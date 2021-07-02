'Eid gatherings caused cluster outbreaks, but so did braais and baby showers'





New research has found that Eid gatherings may have fueled Covid-19 deaths in the Muslim community

UCT researcher Dr. Salim Parker, says religious and social gatherings have contributed to Covid-19 cluster outbreaks during the third wave of infections

Dr. Parker and his colleagues have urged people to avoid all types of gatherings as they have the potential to be superspreading events

New research has found that Eid gatherings during the month of May may have become Covid-19 superspreader events at the start of the third wave in Gauteng.

University of Cape Town (UCT) scientists believe that close social interactions during the period leading up to and including Eid are likely to have caused high Covid-19 deaths in the South African Muslim community.

The research, which was recently published in the South African Medical Journal, states that "deaths observed during the last three weeks from 20 May to 10 June 2021, likely materialised due to infections that coincided with the last third of the fasting month (Ramadaan) that is observed by Muslims, which culminated in the observation of Eid".

One of the authors, Dr. Salim Parker from the UCT's Division of Infectious Diseases and HIV Medicine, says many of these Covid-19 deaths in the Muslim community have taken place in Gauteng, which has so far, been the hardest hit by the third wave.

It's understood that the current weekly number of deaths in the Gauteng Muslim communities has already surpassed the peak weekly deaths reported in the community during the first and second waves.

At the same time, Dr. Parker has warned that all gatherings - including social gatherings such as braais, baby showers, and family visits - have also led to Covid-19 cluster outbreaks in provinces including the Western Cape.

"We want to emphasise that it is gatherings, not the religion, not the purpose of the visit, it is actually gatherings that are leading to the spread of this more transmissible variant", Dr Parker tells CapeTalk.

The message that we are trying to get out, especially for the next few weeks, is to avoid all types of gatherings. Winter is here, so people are going to be indoors, there's going to be less ventilation, people are going to huddle together. Stay in your bubble as much as possible. Dr Salim Parker, Researcher - Division of Infectious Diseases and HIV Medicine (UCT)

There's been documentation that on the 14th of May when Eid was, subsequent to that the number of cases of deaths among the Muslim community started increasing, in Gauteng particularly. We know that the third wave started there. Dr Salim Parker, Researcher - Division of Infectious Diseases and HIV Medicine (UCT)

Two weeks subsequent to that... there was a clear increase in the number of cases amongst the Muslim community of people who started passing away... There are other factors that are involved, but the most contributing case was people gathering for Eid. Dr Salim Parker, Researcher - Division of Infectious Diseases and HIV Medicine (UCT)