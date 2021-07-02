AstraZeneca jab still on the table as Delta variant dominates in SA: Prof Schoub
- Top scientific advisor Professor Barry Schoub says South Africa's government is still considering the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine
- Prof Schoub, who chairs the MAC on Covid-19 vaccines, says the AstraZeneca jab was ditched earlier this year because of research showing that the previously dominant Beta variant was resistant to the shot
- It's believed that the AstraZeneca vaccine could now help combat the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 which has taken over infections in SA
South Africa's government is now considering buying AstraZeneca vaccines to help curb the rapid spread of the Delta variant in the country.
Professor Barry Schoub, the chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on Covid-19 vaccines, says the AstraZeneca jab was never written off completely.
South Africa sold its one million doses of the AstraZeneca to the African Union four months ago due to efficacy concerns at the time.
A study found that the AstraZeneca vaccine was ineffective against mild and moderate illness caused by the Beta variant, which was previously dominant in South Africa.
RELATED: AstraZeneca vaccine rollout out halted, jab less effective against new strain
However, South Africa is now dealing with the more infectious Delta variant, which is driving the third wave of infections in various provinces.
It's believed that the Delta variant, which was first identified in India, is 60% more transmissible than other strains, including Beta.
Prof Schoub says the MAC on Covid-19 will meet with AstraZeneca manufacturers next week.
RELATED: Delta variant accelerating Western Cape Covid-19 cases, projections are 'scary'
He says the dominance of the Delta variant in South Africa will likely influence the vaccine spectrum in the country.
We still are looking at AstraZeneca, we haven't dumped it. In fact, we've got a meeting next week with the AstraZeneca people looking at the possibility because it is effective against the Delta variant.Professor Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines
Until very recently, South Africa was dominated by the Beta variant, and the problem with the Beta variant... is that it is the most resistant variant to many of the vaccines, including AstraZeneca.Professor Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines
AstraZeneca is a very good vaccine. It's got a lot of positives to it, it can be easily stored, it's relatively cheap, and it's very effective against many of the variants.Professor Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_163097903_san-sebastian-gipuzkoa-spain-03-february-2021-three-covid-19-vaccine-vials-with-white-background-and.html?vti=ngvoi22uyevz94tea2-1-17
