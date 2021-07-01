Phased approach to Aarto Act rollout - demerit system only starts in July 2022

Streaming issues? Report here
1 July 2021 3:18 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Aarto Act
Fikile Mbalula
Transport Department
Points demerit system
driver demerit system

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula briefed the media on the Aarto Act which was meant to come into effect on Thursday 1 July 2021.
  • Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced that transport authorities will use a phased approach to implement the Aarto Act
  • The first phase has officially begun with an education drive for the public until September this year
  • Mbalula briefed the media on Thursday afternoon and gave a broad overview of the Aarto rollout plan
  • Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage has slammed the Transport Department for hosting a last-minute media briefing and being unprepared for the full implementation

The Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act, which includes the implementation of a driver demerit system, will be introduced in phases.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says the Act will be rolled out in a phased approach in order to educate road users across the country and allow various authorities enough time to prepare for the adoption.

Here are the four phases of the Aarto implementation:

Phase 1 commences on 1 July 2021 until 30 September 2021 and will entail setting up seven Aarto service outlets, preparing the eNatis system for Aarto payments, and rolling out awareness campaigns.

Phase 2 will commence from October 2021 until 31 December 2021. This phase includes bringing some local municipalities online for the Aarto rollout, launching the Aaarto Appeals Tribunal, and establishing 18 additional service outlets.

Phase 3 begins on 1 January 2022 until 30 June 2022. It entails bringing the remaining local municipalities online for the Aarto rollout.

Phase 4 will start on 1 July 2022 until 1 July 2023. This phase will see the point demerit system coming online, the introduction of a driver rehabilitation programme, and the launch of 20 Aarto self-service kiosks.

Minister Mbalula announced that the points demerit system and the rehabilitation programme for offenders would be the final stage of the phased implementation.

There are many people who are interested in the demerit system. You will see that it will be the last [phase] of the rollout. Once we have done everything else, then the demerit system will kick in. That will happen next year from the 1st of July.

Fikile Mbalula, Transport Minister

Meanwhile, Wayne Duvenage, the CEO of Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, says transport authorities are clearly unprepared for the implementation of the Act

Duvenage says the media briefing should have taken place two weeks ago and not at the last minute.

He says the Aarto Act will be another administrative headache for the state, much worse than the e-toll failure in Gauteng.

Duvenage warns that the regulations will be unenforceable and poorly administered.

RELATED: AARTO: 'Nothing wrong with demerits - but administration must be up to scratch

They must have known they were never going to be ready. And they come on the day of launch to tell us this.

Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa

Already we can hear the first few minutes of this feedback is full of excuses.

Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa

Until a date of implementation is gazetted, it can't start... Laws are only as good as they are enforceable and administrable.

Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa



Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
