Health regulator to announce decision on Sinovac vaccine 'in next few days'
-
South Africans will hear in the next few days whether or not the Chinese-made Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine has been approved
-
Regulatory approval, if it happens, for the Russian Sputnik vaccine will take longer
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) on Thursday gave an update on their progress in approving the Sinovac and Sputnik Covid-19 vaccines.
The regular says it is likely to announce its decision on Sinovac “in the next few days”.
Sputnik submitted its application at the end of February.
Sahpra said it has asked for additional data for the Sputnik vaccine, which it has now received.
Last week, the EFF led a protest march to Sahpra’s offices, demanding the approval of the Chinese and Russian vaccines.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Mia Malan, Editor in Chief at the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism (scroll up to listen).
Sahpra has very rigorous standards… but it’s not great at communication… leading to political pressure…Mia Malan, Editor in Chief - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
