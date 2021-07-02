Cape Town man wins R11m suit - 15 years after attack that left him paralysed
- Andrew Merryweather has won an R11 million civil claim against one of his attackers
- It's been almost 15 years since the brawl at petrol station in Claremont that left him in a wheelchair
- Last week, the Western Cape High Court found in favour of Merryweather after a prolonged legal battle
- CapeTalk spoke to Merryweather about his quest for justice two months ago, listen to the audio above
The Western Cape High Court has ruled that Andrew Merryweather should be awarded the sum of R11,068,200 for the damages he suffered following a brawl nearly 15 years ago.
Merryweather ended up partially paralysed and wheelchair-bound following an altercation that took place at a petrol station on Claremont Main Road in the early hours of the morning of 9 September 2006.
Merryweather, his brother Nicholas and a friend got into a fight with a group of schoolboys after a night out.
The fight ended with an altercation between Merryweather and former Reddam House pupil Oliver Scholtz.
Scholtz tackled Merryweather who fell and hit his head against a parked car.
Western Cape High Court Judge Yasmin Meer handed down judgment on Tuesday 22 June 2021.
Judge Meer found that Scholtz wrongfully "spear tackled" Merryweather causing his spinal cord injury.
The judge ruled that the evidence presented in the case did not favour Scholtz's self-defence argument.
"His confusing self-defence version does not have the ring of truth and thus impugns his credibility", Meer stated in the 54-page judgment.
Scholtz is liable to pay for the R11,068,200 damages claim as well as Merryweather's legal costs of the trial, including those of his expert witnesses.
He is also instructed to pay for the legal costs of Merryweather's previous appeal applications associated with a 2013 civil claim that was later rescinded by the court in 2015.
You can read the full judgment here.
In May this year, CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit spoke to Merryweather about his outlook on life and the 15-year legal battle.
Merryweather is currently 39 years of age and has been working as a financial planner since 2015.
The Rondebosch resident said he had reached a point of forgiveness, but stressed that he still needed justice to be served.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10214103115482319&set=a.10205049499227571
