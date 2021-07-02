Kitchen Republik provides opportunity for Cape Town chefs to showcase skills





Chefs are given the platform to create their own menus and provided with ingredients to make their signature dishes

Kitchen Republik aims to empower 500 chefs through its program by 2030

The dishes created by the chefs are available through a delivery service to residents across Cape Town

The Salt River based organisation, Kitchen Republik is providing a platform for aspiring chefs through its unique social upliftment project.

Kitchen Republik which got underway in November 2019 aims to provide chefs with a platform to develop brand awareness and gain knowledge so that they can go out and start their own businesses.

Chefs are provided with a platform to design menus, build their own brands and share their favourite meals with people all around the Western Cape, via a delivery service.

We're a ready-made meal delivery service, and we're trying to empower local chefs, so we give them a platform. We give them kitchen space and ingredients, and we distribute the meals for them. They design the menus, they cook the food and everything. We just give them the platform to be able to showcase their skill and build their own brand. Lisa Meyer - Co-founder of Kitchen Republik

Each of them are trying to do their own thing now and become private chefs, so we give them that entrepreneurial coaching. We've got a big hairy, audacious goal for 2030, we want to empower five-hundred chefs. We're on about sixteen and counting, and we've had a lot of success stories that came out of the last six months. Lisa Meyer - Co-founder of Kitchen Republik

Each chef produces their own menu every seven days, which is offered to Capetonians online for the 3 days of the week that they operate.

At any given time, there are five chefs working in the kitchen, and Kitchen Republik hopes to empower as many as five hundred people by 2030 through its platform.

What makes us different is that we're trying to promote the brand of each chef. We have a new menu every week. The talent is really great. The calibre is really there, we are just providing them with the platform to uplift themselves and empower themselves. Lisa Meyer - Co-founder of Kitchen Republik

We rotate them all the time. Some chefs have been with us for longer than others. One chef was with us for one shift and somebody phoned and said I've tasted chef Timothy's food, I need this chef, and he got a job. Lisa Meyer - Co-founder of Kitchen Republik

It's a hearty, home-style meal thing, meets gourmet. It's not things like hot chips or burgers. It's curries, stews. Home style meals, but just with that incredible talent that they bring. Each chef has their own signature, they put their own heart into their dishes, and it's really fascinating to see how one chefs rendition of a dish is so different to the next. Lisa Meyer - Co-founder of Kitchen Republik

Meyer says pricing per meal differs, depending on the ingredients used by each chef.

Sometimes a chef will come with a fancy prawn dish, and another chef will come with a Spanish bolognaise. the prices do differ, but I would say between R70 and R100 for a single portion, and about R150 to R170 for the couples portion. We also have the family portion which feeds four or five people, which varies between R245 and R300. Lisa Meyer - Co-founder of Kitchen Republik

