VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent

2 July 2021 4:12 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
AstraZeneca
vaccines
Sahpra
Sinovac
CapeTalk Vaccine wrap
vaccine news
vaccine wrap

CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.

With the highly contagious Delta variant rapidly spreading in South Africa, health officials will have to reevaluate the country's Covid-19 vaccine strategy.

Vaccine MAC chair Professor Barry Schoub says the government is still considering the use of India's AstraZeneca vaccine to combat the spread of the Delta strain in SA.

Meanwhile, medicines regulator Sahpra is expected to announce its decision on the Chinese-made Sinovac in the next few days.

South Africa has vaccinated 2,675,944 people since the start of the national rollout, of which 338,319 people have been vaccinated in the Western Cape.

That's according to the latest national and provincial data published as of Thursday 1 July.

HERE'S A RECAP OF THE MOST-READ VACCINE STORIES THIS WEEK:

  • SA reconsiders AstraZeneca shots for Delta variant
  • Sahpra close to deciding on Sinovac jab
  • Delta variant drives Western Cape's third wave
  • SA regulator probes link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis case
  • Journalists next in line for Covid-19 jab
  • Western Cape to increase weekly targets as rollout intensifies
  • DA pushes for govt to fund vaccinations seven days a week
  • Limpopo leads the way

TOP INTERVIEWS ON CAPETALK THAT YOU MAY HAVE MISSED:

Here's a look back at our previous vaccine wrap articles:

- 25 June: VACCINE WRAP | Teacher vaccinations get going and over-50s next in line for jab
- 18 June: VACCINE WRAP | Teachers to get vaccinated over 10 days as SA awaits new J&J jabs
- 11 June: VACCINE WRAP | WC enters third wave but still no J&J jabs for mass vax sites
- 4 June: VACCINE WRAP | SA waits for J&J jab clearance to get Phase 2 get off the ground
- 28 May: VACCINE WRAP | WC govt to manage walk-ins amid more reports of vax queue-jumping
- 21 May: VACCINE WRAP | Clicks joins vaccine rollout, WC govt takes over jab scheduling
- 14 May: VACCINE WRAP | Sisonke study draws to a close, WC Covid-19 resurgence confirmed
- 7 May: VACCINE WRAP | NCCC mulls tighter border rules amid fears of 'imported' variants
- 30 April: VACCINE WRAP | Sisonke trial back on track, pregnant women may now get J&J jab
- 23 Apil: VACCINE WRAP | Govt expected to announce lifting of J&J vaccine suspension soon
- 16 April: VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab suspended, online vaccine registrations open for elderly
- 8 April: VACCINE WRAP | Last batch of Sisonke jabs, Ramaphosa gets rollout plan ultimatum
- 2 April: VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab granted conditional approval, SA's AstraZeneca shots sold
- 25 March: VACCINE WRAP | SA awaits Pfizer jab with over 220k vaccinations in Sisonke trial
- 19 March: VACCINE WRAP | More J&J jabs arrive in SA, Europe puts AstraZeneca shot on hold
- 12 March: VACCINE WRAP | Western Cape's J&J doses running low, warning over bogus vaccines
- 5 March: VACCINE WRAP | Frontliners turned away at Tygerberg site, WC hits over 15k jabs
- 26 Feb: VACCINE WRAP | Over 7k people jabbed in WC, queue-jumpers try 'game the system




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
