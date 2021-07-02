Cape Town rates and tariffs increased from 1 July: Do you qualify for a rebate?
- You can apply for indigent rates relief if you earn between R4501 and R7500.
- If your property has a municipal value of less than R300 000, you will not pay rates after being granted indigent rates relief.
- Pensioners and persons with disabilities also qualify for rebates.
- Rebate applications can be made online on the City of Cape Town's website or in person at a City walk-in centre.
1 July is the day every year on which the City of Cape Town's rates increases kick into action.
You'll now need to dig a lot deeper into your pocket to pay for basic services such as refuse removal, sewerage, water and electricity.
Water and sewerage tariffs increased by an average of 5%, Electricity by an average of 13,5% and refuse removal will cost you an average of 3,5% more.
Mayoral Committee Member for Finance at the City of Cape Town, Ian Nielsen says they've done everything in their power to keep increases to the bare minimum, but maintains that increases are required to cover the cost of providing the services.
All properties that are worth less than R300 000 automatically qualify for the indigent package. For those households that the property might be above that value, but where their household income is less than R7500 a month, they can qualify for some or other rebate.Ian Nielsen - Mayoral Committee Member for Finance at the City of Cape Town
We also have rebates for pensioners and those who are handicapped people. They can get rebates on their rates up to a household income of R17 500.Ian Nielsen - Mayoral Committee Member for Finance at the City of Cape Town
If it's less than R4000, the household income, they get the full package of indigent rebates. It's 100% off their rates and some free services. If it's between R4000 and R7500 they get a stepped deduction from their rates.Ian Nielsen - Mayoral Committee Member for Finance at the City of Cape Town
Nielsen says 65% of the City’s electricity tariff is used to buy bulk power from Eskom, which increased its tariff by 15,06%.
He added that the latest Eskom increases can’t be wholly absorbed by the City, noting that electricity tariffs in Cape Town only increased by an average of 13,5%.
With the current levels, there are already significant numbers of people who qualify for these rebates. With the pensioners and handicapped persons rebates be sit somewhere between 20 000 and 30 000 people who qualify for the that. For the indigent rebate, something around 20% of property owners qualifyIan Nielsen - Mayoral Committee Member for Finance at the City of Cape Town
Nielson encourages residents who qualify for a rebate to apply for one, by visiting any City cash office with the necessary documentation.
Residents can also apply online by visiting the City of Cape Town's website to apply for indigent support or rates relief.
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
