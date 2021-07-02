'It's unacceptable' - Sama threatens legal action over unplaced intern doctors
- The SA Medical Association (Sama) has threatened to take the Health Dept to court over unplaced intern doctors
- Sama chair Dr. Angelique Coetzee says a letter of demand has been sent to Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane
- Dr. Coetzee says the training posts are available but the department says it doesn't have the money to pay the medical interns
- If the interns are not placed by July, they will have to wait until January 2022
The South African Medical Association (Sama) has threatened to take the national Department of Health (DoH) to court because dozens of new junior doctors have still not been placed at public hospitals across the country.
A letter of demand has been sent to Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane instructing her to urgently resolve the matter, or face court action.
It's believed that 133 out of 288 unplaced junior doctors received their placement letters on Thursday, according to Sama chairperson Dr. Angelique Coetzee,
However, another 155 junior doctors ars still waiting.
RELATED: 'Nearly 300 intern doctors are waiting to be placed - we need all hands on deck'
The Health Department has cited funding issues for its failure to place junior doctors who need to intern at public health facilities to complete their training.
Dr. Coetzee says enough money was set aside at the beginning of this year for intern posts to be funded.
She says it's unacceptable that the department has failed to plan adequately for the medical interns.
If the junior doctors aren't placed soon, they will have to wait until January next year to find internships due to the intern placement schedule.
"It's a huge problem", Dr. Coetzee tells CapeTalk.
We are going to follow the right channels... That letter of demand to the Acting Minister of Health is going out today where we are asking her to respond and giving her a deadline.Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association
If nothing happens, then we proceed further to the courts.Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association
The problem is, the longer this saga goes on, the worse it gets for these intern doctors... if they don't join now, they will be eligible next year in January. That means they sit the whole year at home. That's unacceptable.Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association
