[PREVIEW] 'Springboks will take it by 20 – even though it’s been so long'
The Springboks will play Georgia for only the second time ever at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Friday (2 July).
It is the Boks’ first game since thrashing England in the final of the 2019 World Cup.
Kick-off is at 7:00 PM.
Africa Melane interviewed Independent Media rugby writer Wynona Louw (scroll up to listen).
We can expect a margin of 20 or so, even though it’s been so long. This is a World Cup-winning squad after all.Wynona Louw, rugby writer - Independent Media
… The goal is not to go all-out… it’s about getting the guys to gel again. It’s been so long since their last test… It’s about cohesion… and reintroducing rugby…Wynona Louw, rugby writer - Independent Media
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Sport
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France
Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media.Read More
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story
Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status.Read More
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape
John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days.Read More
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser
Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference.Read More
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics
Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser.Read More
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend
Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks.Read More
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners
Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy.Read More
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis
The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga.Read More
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago.Read More
More from Opinion
Jacob Zuma’s jail sentence lifted SA’s mood - Gross National Happiness Index, UJ
Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Talita Greyling, a Wellbeing Economist at the University of Johannesburg.Read More
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt
Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry.Read More
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa
Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk.Read More
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation
Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new sub-R300 000 Mazda 2: 'It feels like a luxury car'
Zain Johnson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard
John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD Party Member at the Western Cape Legislature.Read More
Sorry taxpayers, Jacob Zuma will not lose his considerable benefits
Africa Melane interviews Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson on the Presidency at the Democratic Alliance.Read More
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire
The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence.Read More
Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa.Read More