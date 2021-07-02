VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decison imminent





With the highly contagious Delta variant rapidly spreading in South Africa, health officials will have to reevaluate the country's Covid-19 vaccine strategy.

Vaccine MAC chair Professor Barry Schoub says the government is still considering the use of India's AstraZeneca vaccine to combat the spread of the Delta strain in SA.

Meanwhile, medicines regulator Sahpra is expected to announce its decision on the Chinese-made Sinovac in the next few days.

South Africa has vaccinated 2,675,944 people since the start of the national rollout, of which 338,319 people have been vaccinated in the Western Cape.

That's according to the latest national and provincial data published as of Thursday 1 July.

HERE'S A RECAP OF THE MOST-READ VACCINE STORIES THIS WEEK:

SA reconsiders AstraZeneca shots for Delta variant

Sahpra close to deciding on Sinovac jab

Delta variant drives Western Cape's third wave

SA regulator probes link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis case

Journalists next in line for Covid-19 jab

Western Cape to increase weekly targets as rollout intensifies

DA pushes for govt to fund vaccinations seven days a week

Limpopo leads the way

