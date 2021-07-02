Lockdown level 4: Businesses and unions push for income support and tax relief

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:40
Discovery Health
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ronald Whelan - Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health
Today at 15:50
Update of process to remove Public Protector
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:05
High-profile women want action to stop online abuse
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sarah Hoffman
Today at 16:20
Books with John
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:55
#An Hour With
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carmen Maarman
Today at 17:05
Eswatini protest continue
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius
Today at 17:20
Rugby - two big rugby games tonight and tomorrow
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Xola Ntshinga - Sports Reporter at Supersport And Talk Radio 702
Today at 17:45
Music: Jethro Tait
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jethro Tait
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'It's unacceptable' - Sama threatens legal action over unplaced intern doctors Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the chair of the South African Medical Association (Sama). 2 July 2021 2:56 PM
Jacob Zuma’s jail sentence lifted SA’s mood - Gross National Happiness Index, UJ Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Talita Greyling, a Wellbeing Economist at the University of Johannesburg. 2 July 2021 1:44 PM
Cape Town man wins R11m suit - 15 years after attack that left him paralysed The Western Cape High Court has ruled in favour of Andrew Merryweather who was left paralysed after a brutal assault in 2006. 2 July 2021 1:20 PM
View all Local
'Jacob Zuma supporters carrying weapons hellbent on forming human shield' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma. 2 July 2021 12:51 PM
Zuma to address the nation amid reports of urgent bid to rescind ConCourt ruling The Jacob Zuma Foundation says the former president will 'address the nation' this weekend following reports of a last-ditch attem... 2 July 2021 11:46 AM
'World Bank vaccine funding boost prompted by Cuba entering the market?' Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Angelo Fick (Asri) about the World Bank increasing funding for vaccine purchases to $20 billion 1 July 2021 7:01 PM
View all Politics
Lockdown level 4: Businesses and unions push for income support and tax relief Many Wiener interviews Matthew Parks, Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator. 2 July 2021 3:01 PM
Preowned luxury fashion is booming in South Africa. Enter 'Luxity'... Refilwe Moloto interviews Luxity cofounder Michael Zahariev. 2 July 2021 11:42 AM
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry. 1 July 2021 8:48 PM
View all Business
#EverydayXhosa: "Kuyaphithizela" - meaning "It's busy" (Like the SA news cycle!) CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Phithizela... 2 July 2021 10:35 AM
Nicky Booysen feeds 1000s. Moved to help? Whatever you can spare, here’s how... Refilwe Moloto interviews Nicky Booysen, Mayoral Community Hero of the Year. 2 July 2021 10:26 AM
'Eid gatherings caused cluster outbreaks, but so did braais and baby showers' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to infectious disease expert Dr. Salim Parker from UCT's Division of Infectious Diseases and H... 2 July 2021 7:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
[PREVIEW] 'Springboks will take it by 20 – even though it’s been so long' Africa Melane interviews Wynona Louw, a rugby writer at Independent Media. 2 July 2021 2:31 PM
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
View all Sport
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Canada temperature soars to 49.6 °C – leaving hundreds of people dead Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 1 July 2021 11:40 AM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all World
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
View all Africa
[PREVIEW] 'Springboks will take it by 20 – even though it’s been so long' Africa Melane interviews Wynona Louw, a rugby writer at Independent Media. 2 July 2021 2:31 PM
Jacob Zuma’s jail sentence lifted SA’s mood - Gross National Happiness Index, UJ Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Talita Greyling, a Wellbeing Economist at the University of Johannesburg. 2 July 2021 1:44 PM
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry. 1 July 2021 8:48 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Lockdown level 4: Businesses and unions push for income support and tax relief

2 July 2021 3:01 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Cosatu
Labour
Thulas Nxesi
Mandy Wiener
Matthew Parks
UIF
tax relief
lockdown level 4
midday report
income support

Many Wiener interviews Matthew Parks, Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator.
© andreykuzmin/123rf

Businesses and labour unions are demanding income support for workers and tax relief for businesses in the sectors that have to close down during lockdown level four.

Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi says the UIF does have sufficient funds to provide support.

Many Wiener interviewed Matthew Parks, Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator (scroll up to listen).

The Minister has agreed to our demand… We’re hoping to finalise the agreement in the next few days…

Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Coordinator - Cosatu

Many workers - waitrons for example - depend on hours worked. If you don’t have money, how do you buy food?

Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Coordinator - Cosatu

Government must provide tax relief for these companies… Banks and insurance companies have been largely missing in action, yet creaming profits as always… How do you pay your obligations if you’re not earning a salary?

Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Coordinator - Cosatu



2 July 2021 3:01 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Cosatu
Labour
Thulas Nxesi
Mandy Wiener
Matthew Parks
UIF
tax relief
lockdown level 4
midday report
income support

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Health regulator to announce decision on Sinovac vaccine 'in next few days'

1 July 2021 2:08 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Mia Malan, Editor-in-Chief at the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard

30 June 2021 10:30 AM

John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD Party Member at the Western Cape Legislature.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Journalists next up for Covid-19 vaccination

29 June 2021 12:16 PM

The government is delivering on a promise it made previously to prioritise journalists in rolling out vaccines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Poor, rural Limpopo leads rest of SA in vaccinating its people against Covid-19

29 June 2021 11:18 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathub.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It doesn’t make sense to keep restaurants open at risk to the rest of economy'

28 June 2021 7:04 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Neva Makgetla, a Senior Economist at TIPS.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sun International shuts down all its hotels

28 June 2021 6:36 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance

28 June 2021 10:11 AM

President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 4 from 28 June 2021 for two weeks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rumours of imminent 'family meeting' to announce harder lockdown is false - Govt

25 June 2021 3:11 PM

Several voice notes are doing the rounds, claiming the President is about to announce a harder lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Children are less likely to get and spread Covid-19 – but get and spread they do

25 June 2021 2:37 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews General Practitioner Dr Karen van Kets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape Covid-19 infections and deaths are still climbing – Alan Winde

25 June 2021 1:14 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Zuma to address the nation amid reports of urgent bid to rescind ConCourt ruling

Politics

Cape Town man wins R11m suit - 15 years after attack that left him paralysed

Local

Jacob Zuma’s jail sentence lifted SA’s mood - Gross National Happiness Index, UJ

Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

Comair suspends all Kulula, British Airways flights for 3 weeks

2 July 2021 3:14 PM

'Mother of all superspreader events'- UDM's Holomisa on local govt elections

2 July 2021 2:45 PM

Supporters camp outside Jacob Zuma's home ahead of police handover deadline

2 July 2021 2:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA