Western Cape braces for spike in Covid-19 hospital admissions as cases double
- Premier Alan Winde says Covid-19 hospital admissions are doubling every week in the province
- Public health experts anticipate that the third wave could be higher than the second wave in the Western Cape
- Winde says daily hospital admissions could surpass 500 by the end of next week
- Listen to the premier discuss the Covid-19 third wave and vaccine rollout in the audio above
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says provincial health officials are preparing more hospital beds for the third wave peak as Covid-19 cases climb.
Data shows that Covid-19 hospitalisations are beginning to double every week.
RELATED: Delta variant accelerating Western Cape Covid-19 cases, projections are 'scary'
Winde says hospital admissions are increasing with an average of nearly 200 new admissions per day.
Public health experts have warned that, on the current trajectory, hospital cases could reach almost 500 per day by the end of next week.
The premier says epidemiologists will provide more updated data next week, which he will present during his weekly digicon on Thursday.
RELATED: WC govt ups weekly vaccine targets to accommodate second Pfizer jabs and over-50s
Hospitalisations is what we really need to brace ourselves for.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
We're going at about 200 hospital cases a day at the moment...They said by next week we should be preparing ourselves... the could go as far as 500 [hospitalisations]. It's more than doublin in a week.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
They've given us some indications saying that [hospital cases] are doubling... but they're going back to the drawing board and hopefully by Monday or Tuesday they will have completed their analysis.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
I don't know in the Western Cape if we'll go higher than the second wave but we'll at least probably get the to the [level of] the second wave... but we are preparing, just in case, even more beds than we had in the second wave.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
I was at the R300 Brackengate Hospital of Hope talking to our health workers there... they are saying that even in the field hospitals, we're also doubling around about every week.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/hospital_bed.html?sti=ne72h4yesbmvf40w3y|&mediapopup=67174612
