Preowned luxury fashion is booming in South Africa. Enter 'Luxity'...
-
Luxity is South Africa’s largest reseller of pre-owned luxury brands
-
It is not cheap – but it has many “aspirational” middle-class customers
-
Most of its sales happen online, but it has three physical stores (one in Cape Town)
Luxity sells preowned luxury fashion.
They have been in business for five years and grew by 63% year-on-year in 2020.
Most of its sales are online, but it has physical shops for customers who prefer to try on before they buy.
Its wares are not cheap, but you can lay by an item for a 25% down payment.
Luxity recently made the news when it sold a Hermès Birkin for R220 000, and there is currently a Cartier Roadster going for R299 000.
The cheapest item on the site on Thursday was R2500 for frames.
Customers can request certain items and get notified when it becomes available.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed its co-founder, Michael Zahariev (scroll up to listen).
Luxity is South Africa’s largest preowned luxury reseller. We buy and sell handbags, shoes, accessories, and watches from some of the world’s most coveted brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Rolex.Michael Zahariev, co-founder - Luxity
We’re a ‘digital first’ company… We do have stores in Cape Town, Pretoria, and Johannesburg… Our sales happen primarily online… Every day we list more than 20 items on our website…Michael Zahariev, co-founder - Luxity
We have the aspirational shopper, someone in the middle-class... They make use of our 60-day payment plan… Our fashionistas… buy some goods, wear them for three months, then swap them out…Michael Zahariev, co-founder - Luxity
One day a lady came into our store with five Chanel bags… She bumped her boyfriend’s Porsche… she needed cash…Michael Zahariev, co-founder - Luxity
We have expert authenticators… We do a microscopic analysis of the threading and materials…Michael Zahariev, co-founder - Luxity
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/louis-vuitton-bag-fashion-watch-2628969/
More from MyMoney Online
‘Shrinkflation' is ubiquitous, and meant to deceive - Wendy Knowler
Refilwe Moloto interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
Momentum releases online will generator - and it's free
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeffrey Wiseman, CEO at Momentum Trust.Read More
Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up!
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover".Read More
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital.Read More
Side hustles: Forget formalities – you need a customer to be a business
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous, author of How to Start a Side Hustle.Read More
How to get a tax refund in 2021 – and every year thereafter
Africa Melane interviewed Michael Rossouw, a Senior Investment Consultant at 10X Investments.Read More
Cybercrime is on the increase – and so are the amounts of ransom money
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intelligence.Read More
Telkom results – it now has more than 15 million mobile subscribers
Fixed voice-only contributes 15% to the business. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Telkom Group CEO Sipho Maseko.Read More
Netcare Holdings results - still reeling from effects of Covid-19 second wave
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr. Richard Friedland about his company’s half-year results.Read More