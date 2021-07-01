Can MTN handle 10 million Cell C subscribers roaming on its network?

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
The JSC can't fail
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Hugh Corder - Public Law at UCT
Today at 17:05
Political Party Funding
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sam Sole - Senior Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 17:45
Damon Galgut
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Damon Galgut
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Phased approach to Aarto Act rollout - demerit system only starts in July 2022 Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula briefed the media on the Aarto Act which was meant to come into effect on Thursday 1 July 2021. 1 July 2021 3:18 PM
Health regulator to announce decision on Sinovac vaccine 'in next few days' Mandy Wiener interviews Mia Malan, Editor-in-Chief at the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. 1 July 2021 2:08 PM
What factors contribute to floods? Professor Kobus Du Plessis explains CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to Prof Kobus Du Plessis from Stellenbosch University about flooding patterns and flood risk fact... 1 July 2021 12:39 PM
View all Local
Public Protector wrong on the facts, and the law – Constitutional Court on CR17 Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis and Cherese Thakur, Advocacy Coordinator at amaBhungane. 1 July 2021 1:13 PM
City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management: Storm damage update Refilwe Moloto speaks to Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell. 1 July 2021 10:04 AM
POPI D-Day: Impact on WhatsApp groups and what you should know Refilwe Moloto talks to head of social media law at Shepstone & Wylie Verlie Oosthuizen about the new law and WhatsApp groups. 1 July 2021 8:57 AM
View all Politics
Can MTN handle 10 million Cell C subscribers roaming on its network? Refilwe Moloto interviews Cell C Chief Commercial Officer Simo Mkhize. 1 July 2021 3:04 PM
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Absolutely critical that Ters payments are resumed as quickly as possible - Busa The Money Show talks to Martin Kingston (VP, Business Unity SA) about the business sector's call for Ters relief under Level 4. 30 June 2021 7:33 PM
View all Business
Google's Family Link will give parents peace of mind - and it's free Zain Johnson talks to Yolanda Mlonzi at Google SA about this app which helps control your children's digital access. 1 July 2021 11:50 AM
KwikSpar in Plettenberg Bay invites local restaurants to sell takeaways at kiosk CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Duncan Brown, the owner of a Kwikspar in Plettenberg Bay that's giving local restaurants a leg... 30 June 2021 4:18 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new sub-R300 000 Mazda 2: 'It feels like a luxury car' Zain Johnson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 30 June 2021 3:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
View all Sport
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Canada temperature soars to 49.6 °C – leaving hundreds of people dead Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 1 July 2021 11:40 AM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all World
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
View all Africa
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new sub-R300 000 Mazda 2: 'It feels like a luxury car' Zain Johnson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 30 June 2021 3:38 PM
You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD Party Member at the Western Cape Legislature. 30 June 2021 10:30 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Can MTN handle 10 million Cell C subscribers roaming on its network?

1 July 2021 3:04 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
MTN
Cell C
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Simo Mkhize

Refilwe Moloto interviews Cell C Chief Commercial Officer Simo Mkhize.
© mimagephotography/123rf.com

Cell C is mothballing a third of its network, choosing instead for its customers to roam on that of competitor MTN.

The two companies reached a roaming agreement in 2018 for areas outside of major cities.

Refilwe Moloto asked Cell C Chief Commercial Officer Simo Mkhize if this will lead to better coverage for its customers.

Can MTN handle an additional 10 million subscribers (scroll up to listen)?

It’s part of Cell C’s turnaround… We needed to be ‘asset light’ in terms of network infrastructure… We need to differentiate ourselves on product, rather than trying to compete with our competitors, which are advanced in terms of network rollout…

Simo Mkhize, Chief Commercial Officer - Cell C

Our customers will be moving to the MTN network… Network infrastructure sharing is not new… but it’s new in the African market…

Simo Mkhize, Chief Commercial Officer - Cell C

Our customers in Free State, Eastern Cape, and KZN are already experiencing a network improvement… Our customers in the Western Cape are not forgotten. It is coming…

Simo Mkhize, Chief Commercial Officer - Cell C



1 July 2021 3:04 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
MTN
Cell C
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Simo Mkhize

More from Business

Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe

30 June 2021 8:35 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absolutely critical that Ters payments are resumed as quickly as possible - Busa

30 June 2021 7:33 PM

The Money Show talks to Martin Kingston (VP, Business Unity SA) about the business sector's call for Ters relief under Level 4.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

After 8 years, the POPI Act is fully enacted on 1 July 2021

30 June 2021 7:15 PM

Officially anyway, there are still some issues to resolve.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation

30 June 2021 6:46 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KwikSpar in Plettenberg Bay invites local restaurants to sell takeaways at kiosk

30 June 2021 4:18 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Duncan Brown, the owner of a Kwikspar in Plettenberg Bay that's giving local restaurants a leg-up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are you financially prepared for the third wave?

30 June 2021 3:24 PM

Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘Shrinkflation' is ubiquitous, and meant to deceive - Wendy Knowler

30 June 2021 2:32 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vinpro files urgent court bid to lift ban on wine sales in Western Cape

30 June 2021 1:30 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham speaks to Vinpro MD Rico Basson about the court bid to lift the ban on wine sales in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Reserve Bank turns 100 today – issues commemorative R5 coin

30 June 2021 12:01 PM

John Maytham interviews Pradeep Maharaj, Group Executive of Currency Management at the South African Reserve Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard

30 June 2021 10:30 AM

John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD Party Member at the Western Cape Legislature.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Phased approach to Aarto Act rollout - demerit system only starts in July 2022

Local

Can MTN handle 10 million Cell C subscribers roaming on its network?

Business

Canada temperature soars to 49.6 °C – leaving hundreds of people dead

World

EWN Highlights

Double COVID jab seems to curb Delta variant: EMA

1 July 2021 3:32 PM

COVID-19 denialism, anti-vaxxers dominate IEC inquiry

1 July 2021 3:24 PM

Western Cape recording 51% week-on-week increase in new COVID cases

1 July 2021 3:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA