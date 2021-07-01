Delta variant accelerating Western Cape Covid-19 cases, projections are 'scary'





Premier Alan Winde says the Western Cape is now in a steep third wave accelerated by the Delta variant

Officials now anticipate that the third wave could be higher than the second wave in the Western Cape

Hospital admissions are increasing with an average of 135 new admissions per day

Winde says preliminary projections suggest that hospitalisations could jump to 512 per day in two weeks' time

2/3 The message was clear from the healthcare workers at the hospital – this variant is highly transmissible and we all need to stay safe and protect those around us. pic.twitter.com/HbVl7bkNAR — Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) July 1, 2021

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the Delta variant of Covid-19 is now driving infections in the province.

With an acceleration of Covid-19 cases in the Western Cape driven by the Delta variant, provincial health officials are revising their strategic plans in preparation for a greater number of hospitalisations.

Premier Winde says the variant, which accounts for more than 50% of all Covid-19 infections in the province, has led to a steep third wave.

RELATED: WC govt ups weekly vaccine targets to accomodate second Pfizer jabs and over-50s

During the provincial health department's weekly digicon on Thursday, health experts revealed that Covid-19 cases are now increasing rapidly, with an average of 1,430 new diagnoses each day.

Hospital admissions are increasing with an average of 135 new admissions per day.

Data projections suggest that daily hospitalisations could rise to 240 next week and 512 the week after, Winde tells CapeTalk.

According to the preliminary analysis done by public health experts, Winde says officials anticipate that the third wave could be higher than the second wave in the Western Cape.

The premier says health teams are assessing the situation closely to ensure that the Western Cape has sufficient bed capacity and to adjust the health response accordingly.

Last Thursday our digicon had said that about 8% of our cases were the Delta variant... and by Sunday evening I was getting messages that we are probably detecting around 50% of the cases in the Tygerberg region. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

I don't know if we just weren't testing enough, cause it takes quite a while to get these tests back in, but you can just see these numbers are climbing. And right now, they are actually climbing steeper than the second variant climbed in the second wave. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Projections at the moment indicate that we are averaging at about 135 hospitalisations a day. They are saying next week could go to 240 and even the week after to 512 a day. It's a bit scary. Those are the projected numbers. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier