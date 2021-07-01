'World Bank vaccine funding boost prompted by Cuba entering the market?'
The World Bank has announced it is increasing funding for Covid-19 vaccine purchases from its former target of $12 billion, to $20 billion.
It says it's already providing more than $4 billion to 51 developing countries for the purchase and deployment of vaccines, half of them in Africa.
Reuters quotes World Bank President David Malpass as saying “Much more will follow in coming weeks”.
On The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield asks whether the vaccine protectionism of rich countries is starting to backfire as different Covid variants continue their expansion across the globe.
He interviews political analyst Angelo Fick, Director of Research at the Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute (Asri).
It's poor planning and only one of the symptoms that the crisis we're sitting in, where the global North chose to put profit and self over people.Angelo Fick, Director of Research - Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute
The problem with that phenomenon was that they really at some magical thinking level assumed that this particular issue would remain confined to the third world as long as they simply kept their populations safe...Angelo Fick, Director of Research - Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute
... but in a world as interconnected as ours... this has proved not only to be impossible but ridiculous...Angelo Fick, Director of Research - Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute
Is there an opportunity to undo the damage already done? asks Whitfield.
Fick believes so, but this opportunity is not contained in the solutions currently being proffered he says.
Flinging money at the problem is not necessarily going to solve it.Angelo Fick, Director of Research - Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute
I think what's being offered by the World Bank may have much more to do with the fact that the Cubans have just entered the market with their first vaccine and could undercut the multinational global pharmaceutical companies that are currently monopolising the vaccine provision system.Angelo Fick, Director of Research - Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute
The licensing has to be relaxed and we have to have a far more global approach to the production facilities, which have to be put up very quickly...Angelo Fick, Director of Research - Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute
Simply providing vaccines to developing countries to the tune of $20 billion isn't necessarily going to solve a systemic problem of meeting future needs for similar outbreaks of diseases of this kind.Angelo Fick, Director of Research - Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute
Listen to the thought-provoking conversation below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/panoramaimages/panoramaimages2010/panoramaimages201000120/156832130-corona-virus-outbreak-epidemic-virus-protection-concept-3d-rendering-.jpg
