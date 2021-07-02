Nicky Booysen feeds 1000s. Moved to help? Whatever you can spare, here’s how...

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:30
SARS tax season commences
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Edward Kieswetter
Today at 10:45
Cape Town CBD co-working spaces show resilience
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rob Kane
Today at 11:05
Parental leave: France doubles their paid paternity leave to 28 days
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Botha - HR expert and COO at Global Business Solutions
Yolanda Sedlmaier - Chartered reward specialist at SA Reward Association (SARA)
Today at 11:20
SA using double of the Earth's resources - how do we recover?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Jako Volschenk - Senior Lecturer in Strategy and Sustainability at University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB)
Dr Jako Volschenk - Head: MBA programme / Senior Lecturer: Strategic Management & Environmental Finance at University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB)
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
#An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carmen Maarman
Today at 17:45
Music: Jethro Tait
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jethro Tait
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
AstraZeneca jab still on the table as Delta variant dominates in SA: Prof Schoub CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto chats to Professor Barry Schoub who chairs the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 vaccines. 2 July 2021 9:31 AM
'Eid gatherings caused cluster outbreaks, but so did braais and baby showers' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to infectious disease expert Dr. Salim Parker from UCT's Division of Infectious Diseases and H... 2 July 2021 7:50 AM
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry. 1 July 2021 8:48 PM
View all Local
'World Bank vaccine funding boost prompted by Cuba entering the market?' Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Angelo Fick (Asri) about the World Bank increasing funding for vaccine purchases to $20 billion 1 July 2021 7:01 PM
ConCourt's CR17 ruling against Mkhwebane to renew calls for her axing - Maughan Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the ConCourt ruling on the CR17 payments. 1 July 2021 5:28 PM
Public Protector wrong on the facts, and the law – Constitutional Court on CR17 Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis and Cherese Thakur, Advocacy Coordinator at amaBhungane. 1 July 2021 1:13 PM
View all Politics
Sars launches first fully-virtual tax filing season (for a shrunken tax base) Sars offices will be closed for walk-ins for the next six weeks. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 1 July 2021 7:47 PM
'Huge refund paid in but credit card suspended as I didn't do minimum payment!' Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show why FNB is reviewing its policy after she took up the case of a credit card client. 1 July 2021 7:29 PM
Can MTN handle 10 million Cell C subscribers roaming on its network? Refilwe Moloto interviews Cell C Chief Commercial Officer Simo Mkhize. 1 July 2021 3:04 PM
View all Business
#EverydayXhosa: "Kuyaphithizela" - meaning "It's busy" (Like the SA news cycle!) CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Phithizela... 2 July 2021 10:35 AM
Nicky Booysen feeds 1000s. Moved to help? Whatever you can spare, here’s how... Refilwe Moloto interviews Nicky Booysen, Mayoral Community Hero of the Year. 2 July 2021 10:26 AM
Google's Family Link will give parents peace of mind - and it's free Zain Johnson talks to Yolanda Mlonzi at Google SA about this app which helps control your children's digital access. 1 July 2021 11:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
View all Sport
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Canada temperature soars to 49.6 °C – leaving hundreds of people dead Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 1 July 2021 11:40 AM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all World
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
View all Africa
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry. 1 July 2021 8:48 PM
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new sub-R300 000 Mazda 2: 'It feels like a luxury car' Zain Johnson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 30 June 2021 3:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Nicky Booysen feeds 1000s. Moved to help? Whatever you can spare, here’s how...

2 July 2021 10:26 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Hunger
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Nicky Booysen
Mayoral Community Hero of the Year
food kitchen
Western Cape Community Care
South African Red Cross Society
Network of Care

Refilwe Moloto interviews Nicky Booysen, Mayoral Community Hero of the Year.

  • Nicky Booysen – under the banner of the Western Cape Community Care – serves 1.2 million meals per month

  • Booysen and her volunteers also teach children to read while they wait for their meals

  • She needs us to help, donor fatigue is setting in

© addtodsaporn/123rf.com

There are angels among us, and Nicky Booysen is one of them.

Booysen is well-known to the thousands of people she feeds, twice on each workday of the week, porridge in the morning and a different dish in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, there were 657 people in the children’s meal queue.

Booysen (under the Western Cape Community Care banner) partnered with the South African Red Cross Society and 157 NGOs to serve 1.2 million meals each month.

It is not only food that she provides.

While children wait for their meal, a volunteer helps them with reading.

It is backbreaking work – Booysen calls them “her long hours of love”, starting at 7:00 AM until 8:00 PM.

Feel moved to help?

Booysen says they will take almost any food, but these products will be of most benefit:

  • Sugar

  • Fish oil

  • Peanut butter

  • Jam

  • Bread

  • Soup bones

  • Fruit

  • Porridge

Non-food items:

  • Kiddies’ tables and chairs for the reading corner

  • Wheelchairs

  • Sanitary towels

  • Soap

  • Roll-on

You can drop off whatever you can spare at the Red Cross Society (say it is for the Network of Care).

Their telephone number is 021 797 5360.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Booysen (scroll up to listen and to find out more about how you can help).

I’m very excited about what we’re doing, and what we’re still going to do!

Nicky Booysen, Mayoral Community Hero of the Year

We’re more than just soup kitchens… We have literacy classes. On the Cape Flats, we have children that go to school for the first time at the age of 12. They don’t know colours… They basically know nothing… We help them with homework…

Nicky Booysen, Mayoral Community Hero of the Year

We have human rights issues. You know, the incident that happened in Bellville at Sassa… We just took charge… took them a warm meal and coffee…

Nicky Booysen, Mayoral Community Hero of the Year

If there’s a child missing… We find them…

Nicky Booysen, Mayoral Community Hero of the Year

I’ve never seen hunger like this [since Covid]! … We don’t know what to do… because of ‘donor fatigue’… So many people that haven’t eaten! It’s breaking us, we don’t know what to do! …

Nicky Booysen, Mayoral Community Hero of the Year



2 July 2021 10:26 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Hunger
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Nicky Booysen
Mayoral Community Hero of the Year
food kitchen
Western Cape Community Care
South African Red Cross Society
Network of Care

More from Lifestyle

#EverydayXhosa: "Kuyaphithizela" - meaning "It's busy" (Like the SA news cycle!)

2 July 2021 10:35 AM

CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Phithizela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Eid gatherings caused cluster outbreaks, but so did braais and baby showers'

2 July 2021 7:50 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to infectious disease expert Dr. Salim Parker from UCT's Division of Infectious Diseases and HIV Medicine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Huge refund paid in but credit card suspended as I didn't do minimum payment!'

1 July 2021 7:29 PM

Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show why FNB is reviewing its policy after she took up the case of a credit card client.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Google's Family Link will give parents peace of mind - and it's free

1 July 2021 11:50 AM

Zain Johnson talks to Yolanda Mlonzi at Google SA about this app which helps control your children's digital access.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

POPI D-Day: Impact on WhatsApp groups and what you should know

1 July 2021 8:57 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to head of social media law at Shepstone & Wylie Verlie Oosthuizen about the new law and WhatsApp groups.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KwikSpar in Plettenberg Bay invites local restaurants to sell takeaways at kiosk

30 June 2021 4:18 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Duncan Brown, the owner of a Kwikspar in Plettenberg Bay that's giving local restaurants a leg-up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new sub-R300 000 Mazda 2: 'It feels like a luxury car'

30 June 2021 3:38 PM

Zain Johnson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are you financially prepared for the third wave?

30 June 2021 3:24 PM

Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘Shrinkflation' is ubiquitous, and meant to deceive - Wendy Knowler

30 June 2021 2:32 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vinpro files urgent court bid to lift ban on wine sales in Western Cape

30 June 2021 1:30 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham speaks to Vinpro MD Rico Basson about the court bid to lift the ban on wine sales in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Eid gatherings caused cluster outbreaks, but so did braais and baby showers'

Local Lifestyle

Nicky Booysen feeds 1000s. Moved to help? Whatever you can spare, here’s how...

Lifestyle

Delta variant accelerating Western Cape Covid-19 cases, projections are 'scary'

Local

EWN Highlights

Gauteng hospital admission still rising while SAHPRA scrutinises vaccines

2 July 2021 9:30 AM

WATCH LIVE Minister Zulu's update on her dept's response to COVID under level 4

2 July 2021 9:09 AM

WHO warns access to water still an uphill battle amid a pandemic

2 July 2021 8:42 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA