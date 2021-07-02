#EverydayXhosa: "Kuyaphithizela" - meaning "It's busy" (Like the SA news cycle!)
- Every Friday, CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa teaches listeners a new isiXhosa word or phrase
- This week's isiXhosa word is 'Phithizela', which means busy, frenetic, hyperactive, frenzied. Like the South African news cycle!
- Listen to the audio above for the amusing isiXhosa lesson
This week's isiXhosa word is Phithizela (Phi-thi-ze-la), which means busy, frenetic, hyperactive, frenzied.
"It’s like Chicken Licken at month-end!", jokes CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa. Busy nje, non-stop!
