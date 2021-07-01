Can MTN handle 10 million Cell C subscribers roaming on its network?
Cell C is mothballing a third of its network, choosing instead for its customers to roam on that of competitor MTN.
The two companies reached a roaming agreement in 2018 for areas outside of major cities.
Refilwe Moloto asked Cell C Chief Commercial Officer Simo Mkhize if this will lead to better coverage for its customers.
Can MTN handle an additional 10 million subscribers (scroll up to listen)?
It’s part of Cell C’s turnaround… We needed to be ‘asset light’ in terms of network infrastructure… We need to differentiate ourselves on product, rather than trying to compete with our competitors, which are advanced in terms of network rollout…Simo Mkhize, Chief Commercial Officer - Cell C
Our customers will be moving to the MTN network… Network infrastructure sharing is not new… but it’s new in the African market…Simo Mkhize, Chief Commercial Officer - Cell C
Our customers in Free State, Eastern Cape, and KZN are already experiencing a network improvement… Our customers in the Western Cape are not forgotten. It is coming…Simo Mkhize, Chief Commercial Officer - Cell C
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_50873798_portrait-of-young-black-woman-walking-and-listening-to-music-on-city-street.html
