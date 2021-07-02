Zuma to address the nation amid reports of urgent bid to rescind ConCourt ruling





Former president Jacob Zuma has until Sunday to hand himself over to the police after the ConCourt found him guilty of contempt

His foundation, which has rejected the ruling, says JZ will hold a media briefing sometime this weekend

This comes amid reports that Zuma is expected to file an urgent application for the rescission of the ConCourt ruling

Former President Jacob Zuma addressing his supporters outside the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to file an urgent application for the rescission of the Constitutional Court ruling that he be imprisoned for 15 months for contempt of court, according to News24.

The news site reports that Zuma's legal team will also seek to stay his arrest in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

On Tuesday, the ConCourt ruled that Zuma was guilty of contempt of court for openly defying a Constitutional Court order to return to the Zondo Commission.

Acting Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe ruled that Zuma had five days to turn himself in, which come to an end on Sunday.

If he fails to hand himself over to the police, National police commissioner Khehla Sitole and Police Minister Bheki Cele will have three days to arrest him.

According to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan, Khampepe has signed off on a warrant of committal for Zuma which states that he'll be remanded to the Westville correctional centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

JUST IN:

Fmr President Jacob Zuma is expected to file an urgent application for the recission of the Constitutional Court ruling that he be imprisoned for 15 months for contempt.

Zuma’s legal team will seek to stay his arrest/committal in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.@News24 — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) July 2, 2021

JUST IN:

Acting Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe has signed a warrant of committal for former president Jacob Zuma. According to the letter, signed on 30 June 2021, Zuma will be remanded to the Westville Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.https://t.co/d5NePZvv1v pic.twitter.com/7wXO8GQ95F — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) July 2, 2021

Meanwhile, the Jacob Zuma Foundation says the former president will 'address the nation' this weekend.

The foundation has likened Zuma's sentencing to the apartheid regime.

To: ALL MEDIA and the People of South Africa.

President Zuma will definitely address the nation this weekend. pic.twitter.com/HAhi8DbCXM — JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) July 2, 2021