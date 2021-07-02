Nicky Booysen feeds 1000s. Moved to help? Whatever you can spare, here’s how...





Nicky Booysen – under the banner of the Western Cape Community Care – serves 1.2 million meals per month

Booysen and her volunteers also teach children to read while they wait for their meals

She needs us to help, donor fatigue is setting in

© addtodsaporn/123rf.com

There are angels among us, and Nicky Booysen is one of them.

Booysen is well-known to the thousands of people she feeds, twice on each workday of the week, porridge in the morning and a different dish in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, there were 657 people in the children’s meal queue.

Booysen (under the Western Cape Community Care banner) partnered with the South African Red Cross Society and 157 NGOs to serve 1.2 million meals each month.

It is not only food that she provides.

While children wait for their meal, a volunteer helps them with reading.

It is backbreaking work – Booysen calls them “her long hours of love”, starting at 7:00 AM until 8:00 PM.

Feel moved to help?

Booysen says they will take almost any food, but these products will be of most benefit:

Sugar

Fish oil

Peanut butter

Jam

Bread

Soup bones

Fruit

Porridge

Non-food items:

Kiddies’ tables and chairs for the reading corner

Wheelchairs

Sanitary towels

Soap

Roll-on

You can drop off whatever you can spare at the Red Cross Society (say it is for the Network of Care).

Their telephone number is 021 797 5360.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Booysen (scroll up to listen and to find out more about how you can help).

I’m very excited about what we’re doing, and what we’re still going to do! Nicky Booysen, Mayoral Community Hero of the Year

We’re more than just soup kitchens… We have literacy classes. On the Cape Flats, we have children that go to school for the first time at the age of 12. They don’t know colours… They basically know nothing… We help them with homework… Nicky Booysen, Mayoral Community Hero of the Year

We have human rights issues. You know, the incident that happened in Bellville at Sassa… We just took charge… took them a warm meal and coffee… Nicky Booysen, Mayoral Community Hero of the Year

If there’s a child missing… We find them… Nicky Booysen, Mayoral Community Hero of the Year