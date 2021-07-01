Canada temperature soars to 49.6 °C – leaving hundreds of people dead





Canada and the US Northwest is suffering through the most intense heatwave on record

A small town east of Vancouver has been evacuated after temperatures reached 49.6 °C – an all-time record for Canada

Hundreds, mostly old people, have died

Hundreds of people in Canada and the United States are likely to have died in a record-breaking heatwave, according to authorities.

In the Canadian province of British Columbia (BC), 486 “sudden and unexpected deaths” have been recorded, possibly linked to the extreme heat.

In the US state of Oregon, 60 people have died from heat exposure.

The entire town of Lytton in BC has been evacuated after temperatures reached 49.6 °C, the highest ever recorded in Canada.

Most of the deaths in the heat have been from elderly people… We’re looking at least at 150 maybe 250 deaths directly attributable to the heatwave… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

49.6 °C! … That is just impossible to cope with! … They’re not over it yet. Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent