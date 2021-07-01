Canada temperature soars to 49.6 °C – leaving hundreds of people dead
-
Canada and the US Northwest is suffering through the most intense heatwave on record
-
A small town east of Vancouver has been evacuated after temperatures reached 49.6 °C – an all-time record for Canada
-
Hundreds, mostly old people, have died
Hundreds of people in Canada and the United States are likely to have died in a record-breaking heatwave, according to authorities.
In the Canadian province of British Columbia (BC), 486 “sudden and unexpected deaths” have been recorded, possibly linked to the extreme heat.
In the US state of Oregon, 60 people have died from heat exposure.
The entire town of Lytton in BC has been evacuated after temperatures reached 49.6 °C, the highest ever recorded in Canada.
For the 3rd day in a row Canada 🇨🇦 has seen a record breaking temperature of almost 5️⃣0️⃣°C in Lytton, BC.— BBC Weather (@bbcweather) June 30, 2021
The record before this #heatwave has been broken by an incredible 4.6 degrees (most records are broken by fractions of degrees) 🌡https://t.co/QNiiCjZSKJ pic.twitter.com/XhUNTItVcu
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).
Most of the deaths in the heat have been from elderly people… We’re looking at least at 150 maybe 250 deaths directly attributable to the heatwave…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
49.6 °C! … That is just impossible to cope with! … They’re not over it yet.Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/fire-flame-burning-combustion-heat-8837/
More from World
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa
Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk.Read More
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network.Read More
Comedian Bill Cosby walks free as court overturns sexual assault conviction
83-year-old Cosby was released from the State Correctional Institution Phoenix in Montgomery, Pennsylvania on Wednesday afternoon.Read More
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge.Read More
Are you financially prepared for the third wave?
Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority.Read More
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize
Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast.Read More
Indiana Jones' famous fedora goes under the hammer, could fetch up to $500 000
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Chuck Costas at Prop Store which is hosting an online auction of Hollywood memorabilia this week.Read More
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!'
Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele.Read More
Stop denying racism says UN Human Rights chief in report calling for reparations
The United Nation's Michele Bachelet has called for reparations to be made for racism against people of African descent.Read More