Western Cape braces for spike in Covid-19 hospital admissions as cases double

Listen to the premier discuss the Covid-19 third wave and vaccine rollout in the audio above

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says provincial health officials are preparing more hospital beds for the third wave peak as Covid-19 cases climb.

Data shows that Covid-19 hospitalisations are beginning to double every week.

Winde says hospital admissions are increasing with an average of nearly 200 new admissions per day.

Public health experts have warned that, on the current trajectory, hospital cases could reach almost 500 per day by the end of next week.

The premier says epidemiologists will provide more updated data next week, which he will present during his weekly digicon on Thursday.

Hospitalisations is what we really need to brace ourselves for. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

We're going at about 200 hospital cases a day at the moment...They said by next week we should be preparing ourselves... the could go as far as 500 [hospitalisations]. It's more than doublin in a week. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

They've given us some indications saying that [hospital cases] are doubling... but they're going back to the drawing board and hopefully by Monday or Tuesday they will have completed their analysis. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

I don't know in the Western Cape if we'll go higher than the second wave but we'll at least probably get the to the [level of] the second wave... but we are preparing, just in case, even more beds than we had in the second wave. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier