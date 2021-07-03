Illegal structures have been worst hit by flood damage, says City of Cape Town
- Newly occupied areas in Mfuleni, Kraaifontein, Dunoon, and Khayelitsha have been battered by the Cape storm
- The City of Cape Town says the high level of flooding incidents this week is one of the challenges caused by a spike in unlawful occupations
- The City claims 70% of the new areas that have been unlawfully occupied are located on floodplains, wetlands, and waterlogged areas, which it cannot service
The City of Cape Town says many of the flooding hotspots this week have been in the recently occupied areas within Mfuleni, Kraaifontein, Dunoon, and Khayelitsha.
In a statement issued on Friday, the City claims that the majority of the largest flooding events took place in areas that have recently been unlawfully occupied.
Municipal officials have conducted over 160 assessments of informal settlement flooding incidents over the last few days both for new and existing settlements created on low-lying terrain.
RELATED: Houses built following 2020 Masiphumelele fire, now flooded due to heavy rains
The City says many of the older informal settlements have been spared from the worst of the flooding because some flood mitigation measures were implemented beforehand.
However, the municipality says feasible flooding interventions could not be implemented in newly occupied areas because they are located in low-lying terrain, including floodplains, wetlands, and waterlogged areas.
In addition, some of the land that has been occupied is situated in dams or is privately owned.
The City’s mayoral committee member for human settlements Malusi Booi says the City has consistently advised residents of the health and safety risks associated with the unlawful occupation of unsuitable low-lying, flood-prone and waterlogged land.
RELATED: City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management: Storm damage update
About 70% of all new unlawfully occupied areas though cannot be serviced, and feasible flood mitigation is not possible due to the low-lying terrain, including floodplains, wetlands and waterlogged areas. In addition, some of the land that has been occupied is situated in dams or is privately owned. Many of the flooding hotspots are in the recently occupied areas such as in Mfuleni, Kraaifontein, Dunoon and Khayelitsha.Malusi Booi, Mayco Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town
The spike in unlawful occupations since the start of the March 2020 Covid-19 lockdown is causing severe challenges on the ground, as we can see from the high level of flooding incidents and where they have occurred. Those who have for political or economic reasons (such as the ‘shack-farming’ syndicates) enabled and actively driven the large, organised unlawful occupations, are now nowhere to be found to take responsibility for their actions.Malusi Booi, Mayco Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town
There are simply no feasible engineering solutions for some of the areas. The City will continue to assist where it is possible to do so.Malusi Booi, Mayco Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town
Prior to the winter rains, the City implemented flood-mitigation measures such as digging trenches, delivering milling material to raise the ground level, and providing plastic sheeting and sandbags where possible.
The municipality says it continues to work on obtaining soft relief from relief organisations and the South African Social Security Agency.
Source : Kaylynn Palm/EWN
More from Local
Western Cape braces for spike in Covid-19 hospital admissions as cases double
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King speaks with Premier Alan Winde about the Western Cape's third wave and vaccine drive.Read More
Kitchen Republik provides opportunity for Cape Town chefs to showcase skills
CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Lisa Meyer, the co-founder of Kitchen Republik about the unique service they provide.Read More
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent
CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.Read More
Cape Town rates and tariffs increased from 1 July: Do you qualify for a rebate?
Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Ian Nielsen, mayoral committee member for finance at the City of Cape Town.Read More
Switching to gas? Here's what you need to know about using gas in the home
CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to Ruan Smit, a certified gas installer about gas safety tips for the home.Read More
'It's unacceptable' - Sama threatens legal action over unplaced intern doctors
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the chair of the South African Medical Association (Sama).Read More
Jacob Zuma’s jail sentence lifted SA’s mood - Gross National Happiness Index, UJ
Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Talita Greyling, a Wellbeing Economist at the University of Johannesburg.Read More
Cape Town man wins R11m suit - 15 years after attack that left him paralysed
The Western Cape High Court has ruled in favour of Andrew Merryweather who was left paralysed after a brutal assault in 2006.Read More
'Jacob Zuma supporters carrying weapons hellbent on forming human shield'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma.Read More