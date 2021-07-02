Zuma to address the nation amid reports of urgent bid to rescind ConCourt ruling
- Former president Jacob Zuma has until Sunday to hand himself over to the police after the ConCourt found him guilty of contempt
- His foundation, which has rejected the ruling, says JZ will hold a media briefing sometime this weekend
- This comes amid reports that Zuma is expected to file an urgent application for the rescission of the ConCourt ruling
Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to file an urgent application for the rescission of the Constitutional Court ruling that he be imprisoned for 15 months for contempt of court, according to News24.
The news site reports that Zuma's legal team will also seek to stay his arrest in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.
On Tuesday, the ConCourt ruled that Zuma was guilty of contempt of court for openly defying a Constitutional Court order to return to the Zondo Commission.
RELATED: South Africans must resist imprisonment of Jacob Zuma - MKMVA's Carl Niehaus
Acting Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe ruled that Zuma had five days to turn himself in, which come to an end on Sunday.
If he fails to hand himself over to the police, National police commissioner Khehla Sitole and Police Minister Bheki Cele will have three days to arrest him.
According to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan, Khampepe has signed off on a warrant of committal for Zuma which states that he'll be remanded to the Westville correctional centre in KwaZulu-Natal.
JUST IN:— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) July 2, 2021
Fmr President Jacob Zuma is expected to file an urgent application for the recission of the Constitutional Court ruling that he be imprisoned for 15 months for contempt.
Zuma’s legal team will seek to stay his arrest/committal in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.@News24
JUST IN:— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) July 2, 2021
Acting Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe has signed a warrant of committal for former president Jacob Zuma. According to the letter, signed on 30 June 2021, Zuma will be remanded to the Westville Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.https://t.co/d5NePZvv1v pic.twitter.com/7wXO8GQ95F
RELATED: Jacob Zuma Foundation releases late night statement, slams ConCourt judgment
Meanwhile, the Jacob Zuma Foundation says the former president will 'address the nation' this weekend.
The foundation has likened Zuma's sentencing to the apartheid regime.
To: ALL MEDIA and the People of South Africa.— JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) July 2, 2021
President Zuma will definitely address the nation this weekend. pic.twitter.com/HAhi8DbCXM
Prez Zuma is sentenced to prison without trial.— JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) July 1, 2021
During Apartheid there was detention without trial.
What exactly was the struggle for justice for?#WenzenuZuma pic.twitter.com/xjZKr6Nl2t
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
