Switching to gas? Here's what you need to know about using gas in the home

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Kitchen Republik provides opportunity for Cape Town chefs to showcase skills CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Lisa Meyer, the co-founder of Kitchen Republik about the unique service they provide. 2 July 2021 5:14 PM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decison imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
Cape Town rates and tariffs increased from 1 July: Do you qualify for a rebate? Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Ian Nielsen, mayoral committee member for finance at the City of Cape Town. 2 July 2021 4:07 PM
View all Local
'Jacob Zuma supporters carrying weapons hellbent on forming human shield' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma. 2 July 2021 12:51 PM
Zuma to address the nation amid reports of urgent bid to rescind ConCourt ruling The Jacob Zuma Foundation says the former president will 'address the nation' this weekend following reports of a last-ditch attem... 2 July 2021 11:46 AM
'World Bank vaccine funding boost prompted by Cuba entering the market?' Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Angelo Fick (Asri) about the World Bank increasing funding for vaccine purchases to $20 billion 1 July 2021 7:01 PM
View all Politics
Lockdown level 4: Businesses and unions push for income support and tax relief Many Wiener interviews Matthew Parks, Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator. 2 July 2021 3:01 PM
Preowned luxury fashion is booming in South Africa. Enter 'Luxity'... Refilwe Moloto interviews Luxity cofounder Michael Zahariev. 2 July 2021 11:42 AM
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry. 1 July 2021 8:48 PM
View all Business
Kitchen Republik provides opportunity for Cape Town chefs to showcase skills CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Lisa Meyer, the co-founder of Kitchen Republik about the unique service they provide. 2 July 2021 5:14 PM
Cape Town rates and tariffs increased from 1 July: Do you qualify for a rebate? Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Ian Nielsen, mayoral committee member for finance at the City of Cape Town. 2 July 2021 4:07 PM
Switching to gas? Here's what you need to know about using gas in the home CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to Ruan Smit, a certified gas installer about gas safety tips for the home. 2 July 2021 3:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
[PREVIEW] 'Springboks will take it by 20 – even though it’s been so long' Africa Melane interviews Wynona Louw, a rugby writer at Independent Media. 2 July 2021 2:31 PM
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
View all Sport
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Canada temperature soars to 49.6 °C – leaving hundreds of people dead Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 1 July 2021 11:40 AM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decison imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
View all Africa
[PREVIEW] 'Springboks will take it by 20 – even though it’s been so long' Africa Melane interviews Wynona Louw, a rugby writer at Independent Media. 2 July 2021 2:31 PM
Jacob Zuma’s jail sentence lifted SA’s mood - Gross National Happiness Index, UJ Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Talita Greyling, a Wellbeing Economist at the University of Johannesburg. 2 July 2021 1:44 PM
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry. 1 July 2021 8:48 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Switching to gas? Here's what you need to know about using gas in the home

2 July 2021 3:44 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
LP Gas
Gas Safety

CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to Ruan Smit, a certified gas installer about gas safety tips for the home.
  • All refilled gas cylinders should have a seal with a designated serial number.
  • Unused Cylinders should not be stored in a garage near a vehicle.
  • Cylinders can have a lifespan of up to forty years if stored in the correct environment.
© alexlinch / 123rf

The rising cost of electricity, and the never-ending saga of loadshedding are forcing South Africans to find alternative energy sources for the home.

Liquid Petroleum (LP) Gas is one such alternative which in some instances can be cheaper than electricity.

Many kitchens are fitted with gas stoves as opposed to conventional stoves which are connected to the home's electricity supply.

But as is the case with an electricity connection, the use of LP Gas in the home can be dangerous.

Ruan Smit, a certified gas installer says there are some basic safety tips one should be aware of when making the switch to gas.

One of the easiest ways to check that you have got a correctly filled cylinder, is to check the seal that comes on the cylinder. Often we find cylinders coming out with clear seals which haven't got any branding or writing on them. That's generally a sign to say, hang on, these guys are not reputable dealers. Every single dealership that is accounted for, they have specialist seals that correspond to the actual cylinder that they're filling.

Ruan Smit - Certified gas installer

The actual cylinder that you purchase needs to be refilled by a reputable dealer. In order to get hold of a reputable dealer, you can either contact the Liquid Petroleum Gas Safety Association of South Africa (LPGSA) directly, and they can direct you to their members, or you can simply contact Afrox, Easy gas, Total, and find out who their dealers are in your area.

Ruan Smit - Certified gas installer

All the dealers need to adhere to certain specifications, so we need to maintain the training. We need to maintain the equipment that we use to refill the cylinders, to ensure the cylinders aren't overfilled or underfilled.

Ruan Smit - Certified gas installer

Smit says gas cylinders have a very long lifespan, and can be used for several decades.

Cylinders can be used for twenty, thirty, forty years plus. The condition of the cylinder determines how long we can use them for. The mainline cylinders like Afrox and Total, those cylinders get checked every five years. They get checked as they come through the depot to be filled, but they do go for a proper pressure test every five years at least.

Ruan Smit - Certified gas installer

Smaller cylinders like household cylinders that people buy and own, often those need to be maintained by the owner themselves, so they need to check and make sure there's no excessive rust and pitting underneath the cylinder. Those cylinders often stand somewhere, where're they constantly in moisture, they get damaged and then they start rusting at the bottom, and that's not something the consumer always sees.

Ruan Smit - Certified gas installer

Smit says gas cylinders need to be stored correctly, in a cool and dry environment.

The biggest mistake that we all make is that we all store our cylinders in our garage when we're not using them. And of course, parking your car in the garage, your car needs a spark to start. If you've got a gas leakage, there could be a monumental failure. Keep the cylinders outside in a ventilated area where there's not too much water, keep them away from windows, keep them away from drains.

Ruan Smit - Certified gas installer

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview




2 July 2021 3:44 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
LP Gas
Gas Safety

More from Local

Kitchen Republik provides opportunity for Cape Town chefs to showcase skills

2 July 2021 5:14 PM

CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Lisa Meyer, the co-founder of Kitchen Republik about the unique service they provide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decison imminent

2 July 2021 4:12 PM

CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town rates and tariffs increased from 1 July: Do you qualify for a rebate?

2 July 2021 4:07 PM

Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Ian Nielsen, mayoral committee member for finance at the City of Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's unacceptable' - Sama threatens legal action over unplaced intern doctors

2 July 2021 2:56 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the chair of the South African Medical Association (Sama).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jacob Zuma’s jail sentence lifted SA’s mood - Gross National Happiness Index, UJ

2 July 2021 1:44 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Talita Greyling, a Wellbeing Economist at the University of Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town man wins R11m suit - 15 years after attack that left him paralysed

2 July 2021 1:20 PM

The Western Cape High Court has ruled in favour of Andrew Merryweather who was left paralysed after a brutal assault in 2006.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Jacob Zuma supporters carrying weapons hellbent on forming human shield'

2 July 2021 12:51 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AstraZeneca jab still on the table as Delta variant dominates in SA: Prof Schoub

2 July 2021 9:31 AM

CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto chats to Professor Barry Schoub who chairs the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 vaccines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Eid gatherings caused cluster outbreaks, but so did braais and baby showers'

2 July 2021 7:50 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to infectious disease expert Dr. Salim Parker from UCT's Division of Infectious Diseases and HIV Medicine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt

1 July 2021 8:48 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Kitchen Republik provides opportunity for Cape Town chefs to showcase skills

2 July 2021 5:14 PM

CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Lisa Meyer, the co-founder of Kitchen Republik about the unique service they provide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town rates and tariffs increased from 1 July: Do you qualify for a rebate?

2 July 2021 4:07 PM

Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Ian Nielsen, mayoral committee member for finance at the City of Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Preowned luxury fashion is booming in South Africa. Enter 'Luxity'...

2 July 2021 11:42 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Luxity cofounder Michael Zahariev.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

#EverydayXhosa: "Kuyaphithizela" - meaning "It's busy" (Like the SA news cycle!)

2 July 2021 10:35 AM

CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Phithizela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nicky Booysen feeds 1000s. Moved to help? Whatever you can spare, here’s how...

2 July 2021 10:26 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Nicky Booysen, Mayoral Community Hero of the Year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Eid gatherings caused cluster outbreaks, but so did braais and baby showers'

2 July 2021 7:50 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to infectious disease expert Dr. Salim Parker from UCT's Division of Infectious Diseases and HIV Medicine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Huge refund paid in but credit card suspended as I didn't do minimum payment!'

1 July 2021 7:29 PM

Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show why FNB is reviewing its policy after she took up the case of a credit card client.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Google's Family Link will give parents peace of mind - and it's free

1 July 2021 11:50 AM

Zain Johnson talks to Yolanda Mlonzi at Google SA about this app which helps control your children's digital access.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

POPI D-Day: Impact on WhatsApp groups and what you should know

1 July 2021 8:57 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to head of social media law at Shepstone & Wylie Verlie Oosthuizen about the new law and WhatsApp groups.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KwikSpar in Plettenberg Bay invites local restaurants to sell takeaways at kiosk

30 June 2021 4:18 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Duncan Brown, the owner of a Kwikspar in Plettenberg Bay that's giving local restaurants a leg-up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town rates and tariffs increased from 1 July: Do you qualify for a rebate?

Local Lifestyle

Cape Town man wins R11m suit - 15 years after attack that left him paralysed

Local

'It's unacceptable' - Sama threatens legal action over unplaced intern doctors

Local

EWN Highlights

‘Jabs save lives’ - Gauteng Educ Dept alarmed as 9,000 teachers refuse vaccines

2 July 2021 6:35 PM

Malema: EFF leaders risk being arrested if October elections go ahead

2 July 2021 6:29 PM

Samwu mulls strike after failed negotiations with bargaining council

2 July 2021 6:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA