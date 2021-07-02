Lockdown level 4: Businesses and unions push for income support and tax relief
Businesses and labour unions are demanding income support for workers and tax relief for businesses in the sectors that have to close down during lockdown level four.
Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi says the UIF does have sufficient funds to provide support.
Many Wiener interviewed Matthew Parks, Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator (scroll up to listen).
The Minister has agreed to our demand… We’re hoping to finalise the agreement in the next few days…Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Coordinator - Cosatu
Many workers - waitrons for example - depend on hours worked. If you don’t have money, how do you buy food?Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Coordinator - Cosatu
Government must provide tax relief for these companies… Banks and insurance companies have been largely missing in action, yet creaming profits as always… How do you pay your obligations if you’re not earning a salary?Matthew Parks, Parliamentary Coordinator - Cosatu
