analyst, Government Affairs & Public Policy - Google SA

It ensures parents have oversight and control over apps or games children may buy on Google Play Store

It also gives you an overview of in-app payments your child might make on the Play Store. What this app does, is before your child buys a game or an app on the Play Store, you will have to approve that - so you will know where your money is going. Yolanda Mlonzi, Senior Analyst, Government Affairs & Public Policy - Google SA

It allows parents to control the amount of screen time for their children

Have that discussion with your children about being on their device between say 4 to 6, and you can set that through the Family Link app. And what that does, is at 6 o'clock, it will lock your child's phone. Yolanda Mlonzi, Senior Analyst, Government Affairs & Public Policy - Google SA

It gives you that control even if you are not with your child at that time.