Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sars launches first fully-virtual tax filing season (for a shrunken tax base) SA Revenue Service offices will be closed for the next six weeks. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 1 July 2021 7:47 PM
'Huge refund paid in but credit card suspended as I didn't do minimum payment!' Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show why FNB is reviewing its policy after she took up the case of a credit card client. 1 July 2021 7:29 PM
Delta variant accelerating Western Cape Covid-19 cases, projections are 'scary' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde to get the latest on the Covid-19 third wave and vaccin... 1 July 2021 6:48 PM
View all Local
'World Bank vaccine funding boost prompted by Cuba entering the market?' Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Angelo Fick (Asri) about the World Bank increasing funding for vaccine purchases to $20 billion 1 July 2021 7:01 PM
ConCourt's CR17 ruling against Mkhwebane to renew calls for her axing - Maughan Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the ConCourt ruling on the CR17 payments. 1 July 2021 5:28 PM
Public Protector wrong on the facts, and the law – Constitutional Court on CR17 Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis and Cherese Thakur, Advocacy Coordinator at amaBhungane. 1 July 2021 1:13 PM
View all Politics
Sars launches first fully-virtual tax filing season (for a shrunken tax base) SA Revenue Service offices will be closed for the next six weeks. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 1 July 2021 7:47 PM
'Huge refund paid in but credit card suspended as I didn't do minimum payment!' Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show why FNB is reviewing its policy after she took up the case of a credit card client. 1 July 2021 7:29 PM
Can MTN handle 10 million Cell C subscribers roaming on its network? Refilwe Moloto interviews Cell C Chief Commercial Officer Simo Mkhize. 1 July 2021 3:04 PM
View all Business
Google's Family Link will give parents peace of mind - and it's free Zain Johnson talks to Yolanda Mlonzi at Google SA about this app which helps control your children's digital access. 1 July 2021 11:50 AM
POPI D-Day: Impact on WhatsApp groups and what you should know Refilwe Moloto talks to head of social media law at Shepstone & Wylie Verlie Oosthuizen about the new law and WhatsApp groups. 1 July 2021 8:57 AM
KwikSpar in Plettenberg Bay invites local restaurants to sell takeaways at kiosk CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Duncan Brown, the owner of a Kwikspar in Plettenberg Bay that's giving local restaurants a leg... 30 June 2021 4:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
View all Sport
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Canada temperature soars to 49.6 °C – leaving hundreds of people dead Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 1 July 2021 11:40 AM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all World
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
View all Africa
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new sub-R300 000 Mazda 2: 'It feels like a luxury car' Zain Johnson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 30 June 2021 3:38 PM
You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD Party Member at the Western Cape Legislature. 30 June 2021 10:30 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

'Huge refund paid in but credit card suspended as I didn't do minimum payment!'

1 July 2021 7:29 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
FNB
First National Bank
Credit cards
Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler
FNB eBucks
consumer refunds
consumer issues
terms and conditions
credit card payments
minimum payments
Emirates vouchers
eBucks

Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show why FNB is reviewing its policy after she took up the case of a credit card client.

Your credit card statement tells you what the minimum amount is you have to pay by a certain date.

If you don't make that payment you're in for extra costs.

But what if you’ve just had a sizeable refund from a company which amounts to more than the minimum payment due?

You might think you no longer have to make that payment, as the money paid in puts you into credit again.

Think again.

© Ian Allenden/123rf.com

Consumer journo Wendy Knowler relates a horror story she was told by an First National Bank (FNB) client.

David's had his credit card with the bank for 45 years and pays any outstanding monies in full every month.

His May statement showed he owed around R16,000 with the minimum payment of R870.50 due on 26 June.

During June Emirates paid R19,000 (voucher refunds) into the account which more than covered the outstanding balance, so David assumed there was no need for a payment from him.

But my card was declined at the PnP till today. On contacting FNB I was advised that I had to pay the minimum amount of R870.50 to re activate the account . My account was suspended for nonpayment!

David, FNB client

Knowler took David's case up with FNB: "In all my years of consumer journalism I've never heard of this!".

Before she even heard back, the client received a call from the CEO's office to say FNB is giving him 10,000 eBucks "for the inconvenience".

The official response from FNB said it is busy reviewing its treatment of refunds and credit vouchers in relation to minimum payments on credit cards.

This is because at the moment, such transfers do not count as payment towards the outstanding amount on a credit card.

So David of Pinelands is quite a hero, really!

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Any huge lump sum that goes into your credit card needs to count!

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

I don't know if I've ever met anybody who would willingly admit to the fact that they'd read all of the terms and conditions on their credit card when they signed up for it... and then understood them!

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Also, staff need to be trained to know that a certain point they need to escalate a query to someone who actually has the power to address it, Knowler adds.

"It shouldn't take someone like me who has access to decision makers to take up the case and get the desired result."

Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:




1 July 2021 7:29 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
FNB
First National Bank
Credit cards
Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler
FNB eBucks
consumer refunds
consumer issues
terms and conditions
credit card payments
minimum payments
Emirates vouchers
eBucks

More from Business

Sars launches first fully-virtual tax filing season (for a shrunken tax base)

1 July 2021 7:47 PM

SA Revenue Service offices will be closed for the next six weeks. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'World Bank vaccine funding boost prompted by Cuba entering the market?'

1 July 2021 7:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Angelo Fick (Asri) about the World Bank increasing funding for vaccine purchases to $20 billion

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can MTN handle 10 million Cell C subscribers roaming on its network?

1 July 2021 3:04 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Cell C Chief Commercial Officer Simo Mkhize.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe

30 June 2021 8:35 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absolutely critical that Ters payments are resumed as quickly as possible - Busa

30 June 2021 7:33 PM

The Money Show talks to Martin Kingston (VP, Business Unity SA) about the business sector's call for Ters relief under Level 4.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

After 8 years, the POPI Act is fully enacted on 1 July 2021

30 June 2021 7:15 PM

Officially anyway, there are still some issues to resolve.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation

30 June 2021 6:46 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KwikSpar in Plettenberg Bay invites local restaurants to sell takeaways at kiosk

30 June 2021 4:18 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Duncan Brown, the owner of a Kwikspar in Plettenberg Bay that's giving local restaurants a leg-up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are you financially prepared for the third wave?

30 June 2021 3:24 PM

Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘Shrinkflation' is ubiquitous, and meant to deceive - Wendy Knowler

30 June 2021 2:32 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Sars launches first fully-virtual tax filing season (for a shrunken tax base)

1 July 2021 7:47 PM

SA Revenue Service offices will be closed for the next six weeks. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Delta variant accelerating Western Cape Covid-19 cases, projections are 'scary'

1 July 2021 6:48 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde to get the latest on the Covid-19 third wave and vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sahpra investigating Pfizer vaccinee with rare case of heart inflammation - CEO

1 July 2021 4:36 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson speaks with Sahpra CEO Dr. Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela about the regulator's vaccine review process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Phased approach to Aarto Act rollout - demerit system only starts in July 2022

1 July 2021 3:18 PM

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula briefed the media on the Aarto Act which was meant to come into effect on Thursday 1 July 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Health regulator to announce decision on Sinovac vaccine 'in next few days'

1 July 2021 2:08 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Mia Malan, Editor-in-Chief at the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Protector wrong on the facts, and the law – Constitutional Court on CR17

1 July 2021 1:13 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis and Cherese Thakur, Advocacy Coordinator at amaBhungane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What factors contribute to floods? Professor Kobus Du Plessis explains

1 July 2021 12:39 PM

CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to Prof Kobus Du Plessis from Stellenbosch University about flooding patterns and flood risk factors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Nearly 300 intern doctors are waiting to be placed - we need all hands on deck'

1 July 2021 10:56 AM

CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr. Nkateko Mnisi, the spokesperson of the SA Medical Association Trade Union (Samatu).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management: Storm damage update

1 July 2021 10:04 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe

30 June 2021 8:35 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Google's Family Link will give parents peace of mind - and it's free

1 July 2021 11:50 AM

Zain Johnson talks to Yolanda Mlonzi at Google SA about this app which helps control your children's digital access.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

POPI D-Day: Impact on WhatsApp groups and what you should know

1 July 2021 8:57 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to head of social media law at Shepstone & Wylie Verlie Oosthuizen about the new law and WhatsApp groups.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KwikSpar in Plettenberg Bay invites local restaurants to sell takeaways at kiosk

30 June 2021 4:18 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Duncan Brown, the owner of a Kwikspar in Plettenberg Bay that's giving local restaurants a leg-up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new sub-R300 000 Mazda 2: 'It feels like a luxury car'

30 June 2021 3:38 PM

Zain Johnson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are you financially prepared for the third wave?

30 June 2021 3:24 PM

Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘Shrinkflation' is ubiquitous, and meant to deceive - Wendy Knowler

30 June 2021 2:32 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vinpro files urgent court bid to lift ban on wine sales in Western Cape

30 June 2021 1:30 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham speaks to Vinpro MD Rico Basson about the court bid to lift the ban on wine sales in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Greyton became one of 4000 'Transition Towns' worldwide

30 June 2021 12:49 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Marshall Rinquest, Director of Greyton Transition Town a community-based initiative making a difference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Working From Home: When and what you can (and cannot) claim from SARS

30 June 2021 8:43 AM

Africa Melane talks to Elaine Nunez, admitted attorney at Tax Consulting SA, about what the requirements are for a deduction

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

#LocalRestaurantLove: How you can help your favourite restaurant survive Level 4

29 June 2021 9:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Suits & Sneakers CEO Mark Sham about a way to boost restaurants' take out sales during Level 4.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Delta variant accelerating Western Cape Covid-19 cases, projections are 'scary'

Local

Phased approach to Aarto Act rollout - demerit system only starts in July 2022

Local

Sahpra investigating Pfizer vaccinee with rare case of heart inflammation - CEO

Local

EWN Highlights

Warning for WC motorists to be careful as floods damage roads, bridges

1 July 2021 8:05 PM

eSwatini acting PM refutes claims of marshal law being declared amid protests

1 July 2021 7:50 PM

Muted response from Ramaphosa’s allies, detractors following CR17 court ruling

1 July 2021 7:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA