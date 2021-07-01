Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
ConCourt's CR17 ruling against Mkhwebane to renew calls for her axing - Maughan

1 July 2021 5:28 PM
by Qama Qukula
Public Protector
Concourt
Advocate Busiswe Mkhwebane
ConCourt CR17 judgment
CR17 ruling

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the ConCourt ruling on the CR17 payments.
  • The ConCourt found that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane altered the law to justify her report finding against President Cyril Ramaphosa
  • Legal journalist Karyn Maughan says the ConCourt's criticism of Mkhwebane will only strengthen calls for her to be impeached
  • Listen to the full analysis of the judgment in the audio above
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: @PublicProtector/Twitter

The Constitutional Court ruling on the CR17 campaign matter will be another blow to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's credibility, says News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan.

On Thursday, the ConCourt found that Mkhwebane had no evidence that President Cyril Ramaphosa personally benefitted from the donations made to his CR17 campaign when while running for ANC president.

Justice Chris Jafta ruled that Mkhwebane had no jurisdiction to investigate the matter.

RELATED: Public Protector wrong on the facts, and the law – Constitutional Court on CR17

He also found that Mkhwebane altered the phrasing of the Executive Ethics Code in an attempt to validate her report which claimed that President Ramaphosa had misled Parliament.

Maughan believes that this ConCourt finding will only fuel accusations that Mkhwebane is unfit for her job.

RELATED: Modise to court: Public Protector removal determined by National Assembly alone

Given that the Public Protector is potentially facing an impeachment inquiry on this issue of her competence and her alleged misconduct, it's only going to renew calls for her to face that inquiry and be removed from office.

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

I think it's absolutely mortifying for the Public Protector that the highest court in the land effectively said that she inserted words into the Executive Ethics Code so that she could make a finding that President Cyril Ramaphosa misled Parliament in relation to that R500,000 donation the CR17 received.

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist



More from Politics

Public Protector wrong on the facts, and the law – Constitutional Court on CR17

1 July 2021 1:13 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis and Cherese Thakur, Advocacy Coordinator at amaBhungane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management: Storm damage update

1 July 2021 10:04 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

POPI D-Day: Impact on WhatsApp groups and what you should know

1 July 2021 8:57 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to head of social media law at Shepstone & Wylie Verlie Oosthuizen about the new law and WhatsApp groups.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jacob Zuma Foundation releases late night statement, slams ConCourt judgment

1 July 2021 7:12 AM

Foundation describes the Constitutional Court judgment as 'judicially emotional', angry, and inconsistent with the Constitution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation

30 June 2021 6:46 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Jacob Zuma's brother threatens police, says country is still under white rule'

30 June 2021 1:18 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkhosikhona Duma, who is at Nkandla.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No evidence of paintball marker abuse by rangers on baboons - Julia Wood

30 June 2021 12:16 PM

John Maytham talks to the CIty of Cape Town Biodiversity Manager Julia Wood about this controversial issue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Debate on amendment of Section 25 is 'political theatre' - Prof Steven Friedman

30 June 2021 11:28 AM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham speaks to political scientist Professor Steven Friedman about plans to amend Section 25 of the Constitution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'There should be a national uniform across South Africa for waste pickers'

30 June 2021 11:12 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Steven Leeu a waste picker advocate who is working for more formal recognition in this area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sorry taxpayers, Jacob Zuma will not lose his considerable benefits

30 June 2021 8:58 AM

Africa Melane interviews Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson on the Presidency at the Democratic Alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

