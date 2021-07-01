'Huge refund paid in but credit card suspended as I didn't do minimum payment!'
Your credit card statement tells you what the minimum amount is you have to pay by a certain date.
If you don't make that payment you're in for extra costs.
But what if you’ve just had a sizeable refund from a company which amounts to more than the minimum payment due?
You might think you no longer have to make that payment, as the money paid in puts you into credit again.
Think again.
Consumer journo Wendy Knowler relates a horror story she was told by an First National Bank (FNB) client.
David's had his credit card with the bank for 45 years and pays any outstanding monies in full every month.
His May statement showed he owed around R16,000 with the minimum payment of R870.50 due on 26 June.
During June Emirates paid R19,000 (voucher refunds) into the account which more than covered the outstanding balance, so David assumed there was no need for a payment from him.
But my card was declined at the PnP till today. On contacting FNB I was advised that I had to pay the minimum amount of R870.50 to re activate the account . My account was suspended for nonpayment!David, FNB client
Knowler took David's case up with FNB: "In all my years of consumer journalism I've never heard of this!".
Before she even heard back, the client received a call from the CEO's office to say FNB is giving him 10,000 eBucks "for the inconvenience".
The official response from FNB said it is busy reviewing its treatment of refunds and credit vouchers in relation to minimum payments on credit cards.
This is because at the moment, such transfers do not count as payment towards the outstanding amount on a credit card.
So David of Pinelands is quite a hero, really!Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Any huge lump sum that goes into your credit card needs to count!Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
I don't know if I've ever met anybody who would willingly admit to the fact that they'd read all of the terms and conditions on their credit card when they signed up for it... and then understood them!Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Also, staff need to be trained to know that a certain point they need to escalate a query to someone who actually has the power to address it, Knowler adds.
"It shouldn't take someone like me who has access to decision makers to take up the case and get the desired result."
Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
