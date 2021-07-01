Sars launches first fully-virtual tax filing season (for a shrunken tax base)





The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has launched tax filing season and for the first time ever it's to be a completely virtual one.

Sars offices will be closed for at least six weeks in view of the Covid-19 third wave.

Help is available online, on the phone and via sms.

Collectively, we will ensure that the tax administration system of our Republic continues to remain accessible to allow taxpayers to fulfil their obligations and to ensure the tax revenues due, are collected. Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

We are confident that every single obligation an individual tax payer has to fulfill can be done online... Last year we added 30 additional digital offerings; we have expanded that now to 45. Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

We have also introduced the 'dumb' phone because not everyone has a smart device, so we've now introduced an sms channel for people to obtain their tax numbers, ask for a statement of account... Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

Every year we obviously watch with concern, and particularly during the last 12 months, when every job that is lost begins to chip away at the tax base - every family that emigrates as tax payers is a concern, every business that closes is a concern to us. Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

Sars is particularly concerned, he says, about the fact that many of the South Africans neither in education training or employment are young people.

At the same time the revenue service has worked hard to add people not formerly registered, to the tax base.

Today, for example, I announced 26,000 individuals who had economic activities in excess of R1 million who we discovered were not registered! Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

We are also now at 103 countries with whom we exchange information automatically and that has led us to issue the first batch of letters to 1,500 tax payers to alert them that they're on the radar... Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

