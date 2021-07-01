What factors contribute to floods? Professor Kobus Du Plessis explains





Several communities across Cape Town have been experiencing localised flooding this week due to the winter storm

Prof Kobus Du Plessis, an expert in flood hydrology, says several factors contribute to flooding

Listen to the full discussion in the audio above

Residents of Kosovo informal settlement in Cape Town were badly affected by flooding caused by heavy rain in August 2013. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN

At least 6,300 people have been affected by localised flooding across the Cape metro this week.

A number of areas have been severely flooded as heavy rains continue to batter Cape Town.

Prof Kobus Du Plessis, an expert in flood hydrology at the University of Stellenbosch, says various factors contribute to flooding events.

Rainfall is the most important factor in creating a flood, but there are many others, including:

The characteristics of a catchment area, such as its size, shape and land use

The management of drainage systems

The type of soil in the area

Flooding occurs every year, it depends on local circumstances. Prof Kobus Du Plessis, Professor in Water and Environmental Engineering - Stellenbosch University

When you have rainfall on a specific catchment, there's quite a number of factors that can influence the amount runoff that results from a rainfall event. Prof Kobus Du Plessis, Professor in Water and Environmental Engineering - Stellenbosch University