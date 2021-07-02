Switching to gas? Here's what you need to know about using gas in the home
- All refilled gas cylinders should have a seal with a designated serial number.
- Unused Cylinders should not be stored in a garage near a vehicle.
- Cylinders can have a lifespan of up to forty years if stored in the correct environment.
The rising cost of electricity, and the never-ending saga of loadshedding are forcing South Africans to find alternative energy sources for the home.
Liquid Petroleum (LP) Gas is one such alternative which in some instances can be cheaper than electricity.
Many kitchens are fitted with gas stoves as opposed to conventional stoves which are connected to the home's electricity supply.
But as is the case with an electricity connection, the use of LP Gas in the home can be dangerous.
Ruan Smit, a certified gas installer says there are some basic safety tips one should be aware of when making the switch to gas.
One of the easiest ways to check that you have got a correctly filled cylinder, is to check the seal that comes on the cylinder. Often we find cylinders coming out with clear seals which haven't got any branding or writing on them. That's generally a sign to say, hang on, these guys are not reputable dealers. Every single dealership that is accounted for, they have specialist seals that correspond to the actual cylinder that they're filling.Ruan Smit - Certified gas installer
The actual cylinder that you purchase needs to be refilled by a reputable dealer. In order to get hold of a reputable dealer, you can either contact the Liquid Petroleum Gas Safety Association of South Africa (LPGSA) directly, and they can direct you to their members, or you can simply contact Afrox, Easy gas, Total, and find out who their dealers are in your area.Ruan Smit - Certified gas installer
All the dealers need to adhere to certain specifications, so we need to maintain the training. We need to maintain the equipment that we use to refill the cylinders, to ensure the cylinders aren't overfilled or underfilled.Ruan Smit - Certified gas installer
Smit says gas cylinders have a very long lifespan, and can be used for several decades.
Cylinders can be used for twenty, thirty, forty years plus. The condition of the cylinder determines how long we can use them for. The mainline cylinders like Afrox and Total, those cylinders get checked every five years. They get checked as they come through the depot to be filled, but they do go for a proper pressure test every five years at least.Ruan Smit - Certified gas installer
Smaller cylinders like household cylinders that people buy and own, often those need to be maintained by the owner themselves, so they need to check and make sure there's no excessive rust and pitting underneath the cylinder. Those cylinders often stand somewhere, where're they constantly in moisture, they get damaged and then they start rusting at the bottom, and that's not something the consumer always sees.Ruan Smit - Certified gas installer
Smit says gas cylinders need to be stored correctly, in a cool and dry environment.
The biggest mistake that we all make is that we all store our cylinders in our garage when we're not using them. And of course, parking your car in the garage, your car needs a spark to start. If you've got a gas leakage, there could be a monumental failure. Keep the cylinders outside in a ventilated area where there's not too much water, keep them away from windows, keep them away from drains.Ruan Smit - Certified gas installer
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/alexlinch/alexlinch1904/alexlinch190400024/123579422-different-color-and-size-cylinder-gas-bottles-stored-for-refill-and-supply.jpg
More from Local
Kitchen Republik provides opportunity for Cape Town chefs to showcase skills
CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Lisa Meyer, the co-founder of Kitchen Republik about the unique service they provide.Read More
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decison imminent
CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.Read More
Cape Town rates and tariffs increased from 1 July: Do you qualify for a rebate?
Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Ian Nielsen, mayoral committee member for finance at the City of Cape Town.Read More
'It's unacceptable' - Sama threatens legal action over unplaced intern doctors
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the chair of the South African Medical Association (Sama).Read More
Jacob Zuma’s jail sentence lifted SA’s mood - Gross National Happiness Index, UJ
Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Talita Greyling, a Wellbeing Economist at the University of Johannesburg.Read More
Cape Town man wins R11m suit - 15 years after attack that left him paralysed
The Western Cape High Court has ruled in favour of Andrew Merryweather who was left paralysed after a brutal assault in 2006.Read More
'Jacob Zuma supporters carrying weapons hellbent on forming human shield'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma.Read More
AstraZeneca jab still on the table as Delta variant dominates in SA: Prof Schoub
CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto chats to Professor Barry Schoub who chairs the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 vaccines.Read More
'Eid gatherings caused cluster outbreaks, but so did braais and baby showers'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to infectious disease expert Dr. Salim Parker from UCT's Division of Infectious Diseases and HIV Medicine.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Kitchen Republik provides opportunity for Cape Town chefs to showcase skills
CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Lisa Meyer, the co-founder of Kitchen Republik about the unique service they provide.Read More
Cape Town rates and tariffs increased from 1 July: Do you qualify for a rebate?
Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Ian Nielsen, mayoral committee member for finance at the City of Cape Town.Read More
Preowned luxury fashion is booming in South Africa. Enter 'Luxity'...
Refilwe Moloto interviews Luxity cofounder Michael Zahariev.Read More
#EverydayXhosa: "Kuyaphithizela" - meaning "It's busy" (Like the SA news cycle!)
CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Phithizela.Read More
Nicky Booysen feeds 1000s. Moved to help? Whatever you can spare, here’s how...
Refilwe Moloto interviews Nicky Booysen, Mayoral Community Hero of the Year.Read More
'Eid gatherings caused cluster outbreaks, but so did braais and baby showers'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to infectious disease expert Dr. Salim Parker from UCT's Division of Infectious Diseases and HIV Medicine.Read More
'Huge refund paid in but credit card suspended as I didn't do minimum payment!'
Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show why FNB is reviewing its policy after she took up the case of a credit card client.Read More
Google's Family Link will give parents peace of mind - and it's free
Zain Johnson talks to Yolanda Mlonzi at Google SA about this app which helps control your children's digital access.Read More
POPI D-Day: Impact on WhatsApp groups and what you should know
Refilwe Moloto talks to head of social media law at Shepstone & Wylie Verlie Oosthuizen about the new law and WhatsApp groups.Read More