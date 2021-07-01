Public Protector wrong on the facts, and the law – Constitutional Court on CR17
The Constitutional Court on Thursday ruled that President Cyril Ramaphosa did not lie to Parliament about donations made to his “CR17” campaign
It found that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane made up facts and twisted the ethics code to suit her findings
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had no evidence that President Cyril Ramaphosa personally benefitted from donations made to the CR17 campaign, the Constitutional Court found.
“The Public Protector found that the R500 000 donation from the CEO of African Global Operations passed through several intermediaries, and this raised the suspicion of money laundering,” said Justice Chris Jafta in his ruling on Thursday.
“But the evidence placed before her dispelled all of this.
“The donation passed through only one account and not several intermediaries.”
The court also ruled that the Public Protector did not have the authority to investigate the matter as political parties are private entities.
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng dissented, arguing that Ramaphosa had a duty to disclose his donors.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis and Cherese Thakur, Advocacy Coordinator at amaBhungane (scroll up to listen).
Another loss in the courts for Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. These court judgements against her are piling up. The impeachment process… is hanging over her…Gaye Davis, reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
