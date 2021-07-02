Zuma to address the nation amid reports of urgent bid to rescind ConCourt ruling

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:35
Book Club - Breakout by Paul Herron
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Paul Herron
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Treating burns
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Iqbal Karbanee
Sister Rene Lessing
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Zuma's latest legal gambit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Grant
Today at 15:20
Kitchen Republik
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lisa Meyer
Today at 15:40
Discovery Health
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ronald Whelan - Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health
Today at 15:50
Update of process to remove Public Protector
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:05
High-profile women want action to stop online abuse
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sarah Hoffman
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
#An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carmen Maarman
Today at 17:05
Eswatini protest continue
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius
Today at 17:20
Rugby - two big rugby games tonight and tomorrow
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Xola Ntshinga - Sports Reporter at Supersport And Talk Radio 702
Today at 17:45
Music: Jethro Tait
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jethro Tait
Latest Local
Cape Town man wins R11m suit - 15 years after attack that left him paralysed The Western Cape High Court has ruled in favour of Andrew Merryweather who was left paralysed after a brutal assault in 2006. 2 July 2021 1:20 PM
'Jacob Zuma supporters carrying weapons hellbent on forming human shield' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma. 2 July 2021 12:51 PM
AstraZeneca jab still on the table as Delta variant dominates in SA: Prof Schoub CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto chats to Professor Barry Schoub who chairs the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 vaccines. 2 July 2021 9:31 AM
View all Local
Zuma to address the nation amid reports of urgent bid to rescind ConCourt ruling The Jacob Zuma Foundation says the former president will 'address the nation' this weekend following reports of a last-ditch attem... 2 July 2021 11:46 AM
'World Bank vaccine funding boost prompted by Cuba entering the market?' Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Angelo Fick (Asri) about the World Bank increasing funding for vaccine purchases to $20 billion 1 July 2021 7:01 PM
ConCourt's CR17 ruling against Mkhwebane to renew calls for her axing - Maughan Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the ConCourt ruling on the CR17 payments. 1 July 2021 5:28 PM
View all Politics
Preowned luxury fashion is booming in South Africa. Enter 'Luxity'... Refilwe Moloto interviews Luxity cofounder Michael Zahariev. 2 July 2021 11:42 AM
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry. 1 July 2021 8:48 PM
Sars launches first fully-virtual tax filing season (for a shrunken tax base) Sars offices will be closed for walk-ins for the next six weeks. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 1 July 2021 7:47 PM
View all Business
#EverydayXhosa: "Kuyaphithizela" - meaning "It's busy" (Like the SA news cycle!) CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Phithizela... 2 July 2021 10:35 AM
Nicky Booysen feeds 1000s. Moved to help? Whatever you can spare, here’s how... Refilwe Moloto interviews Nicky Booysen, Mayoral Community Hero of the Year. 2 July 2021 10:26 AM
'Eid gatherings caused cluster outbreaks, but so did braais and baby showers' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to infectious disease expert Dr. Salim Parker from UCT's Division of Infectious Diseases and H... 2 July 2021 7:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
View all Sport
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Canada temperature soars to 49.6 °C – leaving hundreds of people dead Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 1 July 2021 11:40 AM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all World
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
View all Africa
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry. 1 July 2021 8:48 PM
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new sub-R300 000 Mazda 2: 'It feels like a luxury car' Zain Johnson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 30 June 2021 3:38 PM
View all Opinion
Zuma to address the nation amid reports of urgent bid to rescind ConCourt ruling

2 July 2021 11:46 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Nkandla
Jacob Zuma Foundation
contempt of court
Jacob Zuma arrest warrant
ConCourt contempt ruling
Contempt

The Jacob Zuma Foundation says the former president will 'address the nation' this weekend following reports of a last-ditch attempt to dodge jail time.
  • Former president Jacob Zuma has until Sunday to hand himself over to the police after the ConCourt found him guilty of contempt
  • His foundation, which has rejected the ruling, says JZ will hold a media briefing sometime this weekend
  • This comes amid reports that Zuma is expected to file an urgent application for the rescission of the ConCourt ruling
Former President Jacob Zuma addressing his supporters outside the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to file an urgent application for the rescission of the Constitutional Court ruling that he be imprisoned for 15 months for contempt of court, according to News24.

The news site reports that Zuma's legal team will also seek to stay his arrest in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

On Tuesday, the ConCourt ruled that Zuma was guilty of contempt of court for openly defying a Constitutional Court order to return to the Zondo Commission.

RELATED: South Africans must resist imprisonment of Jacob Zuma - MKMVA's Carl Niehaus

Acting Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe ruled that Zuma had five days to turn himself in, which come to an end on Sunday.

If he fails to hand himself over to the police, National police commissioner Khehla Sitole and Police Minister Bheki Cele will have three days to arrest him.

According to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan, Khampepe has signed off on a warrant of committal for Zuma which states that he'll be remanded to the Westville correctional centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

RELATED: Jacob Zuma Foundation releases late night statement, slams ConCourt judgment

Meanwhile, the Jacob Zuma Foundation says the former president will 'address the nation' this weekend.

The foundation has likened Zuma's sentencing to the apartheid regime.




