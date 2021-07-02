Lockdown level 4: Businesses and unions push for income support and tax relief





© andreykuzmin/123rf

Businesses and labour unions are demanding income support for workers and tax relief for businesses in the sectors that have to close down during lockdown level four.

Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi says the UIF does have sufficient funds to provide support.

Many Wiener interviewed Matthew Parks, Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator (scroll up to listen).

The Minister has agreed to our demand… We’re hoping to finalise the agreement in the next few days… Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Coordinator - Cosatu

Many workers - waitrons for example - depend on hours worked. If you don’t have money, how do you buy food? Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Coordinator - Cosatu