Social media platforms need to take concrete steps to combat online abuse

2 July 2021 7:49 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Women abuse
Online abuse
Sarah Hoffman
klikd

CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Sarah Hoffman, co-founder of Klikd about the the fight against online abuse.
  • Klikd provides accessible resources for parents, educators and children to ensure social media platforms used safely.
  • Hoffman believes social media platforms like FaceBook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok are not doing enough to address the issue of online abuse.
  • She says more user-friendly mechanism need to be added to social media platforms to report inappropriate content.
© burdun/123rf.com

More than two hundred high-profile women, including actresses Thandiwe Newton and Emma Watson, as well as former Australian Prime Minister Julie Gillard have signed an open letter asking for concrete action to be taken to tackle abuse on social media platforms.

The letter was published at the UN Generation Equality Forum and was addressed to the chief executives of Facebook, Google, TikTok and Twitter, and asked them to "urgently prioritise the safety of women" on their platforms.

Sarah Hoffman, the founder of Klikd, an online resource for parents and teens on our to responsibly use social media says the platforms need to make a concerted effort to address the issue of online abuse.

They've sad all the right things, they've made all the right noises, but at the moment it's a brilliant PR response. The proof will be in the pudding. We need to see them respond with tools that are user friendly, that are easy for people to use, that people know about and that people aren't afraid to use. We're going to have to watch this space carefully and see.

Sarah Hoffman - Founder of Klikd

Over the past year, we've all obviously been online increasingly more, and so too has this caused an upsurge in bad online behaviour. And online behaviour are unfortunately disproportionately impacting women.

Sarah Hoffman - Founder of Klikd

RELATED: 12-year-old pupil starts anti-bullying campaign for schools: How you can help

I've experienced first-hand, trying to report content that is unquestionably abusive, criminal often and unfortunately the response firstly is impossible to get blatantly abusive content removed.

Sarah Hoffman - Founder of Klikd

One of the things, for me that would be a practical step that could be taken is an immediate feedback loop, that's not just an algorithm that says we're looking at your response, but that people actually have some faith in the system and the platform to know that their reporting is actually going to be taken seriously.

Sarah Hoffman - Founder of Klikd

More user friendly mechanisms to actually report content or users that are abusive. For example, I find Twitter's reporting functionality incredibly difficult to use. It's not inviting the ordinary Twitter user to report inappropriate content. And I think before content is even published, there can be mechanisms in place to screen content for inappropriate or explicit words.

Sarah Hoffman - Founder of Klikd

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the audio




Women abuse
Online abuse
Sarah Hoffman
klikd

