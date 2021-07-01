Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt
The Restaurant Collective is warning that sit-down restaurants will not survive the current Level 4 lockdown restrictions.
The organisation says government should urgently reconsider their plight.
RELATED: #LocalRestaurantLove: How you can help your favourite restaurant survive Level 4
The broad, unsubtle approach of the current adjusted Level 4 lockdown restrictions that lumps together sit-down restaurants, take-aways, bars, taverns and other eateries, reveals a simple lack of understanding of the operations of each sector and how to best serve and protect the people and the jobs in those sectors.Statement - The Restaurant Collective
RELATED: Absolutely critical that Ters payments are resumed as quickly as possible - Busa
Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, spokesperson for The Restaurant Collective and CEO of Ocean Basket.
The situation for restaurants is snowballing she says.
It is really a demoralising blow... Last year decimated the industry, then things opened up and we started to claw our way back...Grace Harding, The Restaurant Collective spokesperson and Ocean Basket CEO
Just as you're starting to pay back loans and improve cash flow, it hits you again!Grace Harding, The Restaurant Collective spokesperson and Ocean Basket CEO
Relying on take away orders is not feasible - it's a completely different business model says Harding
She takes issue with what's perceived as government's non-collaborative and blanket approach to "restaurants".
Harding also takes up the much-repeated call for the data which proves that these establishments are Covid super-spreader venues.
Solutions only come to fruition through discussion, she says.
That [blanket approach] goes for everything from a Mugg & Bean, Spur, Ocean Basket to the little pizzeria! Are those really the dangerous places?Grace Harding, The Restaurant Collective spokesperson and Ocean Basket CEO
We are also afraid... but there are protocols in place. Let's make sure they are being implemented... We are all prepared to collaborate in some way... Let's look at it and and dissect it and come up with alternatives which can be debated and tested.Grace Harding, The Restaurant Collective spokesperson and Ocean Basket CEO
There's a term that I found which is 'languishing mental health'... It's about saying you don't really detect real mental health issues but it's the undertone of something happening where people... just don't have any feeling and the word that is used to describe it is hopelessness.Grace Harding, The Restaurant Collective spokesperson and Ocean Basket CEO
How many times can you get up?Grace Harding, The Restaurant Collective spokesperson and Ocean Basket CEO
Listen to Harding's appeal (skip to 1:55) in the audio below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/ellyy89/ellyy892006/ellyy89200600010/148660862-outdoor-restaurant-terrace-with-enough-of-space-between-tables-following-the-rules-of-hygiene-and-so.jpg
More from Business
Sars launches first fully-virtual tax filing season (for a shrunken tax base)
Sars offices will be closed for walk-ins for the next six weeks. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.Read More
'Huge refund paid in but credit card suspended as I didn't do minimum payment!'
Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show why FNB is reviewing its policy after she took up the case of a credit card client.Read More
'World Bank vaccine funding boost prompted by Cuba entering the market?'
Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Angelo Fick (Asri) about the World Bank increasing funding for vaccine purchases to $20 billionRead More
Can MTN handle 10 million Cell C subscribers roaming on its network?
Refilwe Moloto interviews Cell C Chief Commercial Officer Simo Mkhize.Read More
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge.Read More
Absolutely critical that Ters payments are resumed as quickly as possible - Busa
The Money Show talks to Martin Kingston (VP, Business Unity SA) about the business sector's call for Ters relief under Level 4.Read More
After 8 years, the POPI Act is fully enacted on 1 July 2021
Officially anyway, there are still some issues to resolve.Read More
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation
Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals.Read More
KwikSpar in Plettenberg Bay invites local restaurants to sell takeaways at kiosk
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Duncan Brown, the owner of a Kwikspar in Plettenberg Bay that's giving local restaurants a leg-up.Read More
More from Local
Sars launches first fully-virtual tax filing season (for a shrunken tax base)
Sars offices will be closed for walk-ins for the next six weeks. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.Read More
'Huge refund paid in but credit card suspended as I didn't do minimum payment!'
Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show why FNB is reviewing its policy after she took up the case of a credit card client.Read More
Delta variant accelerating Western Cape Covid-19 cases, projections are 'scary'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde to get the latest on the Covid-19 third wave and vaccine rollout.Read More
Sahpra investigating Pfizer vaccinee with rare case of heart inflammation - CEO
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson speaks with Sahpra CEO Dr. Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela about the regulator's vaccine review process.Read More
Phased approach to Aarto Act rollout - demerit system only starts in July 2022
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula briefed the media on the Aarto Act which was meant to come into effect on Thursday 1 July 2021.Read More
Health regulator to announce decision on Sinovac vaccine 'in next few days'
Mandy Wiener interviews Mia Malan, Editor-in-Chief at the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.Read More
Public Protector wrong on the facts, and the law – Constitutional Court on CR17
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis and Cherese Thakur, Advocacy Coordinator at amaBhungane.Read More
What factors contribute to floods? Professor Kobus Du Plessis explains
CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to Prof Kobus Du Plessis from Stellenbosch University about flooding patterns and flood risk factors.Read More
'Nearly 300 intern doctors are waiting to be placed - we need all hands on deck'
CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr. Nkateko Mnisi, the spokesperson of the SA Medical Association Trade Union (Samatu).Read More
More from Opinion
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa
Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk.Read More
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation
Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new sub-R300 000 Mazda 2: 'It feels like a luxury car'
Zain Johnson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard
John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD Party Member at the Western Cape Legislature.Read More
Sorry taxpayers, Jacob Zuma will not lose his considerable benefits
Africa Melane interviews Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson on the Presidency at the Democratic Alliance.Read More
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire
The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence.Read More
Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa.Read More
'It's the end of the road for Zuma, I don't see any wiggle room' - legal expert
The Money Show interviews legal expert Anton van Dalsen, analyst JP Landman and Corruption Watch's David Lewis on the Zuma ruling.Read More
AARTO: 'Nothing wrong with demerits - but administration must be up to scratch'
John Maytham interviews Advocate Stephanie Fisk of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).Read More