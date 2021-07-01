What factors contribute to floods? Professor Kobus Du Plessis explains
- Several communities across Cape Town have been experiencing localised flooding this week due to the winter storm
- Prof Kobus Du Plessis, an expert in flood hydrology, says several factors contribute to flooding
- Listen to the full discussion in the audio above
At least 6,300 people have been affected by localised flooding across the Cape metro this week.
A number of areas have been severely flooded as heavy rains continue to batter Cape Town.
Prof Kobus Du Plessis, an expert in flood hydrology at the University of Stellenbosch, says various factors contribute to flooding events.
Rainfall is the most important factor in creating a flood, but there are many others, including:
- The characteristics of a catchment area, such as its size, shape and land use
- The management of drainage systems
- The type of soil in the area
Flooding occurs every year, it depends on local circumstances.Prof Kobus Du Plessis, Professor in Water and Environmental Engineering - Stellenbosch University
When you have rainfall on a specific catchment, there's quite a number of factors that can influence the amount runoff that results from a rainfall event.Prof Kobus Du Plessis, Professor in Water and Environmental Engineering - Stellenbosch University
These factors vary, such as the size of the catchment... the slope thereof, the blockage of drains plays a major role.Prof Kobus Du Plessis, Professor in Water and Environmental Engineering - Stellenbosch University
Source : Aletta Gardner/EWN
