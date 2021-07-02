[PREVIEW] 'Springboks will take it by 20 – even though it’s been so long'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
Discovery Health
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ronald Whelan - Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health
Today at 15:50
Update of process to remove Public Protector
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:05
High-profile women want action to stop online abuse
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sarah Hoffman
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
#An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carmen Maarman
Today at 17:05
Eswatini protest continue
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius
Today at 17:20
Rugby - two big rugby games tonight and tomorrow
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Xola Ntshinga - Sports Reporter at Supersport And Talk Radio 702
Today at 17:45
Music: Jethro Tait
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jethro Tait
No Items to show
Latest Local
'It's unacceptable' - Sama threatens legal action over unplaced intern doctors Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the chair of the South African Medical Association (Sama). 2 July 2021 2:56 PM
Jacob Zuma’s jail sentence lifted SA’s mood - Gross National Happiness Index, UJ Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Talita Greyling, a Wellbeing Economist at the University of Johannesburg. 2 July 2021 1:44 PM
Cape Town man wins R11m suit - 15 years after attack that left him paralysed The Western Cape High Court has ruled in favour of Andrew Merryweather who was left paralysed after a brutal assault in 2006. 2 July 2021 1:20 PM
View all Local
'Jacob Zuma supporters carrying weapons hellbent on forming human shield' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma. 2 July 2021 12:51 PM
Zuma to address the nation amid reports of urgent bid to rescind ConCourt ruling The Jacob Zuma Foundation says the former president will 'address the nation' this weekend following reports of a last-ditch attem... 2 July 2021 11:46 AM
'World Bank vaccine funding boost prompted by Cuba entering the market?' Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Angelo Fick (Asri) about the World Bank increasing funding for vaccine purchases to $20 billion 1 July 2021 7:01 PM
View all Politics
Lockdown level 4: Businesses and unions push for income support and tax relief Many Wiener interviews Matthew Parks, Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator. 2 July 2021 3:01 PM
Preowned luxury fashion is booming in South Africa. Enter 'Luxity'... Refilwe Moloto interviews Luxity cofounder Michael Zahariev. 2 July 2021 11:42 AM
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry. 1 July 2021 8:48 PM
View all Business
#EverydayXhosa: "Kuyaphithizela" - meaning "It's busy" (Like the SA news cycle!) CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Phithizela... 2 July 2021 10:35 AM
Nicky Booysen feeds 1000s. Moved to help? Whatever you can spare, here’s how... Refilwe Moloto interviews Nicky Booysen, Mayoral Community Hero of the Year. 2 July 2021 10:26 AM
'Eid gatherings caused cluster outbreaks, but so did braais and baby showers' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to infectious disease expert Dr. Salim Parker from UCT's Division of Infectious Diseases and H... 2 July 2021 7:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
[PREVIEW] 'Springboks will take it by 20 – even though it’s been so long' Africa Melane interviews Wynona Louw, a rugby writer at Independent Media. 2 July 2021 2:31 PM
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
View all Sport
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Canada temperature soars to 49.6 °C – leaving hundreds of people dead Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 1 July 2021 11:40 AM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all World
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
View all Africa
[PREVIEW] 'Springboks will take it by 20 – even though it’s been so long' Africa Melane interviews Wynona Louw, a rugby writer at Independent Media. 2 July 2021 2:31 PM
Jacob Zuma’s jail sentence lifted SA’s mood - Gross National Happiness Index, UJ Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Talita Greyling, a Wellbeing Economist at the University of Johannesburg. 2 July 2021 1:44 PM
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry. 1 July 2021 8:48 PM
View all Opinion
[PREVIEW] 'Springboks will take it by 20 – even though it’s been so long'

2 July 2021 2:31 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby
Siya Kolisi
independent media
Africa Melane
Early breakfast
Springboks vs Georgia
Wynona Louw

Africa Melane interviews Wynona Louw, a rugby writer at Independent Media.
Siya Kolisi holding the Rugby World Cup during the Springbok's tour in Port Elizabeth. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

The Springboks will play Georgia for only the second time ever at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Friday (2 July).

It is the Boks’ first game since thrashing England in the final of the 2019 World Cup.

Kick-off is at 7:00 PM.

Africa Melane interviewed Independent Media rugby writer Wynona Louw (scroll up to listen).

We can expect a margin of 20 or so, even though it’s been so long. This is a World Cup-winning squad after all.

Wynona Louw, rugby writer - Independent Media

… The goal is not to go all-out… it’s about getting the guys to gel again. It’s been so long since their last test… It’s about cohesion… and reintroducing rugby…

Wynona Louw, rugby writer - Independent Media



