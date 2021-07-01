Google's Family Link will give parents peace of mind - and it's free

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela on the status of COVID-19 vaccine registration in SA
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela
Today at 14:40
Ladles of Love Mandela Day campaign update
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Danny Diliberto - Founder at Ladles of Love
Today at 14:50
Music with Tony Cox
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tony Cox
Today at 15:10
Con Court rules CR17
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 15:20
Nkandla prison
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Clive Ndou
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
Rio Tinto pulls out of KZN
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ed Stoddard - Journalist at Business Maverick
Today at 16:05
Rates & Rebates
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ian Neilson - Mayco member for finance at Mayco member for finance
Today at 16:20
Premier Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 16:55
The JSC can't fail
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Hugh Corder - Public Law at UCT
Today at 17:05
Political Party Funding
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sam Sole - Senior Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 17:45
Damon Galgut
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Damon Galgut
Latest Local
What factors contribute to floods? Professor Kobus Du Plessis explains CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to Prof Kobus Du Plessis from Stellenbosch University about flooding patterns and flood risk fact... 1 July 2021 12:39 PM
'Nearly 300 intern doctors are waiting to be placed - we need all hands on deck' CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr. Nkateko Mnisi, the spokesperson of the SA Medical Association Trade Union (Samatu). 1 July 2021 10:56 AM
City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management: Storm damage update Refilwe Moloto speaks to Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell. 1 July 2021 10:04 AM
View all Local
Jacob Zuma Foundation releases late night statement, slams ConCourt judgment Foundation describes the Constitutional Court judgment as 'judicially emotional', angry, and inconsistent with the Constitution. 1 July 2021 7:12 AM
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Absolutely critical that Ters payments are resumed as quickly as possible - Busa The Money Show talks to Martin Kingston (VP, Business Unity SA) about the business sector's call for Ters relief under Level 4. 30 June 2021 7:33 PM
View all Politics
Google's Family Link will give parents peace of mind - and it's free Zain Johnson talks to Yolanda Mlonzi at Google SA about this app which helps control your children's digital access. 1 July 2021 11:50 AM
KwikSpar in Plettenberg Bay invites local restaurants to sell takeaways at kiosk CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Duncan Brown, the owner of a Kwikspar in Plettenberg Bay that's giving local restaurants a leg... 30 June 2021 4:18 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new sub-R300 000 Mazda 2: 'It feels like a luxury car' Zain Johnson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 30 June 2021 3:38 PM
View all Business
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
Canada temperature soars to 49.6 °C – leaving hundreds of people dead Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 1 July 2021 11:40 AM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
View all Sport
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
View all Entertainment
You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD Party Member at the Western Cape Legislature. 30 June 2021 10:30 AM
Sorry taxpayers, Jacob Zuma will not lose his considerable benefits Africa Melane interviews Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson on the Presidency at the Democratic Alliance. 30 June 2021 8:58 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all World
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
View all Africa
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD Party Member at the Western Cape Legislature. 30 June 2021 10:30 AM
Sorry taxpayers, Jacob Zuma will not lose his considerable benefits Africa Melane interviews Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson on the Presidency at the Democratic Alliance. 30 June 2021 8:58 AM
View all Opinion
Google's Family Link will give parents peace of mind - and it's free

1 July 2021 11:50 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Zain Johnson talks to Yolanda Mlonzi at Google SA about this app which helps control your children's digital access.
  • Google Family Link App is free
  • It enables parents to control the content their child has access to, oversee any in-app payment they make on Google Play Store, and even control the amount of time a child can use their devices.
  • It requires parental permission for any in-app payments or app purchases by children
  • It enables parents to control the time children spend on devices and has a self-locking timer system that can be used
  • The app also allows parents to see the geo location of their children

Kids spend a lot of time online and we as parents don't always know which sites they visiting and who they chatting to, says presenter Zain Johnson.

Google has launched The Family Link app lets you set digital ground rules and alerts you to what they downloading.

He chats to Yolanda Mlonzi, Senior Analyst, Government Affairs & Public Policy, Google SA about how the app works and what it can achieve.

Mlonzi says Google views online safety for children as a shared responsibility.

As a platform, you also need to give parents and children the tools to make themselves safer online.

Yolanda Mlonzi, Senior Analyst, Government Affairs & Public Policy - Google SA

Family Link app is a free tool that parents can use.

Yolanda Mlonzi, Senior Analyst, Government Affairs & Public Policy - Google SA

What can Family Link do?

  • It enables parents to set controls on their children's devices
  • The app gives parents the tools and language to help set healthy digital habits for children

How does the Family Link app work?

  • It allows parents to manage the content that their children are exposed to

For example, as a parent, you can set filters on the content your child is exposed to on YouTube.

Yolanda Mlonzi, Senior Analyst, Government Affairs & Public Policy - Google SA
  • It ensures parents have oversight and control over apps or games children may buy on Google Play Store

It also gives you an overview of in-app payments your child might make on the Play Store. What this app does, is before your child buys a game or an app on the Play Store, you will have to approve that - so you will know where your money is going.

Yolanda Mlonzi, Senior Analyst, Government Affairs & Public Policy - Google SA
  • It allows parents to control the amount of screen time for their children

Have that discussion with your children about being on their device between say 4 to 6, and you can set that through the Family Link app. And what that does, is at 6 o'clock, it will lock your child's phone.

Yolanda Mlonzi, Senior Analyst, Government Affairs & Public Policy - Google SA

It gives you that control even if you are not with your child at that time.

It also allows you to see where your child's location is.

Yolanda Mlonzi, Senior Analyst, Government Affairs & Public Policy - Google SA



