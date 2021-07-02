[PREVIEW] 'Springboks will take it by 20 – even though it’s been so long'





Siya Kolisi holding the Rugby World Cup during the Springbok's tour in Port Elizabeth. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

The Springboks will play Georgia for only the second time ever at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Friday (2 July).

It is the Boks’ first game since thrashing England in the final of the 2019 World Cup.

Kick-off is at 7:00 PM.

Africa Melane interviewed Independent Media rugby writer Wynona Louw (scroll up to listen).

We can expect a margin of 20 or so, even though it’s been so long. This is a World Cup-winning squad after all. Wynona Louw, rugby writer - Independent Media