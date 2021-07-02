Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
Discovery Health
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ronald Whelan - Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health
Today at 15:50
Update of process to remove Public Protector
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:05
High-profile women want action to stop online abuse
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sarah Hoffman
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
#An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carmen Maarman
Today at 17:05
Eswatini protest continue
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius
Today at 17:20
Rugby - two big rugby games tonight and tomorrow
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Xola Ntshinga - Sports Reporter at Supersport And Talk Radio 702
Today at 17:45
Music: Jethro Tait
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jethro Tait
'It's unacceptable' - Sama threatens legal action over unplaced intern doctors

2 July 2021 2:56 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Department of Health
SAMA
SA Medical Association
intern doctors
Acting Health Minister
Dr. Angelique Coetzee
unplaced intern doctors

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the chair of the South African Medical Association (Sama).
  • The SA Medical Association (Sama) has threatened to take the Health Dept to court over unplaced intern doctors
  • Sama chair Dr. Angelique Coetzee says a letter of demand has been sent to Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane
  • Dr. Coetzee says the training posts are available but the department says it doesn't have the money to pay the medical interns
  • If the interns are not placed by July, they will have to wait until January 2022
© chanawit/123rf.com

The South African Medical Association (Sama) has threatened to take the national Department of Health (DoH) to court because dozens of new junior doctors have still not been placed at public hospitals across the country.

A letter of demand has been sent to Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane instructing her to urgently resolve the matter, or face court action.

It's believed that 133 out of 288 unplaced junior doctors received their placement letters on Thursday, according to Sama chairperson Dr. Angelique Coetzee,

However, another 155 junior doctors ars still waiting.

RELATED: 'Nearly 300 intern doctors are waiting to be placed - we need all hands on deck'

The Health Department has cited funding issues for its failure to place junior doctors who need to intern at public health facilities to complete their training.

Dr. Coetzee says enough money was set aside at the beginning of this year for intern posts to be funded.

She says it's unacceptable that the department has failed to plan adequately for the medical interns.

If the junior doctors aren't placed soon, they will have to wait until January next year to find internships due to the intern placement schedule.

"It's a huge problem", Dr. Coetzee tells CapeTalk.

We are going to follow the right channels... That letter of demand to the Acting Minister of Health is going out today where we are asking her to respond and giving her a deadline.

Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association

If nothing happens, then we proceed further to the courts.

Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association

The problem is, the longer this saga goes on, the worse it gets for these intern doctors... if they don't join now, they will be eligible next year in January. That means they sit the whole year at home. That's unacceptable.

Dr Angelique Coetzee, Chairperson - South African Medical Association



