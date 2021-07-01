Sahpra investigating Pfizer vaccinee with rare case of heart inflammation - CEO
- Sahpra says it's conducting a causality assessment after one Pfizer vaccine recipient developed myocarditis - a rare inflammation of the heart muscle
- Sahpra CEO Dr. Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela joined CapeTalk for a wide-ranging Q&A
- The medicines regulator says there have been no major side effects or red flags that warrant any vaccine withdrawal at this stage
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has confirmed to CapeTalk that it's investigating one case in which a Pfizer vaccine recipient developed myocarditis - a rare inflammation of the heart muscle.
Sahpra CEO Dr. Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela says a causality assessment is being conducted to determine whether there is a link between the Pfizer shot and the rare heart inflammatory condition.
RELATED: Health regulator to announce decision on Sinovac vaccine 'in next few days'
Health regulators in the United States have reported a number of heart inflammation cases following the administration of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines.
According to reports, cases of a myocarditis or pericarditis are mostly common in young adults under the age of 30 who received the Pfizer or Moderna jab.
RELATED: Ramaphosa: Sahpra must be allowed to do its job without intimidation
Semete-Makokotlela advises that there is still limited data available in South Africa because the vaccine rollout out is still largely focused on the older population.
It's understood that myocarditis or pericarditis is rare and generally not life-threatening.
In this specific case, we have noted it in one individual. We are busy doing a causality assessment but because we haven't rolled out our vaccines in younger populations, we haven't seen that to a large extent so we are monitoring some of the international data.Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO - Sahpra
It's important that we do proper assessments. Because the numbers of vaccinated individuals in South Africa are quite lower than in other countries, what they would see we may not necessarily see.Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO - Sahpra
According to Semete-Makokotlela, Sahpra will conduct causality assessments on all side effects of special interest that are reported.
She says the regulator will soon be announcing more information in this regard.
The CEO tells CapeTalk that Sahpra is empowered to withdraw a vaccine registration in South Africa if there is strong causality data and scientific evidence to support the decision.
There have been no major red flags that require us to withdraw any registration of the products that are already in the market. As we note some of these side effects, the applicants do have to update the patient information leaflet.Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO - Sahpra
In terms of side-effects that we are seeing, it is the usual anaphylaxis, soreness, etc. On any ones that are serious side effects of special interest, or those that are linked to the vaccine, we are busy with causality assessments and we will be communicating with the public quite soon on this.Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO - Sahpra
As we monitor the product as it is being used in the country, if there is any information that comes up around either side effect, we have a mechanism within our Act that allows us to withdraw that product. But we do that in consultation with the applicant, based on very strong causality data and very strong scientific data.Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO - Sahpra
