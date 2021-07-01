What factors contribute to floods? Professor Kobus Du Plessis explains

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela on the status of COVID-19 vaccine registration in SA
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela
Today at 14:40
Ladles of Love Mandela Day campaign update
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Danny Diliberto - Founder at Ladles of Love
Today at 14:50
Music with Tony Cox
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tony Cox
Today at 15:10
Con Court rules CR17
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 15:20
Nkandla prison
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Clive Ndou
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
Rio Tinto pulls out of KZN
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ed Stoddard - Journalist at Business Maverick
Today at 16:05
Rates & Rebates
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ian Neilson - Mayco member for finance at Mayco member for finance
Today at 16:20
Premier Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 16:55
The JSC can't fail
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Hugh Corder - Public Law at UCT
Today at 17:05
Political Party Funding
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sam Sole - Senior Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 17:45
Damon Galgut
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Damon Galgut
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Public Protector wrong on the facts, and the law – Constitutional Court on CR17 Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis and Cherese Thakur, Advocacy Coordinator at amaBhungane. 1 July 2021 1:13 PM
What factors contribute to floods? Professor Kobus Du Plessis explains CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to Prof Kobus Du Plessis from Stellenbosch University about flooding patterns and flood risk fact... 1 July 2021 12:39 PM
'Nearly 300 intern doctors are waiting to be placed - we need all hands on deck' CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr. Nkateko Mnisi, the spokesperson of the SA Medical Association Trade Union (Samatu). 1 July 2021 10:56 AM
View all Local
City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management: Storm damage update Refilwe Moloto speaks to Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell. 1 July 2021 10:04 AM
POPI D-Day: Impact on WhatsApp groups and what you should know Refilwe Moloto talks to head of social media law at Shepstone & Wylie Verlie Oosthuizen about the new law and WhatsApp groups. 1 July 2021 8:57 AM
Jacob Zuma Foundation releases late night statement, slams ConCourt judgment Foundation describes the Constitutional Court judgment as 'judicially emotional', angry, and inconsistent with the Constitution. 1 July 2021 7:12 AM
View all Politics
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Absolutely critical that Ters payments are resumed as quickly as possible - Busa The Money Show talks to Martin Kingston (VP, Business Unity SA) about the business sector's call for Ters relief under Level 4. 30 June 2021 7:33 PM
After 8 years, the POPI Act is fully enacted on 1 July 2021 Officially anyway, there are still some issues to resolve. 30 June 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
Google's Family Link will give parents peace of mind - and it's free Zain Johnson talks to Yolanda Mlonzi at Google SA about this app which helps control your children's digital access. 1 July 2021 11:50 AM
KwikSpar in Plettenberg Bay invites local restaurants to sell takeaways at kiosk CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Duncan Brown, the owner of a Kwikspar in Plettenberg Bay that's giving local restaurants a leg... 30 June 2021 4:18 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new sub-R300 000 Mazda 2: 'It feels like a luxury car' Zain Johnson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 30 June 2021 3:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
View all Sport
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Canada temperature soars to 49.6 °C – leaving hundreds of people dead Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 1 July 2021 11:40 AM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all World
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
View all Africa
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD Party Member at the Western Cape Legislature. 30 June 2021 10:30 AM
Sorry taxpayers, Jacob Zuma will not lose his considerable benefits Africa Melane interviews Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson on the Presidency at the Democratic Alliance. 30 June 2021 8:58 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

What factors contribute to floods? Professor Kobus Du Plessis explains

1 July 2021 12:39 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Floods
Flooding
Cape storm
Winter Storm
Localised flooding
Professor Kobus Du Plessis

CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to Prof Kobus Du Plessis from Stellenbosch University about flooding patterns and flood risk factors.
  • Several communities across Cape Town have been experiencing localised flooding this week due to the winter storm
  • Prof Kobus Du Plessis, an expert in flood hydrology, says several factors contribute to flooding
  • Listen to the full discussion in the audio above
Residents of Kosovo informal settlement in Cape Town were badly affected by flooding caused by heavy rain in August 2013. Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN

At least 6,300 people have been affected by localised flooding across the Cape metro this week.

A number of areas have been severely flooded as heavy rains continue to batter Cape Town.

Prof Kobus Du Plessis, an expert in flood hydrology at the University of Stellenbosch, says various factors contribute to flooding events.

Rainfall is the most important factor in creating a flood, but there are many others, including:

  • The characteristics of a catchment area, such as its size, shape and land use
  • The management of drainage systems
  • The type of soil in the area

Flooding occurs every year, it depends on local circumstances.

Prof Kobus Du Plessis, Professor in Water and Environmental Engineering - Stellenbosch University

When you have rainfall on a specific catchment, there's quite a number of factors that can influence the amount runoff that results from a rainfall event.

Prof Kobus Du Plessis, Professor in Water and Environmental Engineering - Stellenbosch University

These factors vary, such as the size of the catchment... the slope thereof, the blockage of drains plays a major role.

Prof Kobus Du Plessis, Professor in Water and Environmental Engineering - Stellenbosch University



1 July 2021 12:39 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Floods
Flooding
Cape storm
Winter Storm
Localised flooding
Professor Kobus Du Plessis

More from Local

Public Protector wrong on the facts, and the law – Constitutional Court on CR17

1 July 2021 1:13 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis and Cherese Thakur, Advocacy Coordinator at amaBhungane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Nearly 300 intern doctors are waiting to be placed - we need all hands on deck'

1 July 2021 10:56 AM

CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr. Nkateko Mnisi, the spokesperson of the SA Medical Association Trade Union (Samatu).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management: Storm damage update

1 July 2021 10:04 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe

30 June 2021 8:35 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absolutely critical that Ters payments are resumed as quickly as possible - Busa

30 June 2021 7:33 PM

The Money Show talks to Martin Kingston (VP, Business Unity SA) about the business sector's call for Ters relief under Level 4.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Yes, kids not at high risk for Covid, but don't be complacent parents warned

30 June 2021 6:02 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr Mark Cotton, head of the Paediatric Infectious Diseases Unit at Tygerberg Children's Hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WCED: Half of schools to use video lessons for Grades 11 and 12 winter classes

30 June 2021 5:32 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond about the winter support programme for Grades 11 and 12.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Think your tyres are roadworthy? Your car insurer may disagree, warns expert

30 June 2021 5:04 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler advises a listener whose car insurer refused to pay out saying her tyres were not roadworthy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Houses built following 2020 Masiphumelele fire, now flooded due to heavy rains

30 June 2021 4:23 PM

John Maytham speaks to Masiphumelele resident Nomfumaneko Phahla about how the community is dealing with the heavy rain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Municipalities mop up following storm damage across Garden Route and Cape metro

30 June 2021 3:26 PM

Several areas across the Western Cape have reported storm damage this week amid heavy winds and rain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some'

World Africa

POPI D-Day: Impact on WhatsApp groups and what you should know

Politics Lifestyle

Jacob Zuma Foundation releases late night statement, slams ConCourt judgment

Politics

EWN Highlights

Bill Cosby: from US cultural icon to prison... and now, a reprieve

1 July 2021 1:30 PM

COVID-19 vaccination registration opens for people in their 50s

1 July 2021 12:37 PM

SA urges protection of protesters in troubled eSwatini

1 July 2021 12:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA