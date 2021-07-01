ConCourt's CR17 ruling against Mkhwebane to renew calls for her axing - Maughan





The ConCourt found that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane altered the law to justify her report finding against President Cyril Ramaphosa

Legal journalist Karyn Maughan says the ConCourt's criticism of Mkhwebane will only strengthen calls for her to be impeached

The Constitutional Court ruling on the CR17 campaign matter will be another blow to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's credibility, says News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan.

On Thursday, the ConCourt found that Mkhwebane had no evidence that President Cyril Ramaphosa personally benefitted from the donations made to his CR17 campaign when while running for ANC president.

Justice Chris Jafta ruled that Mkhwebane had no jurisdiction to investigate the matter.

He also found that Mkhwebane altered the phrasing of the Executive Ethics Code in an attempt to validate her report which claimed that President Ramaphosa had misled Parliament.

Maughan believes that this ConCourt finding will only fuel accusations that Mkhwebane is unfit for her job.

Given that the Public Protector is potentially facing an impeachment inquiry on this issue of her competence and her alleged misconduct, it's only going to renew calls for her to face that inquiry and be removed from office. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist