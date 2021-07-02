'Jacob Zuma supporters carrying weapons hellbent on forming human shield'





Jacob Zuma has filed an urgent application for the recission of his 15-month jail sentence

Legal experts say he has little chance of success

Supporters say they won't allow him to be incarcerated

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on 17 November 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

The Jacob Zuma Foundation says the former president will address the nation over the weekend regarding his imminent arrest.

Zuma has filed an urgent application against his 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court, according to News24.

His whereabouts are unknown, but he has yet to return to his home in Nkandla.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma about what is happening in and around Nkandla right now.

Supporters… say they will not allow him to be jailed. They’re hellbent on forming a human shield to protect him… People are carrying traditional weapons… Nkosikhona Duma, reporter - Eyewitness News