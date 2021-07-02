Jacob Zuma’s jail sentence lifted SA’s mood - Gross National Happiness Index, UJ





South Africa is a depressed nation, more so after the latest adjustment to lockdown regulations than at any time since the inception of the Gross National Happiness Index by the University of Johannesburg

The national mood lifted after the Constitutional Court sentenced former President Jacob Zuma to 15 months in prison

Happiness levels reached a record low after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a harder lockdown on Sunday.

However, former President Jacob Zuma’s imminent arrest seems to have lifted the nation’s mood.

South Africa’s spirits were measured to be at an all-time high following the Springboks’ World Cup victory in 2019.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Professor Talita Greyling, a Wellbeing Economist at the University of Johannesburg.

Greyling measures the national mood in real-time by studying tweets.

We use… machine learning to analyse tweets for underlying sentiment… Professor Talita Greyling, Wellbeing Economist - University of Johannesburg