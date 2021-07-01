Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:45
Damon Galgut
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Damon Galgut
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sahpra investigating Pfizer vaccinee with rare case of heart inflammation - CEO CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson speaks with Sahpra CEO Dr. Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela about the regulator's vaccine review process. 1 July 2021 4:36 PM
Phased approach to Aarto Act rollout - demerit system only starts in July 2022 Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula briefed the media on the Aarto Act which was meant to come into effect on Thursday 1 July 2021. 1 July 2021 3:18 PM
Health regulator to announce decision on Sinovac vaccine 'in next few days' Mandy Wiener interviews Mia Malan, Editor-in-Chief at the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. 1 July 2021 2:08 PM
View all Local
Public Protector wrong on the facts, and the law – Constitutional Court on CR17 Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis and Cherese Thakur, Advocacy Coordinator at amaBhungane. 1 July 2021 1:13 PM
City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management: Storm damage update Refilwe Moloto speaks to Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell. 1 July 2021 10:04 AM
POPI D-Day: Impact on WhatsApp groups and what you should know Refilwe Moloto talks to head of social media law at Shepstone & Wylie Verlie Oosthuizen about the new law and WhatsApp groups. 1 July 2021 8:57 AM
View all Politics
Can MTN handle 10 million Cell C subscribers roaming on its network? Refilwe Moloto interviews Cell C Chief Commercial Officer Simo Mkhize. 1 July 2021 3:04 PM
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Absolutely critical that Ters payments are resumed as quickly as possible - Busa The Money Show talks to Martin Kingston (VP, Business Unity SA) about the business sector's call for Ters relief under Level 4. 30 June 2021 7:33 PM
View all Business
Google's Family Link will give parents peace of mind - and it's free Zain Johnson talks to Yolanda Mlonzi at Google SA about this app which helps control your children's digital access. 1 July 2021 11:50 AM
KwikSpar in Plettenberg Bay invites local restaurants to sell takeaways at kiosk CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Duncan Brown, the owner of a Kwikspar in Plettenberg Bay that's giving local restaurants a leg... 30 June 2021 4:18 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new sub-R300 000 Mazda 2: 'It feels like a luxury car' Zain Johnson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 30 June 2021 3:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
View all Sport
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Canada temperature soars to 49.6 °C – leaving hundreds of people dead Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 1 July 2021 11:40 AM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all World
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
View all Africa
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new sub-R300 000 Mazda 2: 'It feels like a luxury car' Zain Johnson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 30 June 2021 3:38 PM
You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD Party Member at the Western Cape Legislature. 30 June 2021 10:30 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Sahpra investigating Pfizer vaccinee with rare case of heart inflammation - CEO

1 July 2021 4:36 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Pfizer
Sahpra
myocarditis
Pfizer Vaccine
vaccine side effects
Sahpra CEO
causality link
Dr. Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela
vaccine data

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson speaks with Sahpra CEO Dr. Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela about the regulator's vaccine review process.
  • Sahpra says it's conducting a causality assessment after one Pfizer vaccine recipient developed myocarditis - a rare inflammation of the heart muscle
  • Sahpra CEO Dr. Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela joined CapeTalk for a wide-ranging Q&A
  • The medicines regulator says there have been no major side effects or red flags that warrant any vaccine withdrawal at this stage
Image: © Chokniti Khongchum/123rf.com

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has confirmed to CapeTalk that it's investigating one case in which a Pfizer vaccine recipient developed myocarditis - a rare inflammation of the heart muscle.

Sahpra CEO Dr. Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela says a causality assessment is being conducted to determine whether there is a link between the Pfizer shot and the rare heart inflammatory condition.

RELATED: Health regulator to announce decision on Sinovac vaccine 'in next few days'

Health regulators in the United States have reported a number of heart inflammation cases following the administration of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines.

According to reports, cases of a myocarditis or pericarditis are mostly common in young adults under the age of 30 who received the Pfizer or Moderna jab.

RELATED: Ramaphosa: Sahpra must be allowed to do its job without intimidation

Semete-Makokotlela advises that there is still limited data available in South Africa because the vaccine rollout out is still largely focused on the older population.

It's understood that myocarditis or pericarditis is rare and generally not life-threatening.

In this specific case, we have noted it in one individual. We are busy doing a causality assessment but because we haven't rolled out our vaccines in younger populations, we haven't seen that to a large extent so we are monitoring some of the international data.

Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO - Sahpra

It's important that we do proper assessments. Because the numbers of vaccinated individuals in South Africa are quite lower than in other countries, what they would see we may not necessarily see.

Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO - Sahpra

According to Semete-Makokotlela, Sahpra will conduct causality assessments on all side effects of special interest that are reported.

She says the regulator will soon be announcing more information in this regard.

The CEO tells CapeTalk that Sahpra is empowered to withdraw a vaccine registration in South Africa if there is strong causality data and scientific evidence to support the decision.

There have been no major red flags that require us to withdraw any registration of the products that are already in the market. As we note some of these side effects, the applicants do have to update the patient information leaflet.

Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO - Sahpra

In terms of side-effects that we are seeing, it is the usual anaphylaxis, soreness, etc. On any ones that are serious side effects of special interest, or those that are linked to the vaccine, we are busy with causality assessments and we will be communicating with the public quite soon on this.

Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO - Sahpra

As we monitor the product as it is being used in the country, if there is any information that comes up around either side effect, we have a mechanism within our Act that allows us to withdraw that product. But we do that in consultation with the applicant, based on very strong causality data and very strong scientific data.

Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO - Sahpra



1 July 2021 4:36 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Pfizer
Sahpra
myocarditis
Pfizer Vaccine
vaccine side effects
Sahpra CEO
causality link
Dr. Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela
vaccine data

More from Local

Phased approach to Aarto Act rollout - demerit system only starts in July 2022

1 July 2021 3:18 PM

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula briefed the media on the Aarto Act which was meant to come into effect on Thursday 1 July 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Health regulator to announce decision on Sinovac vaccine 'in next few days'

1 July 2021 2:08 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Mia Malan, Editor-in-Chief at the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Protector wrong on the facts, and the law – Constitutional Court on CR17

1 July 2021 1:13 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis and Cherese Thakur, Advocacy Coordinator at amaBhungane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What factors contribute to floods? Professor Kobus Du Plessis explains

1 July 2021 12:39 PM

CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to Prof Kobus Du Plessis from Stellenbosch University about flooding patterns and flood risk factors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Nearly 300 intern doctors are waiting to be placed - we need all hands on deck'

1 July 2021 10:56 AM

CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr. Nkateko Mnisi, the spokesperson of the SA Medical Association Trade Union (Samatu).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management: Storm damage update

1 July 2021 10:04 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe

30 June 2021 8:35 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absolutely critical that Ters payments are resumed as quickly as possible - Busa

30 June 2021 7:33 PM

The Money Show talks to Martin Kingston (VP, Business Unity SA) about the business sector's call for Ters relief under Level 4.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Yes, kids not at high risk for Covid, but don't be complacent parents warned

30 June 2021 6:02 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr Mark Cotton, head of the Paediatric Infectious Diseases Unit at Tygerberg Children's Hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WCED: Half of schools to use video lessons for Grades 11 and 12 winter classes

30 June 2021 5:32 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond about the winter support programme for Grades 11 and 12.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Sahpra investigating Pfizer vaccinee with rare case of heart inflammation - CEO

Local

Phased approach to Aarto Act rollout - demerit system only starts in July 2022

Local

Canada temperature soars to 49.6 °C – leaving hundreds of people dead

World

EWN Highlights

Pay back the money: Salga to consultants who failed to do work at municipalities

1 July 2021 4:52 PM

Double COVID jab seems to curb Delta variant: EMA

1 July 2021 3:32 PM

COVID-19 denialism, anti-vaxxers dominate IEC inquiry

1 July 2021 3:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA