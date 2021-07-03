Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Illegal structures have been worst hit by flood damage, says City of Cape Town Heavy rains flooded many of Cape Town's informal settlements this week. The City of Cape Town says new illegal structures have bee... 3 July 2021 11:44 AM
Western Cape braces for spike in Covid-19 hospital admissions as cases double Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King speaks with Premier Alan Winde about the Western Cape's third wave and vaccine drive. 3 July 2021 10:50 AM
Kitchen Republik provides opportunity for Cape Town chefs to showcase skills CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Lisa Meyer, the co-founder of Kitchen Republik about the unique service they provide. 2 July 2021 5:14 PM
'Jacob Zuma supporters carrying weapons hellbent on forming human shield' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma. 2 July 2021 12:51 PM
Zuma to address the nation amid reports of urgent bid to rescind ConCourt ruling The Jacob Zuma Foundation says the former president will 'address the nation' this weekend following reports of a last-ditch attem... 2 July 2021 11:46 AM
'World Bank vaccine funding boost prompted by Cuba entering the market?' Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Angelo Fick (Asri) about the World Bank increasing funding for vaccine purchases to $20 billion 1 July 2021 7:01 PM
Lockdown level 4: Businesses and unions push for income support and tax relief Many Wiener interviews Matthew Parks, Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator. 2 July 2021 3:01 PM
Preowned luxury fashion is booming in South Africa. Enter 'Luxity'... Refilwe Moloto interviews Luxity cofounder Michael Zahariev. 2 July 2021 11:42 AM
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry. 1 July 2021 8:48 PM
Newly crowned Mr Gay World SA Louw Breytenbach shares mental health battle Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to actor, TV presenter and entrepreneur Louw Breytenbach. 3 July 2021 1:26 PM
Kitchen Republik provides opportunity for Cape Town chefs to showcase skills CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Lisa Meyer, the co-founder of Kitchen Republik about the unique service they provide. 2 July 2021 5:14 PM
Cape Town rates and tariffs increased from 1 July: Do you qualify for a rebate? Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Ian Nielsen, mayoral committee member for finance at the City of Cape Town. 2 July 2021 4:07 PM
[PREVIEW] 'Springboks will take it by 20 – even though it’s been so long' Africa Melane interviews Wynona Louw, a rugby writer at Independent Media. 2 July 2021 2:31 PM
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
Social media platforms need to take concrete steps to combat online abuse CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Sarah Hoffman, co-founder of Klikd about the the fight against online abuse. 2 July 2021 7:49 PM
Canada temperature soars to 49.6 °C – leaving hundreds of people dead Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 1 July 2021 11:40 AM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
[PREVIEW] 'Springboks will take it by 20 – even though it’s been so long' Africa Melane interviews Wynona Louw, a rugby writer at Independent Media. 2 July 2021 2:31 PM
Jacob Zuma’s jail sentence lifted SA’s mood - Gross National Happiness Index, UJ Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Talita Greyling, a Wellbeing Economist at the University of Johannesburg. 2 July 2021 1:44 PM
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
Illegal structures have been worst hit by flood damage, says City of Cape Town

3 July 2021 11:44 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Shacks
Cape floods
Cape storm
Winter Storm
CoCT
City of Cape Town
illegal structures
informal settlments
unlawful occupation

Heavy rains flooded many of Cape Town's informal settlements this week. The City of Cape Town says new illegal structures have been worst affected, but it can't help.
  • Newly occupied areas in Mfuleni, Kraaifontein, Dunoon, and Khayelitsha have been battered by the Cape storm
  • The City of Cape Town says the high level of flooding incidents this week is one of the challenges caused by a spike in unlawful occupations
  • The City claims 70% of the new areas that have been unlawfully occupied are located on floodplains, wetlands, and waterlogged areas, which it cannot service
The Du Noon informal settlement in Cape Town. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

The City of Cape Town says many of the flooding hotspots this week have been in the recently occupied areas within Mfuleni, Kraaifontein, Dunoon, and Khayelitsha.

In a statement issued on Friday, the City claims that the majority of the largest flooding events took place in areas that have recently been unlawfully occupied.

Municipal officials have conducted over 160 assessments of informal settlement flooding incidents over the last few days both for new and existing settlements created on low-lying terrain.

RELATED: Houses built following 2020 Masiphumelele fire, now flooded due to heavy rains

The City says many of the older informal settlements have been spared from the worst of the flooding because some flood mitigation measures were implemented beforehand.

However, the municipality says feasible flooding interventions could not be implemented in newly occupied areas because they are located in low-lying terrain, including floodplains, wetlands, and waterlogged areas.

In addition, some of the land that has been occupied is situated in dams or is privately owned.

The City’s mayoral committee member for human settlements Malusi Booi says the City has consistently advised residents of the health and safety risks associated with the unlawful occupation of unsuitable low-lying, flood-prone and waterlogged land.

RELATED: City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management: Storm damage update

About 70% of all new unlawfully occupied areas though cannot be serviced, and feasible flood mitigation is not possible due to the low-lying terrain, including floodplains, wetlands and waterlogged areas. In addition, some of the land that has been occupied is situated in dams or is privately owned. Many of the flooding hotspots are in the recently occupied areas such as in Mfuleni, Kraaifontein, Dunoon and Khayelitsha.

Malusi Booi, Mayco Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

The spike in unlawful occupations since the start of the March 2020 Covid-19 lockdown is causing severe challenges on the ground, as we can see from the high level of flooding incidents and where they have occurred. Those who have for political or economic reasons (such as the ‘shack-farming’ syndicates) enabled and actively driven the large, organised unlawful occupations, are now nowhere to be found to take responsibility for their actions.

Malusi Booi, Mayco Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

There are simply no feasible engineering solutions for some of the areas. The City will continue to assist where it is possible to do so.

Malusi Booi, Mayco Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

Prior to the winter rains, the City implemented flood-mitigation measures such as digging trenches, delivering milling material to raise the ground level, and providing plastic sheeting and sandbags where possible.

The municipality says it continues to work on obtaining soft relief from relief organisations and the South African Social Security Agency.




