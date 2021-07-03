Illegal structures have been worst hit by flood damage, says City of Cape Town





Newly occupied areas in Mfuleni, Kraaifontein, Dunoon, and Khayelitsha have been battered by the Cape storm

The City of Cape Town says the high level of flooding incidents this week is one of the challenges caused by a spike in unlawful occupations

The City claims 70% of the new areas that have been unlawfully occupied are located on floodplains, wetlands, and waterlogged areas, which it cannot service

The City of Cape Town says many of the flooding hotspots this week have been in the recently occupied areas within Mfuleni, Kraaifontein, Dunoon, and Khayelitsha.

In a statement issued on Friday, the City claims that the majority of the largest flooding events took place in areas that have recently been unlawfully occupied.

Municipal officials have conducted over 160 assessments of informal settlement flooding incidents over the last few days both for new and existing settlements created on low-lying terrain.

The City says many of the older informal settlements have been spared from the worst of the flooding because some flood mitigation measures were implemented beforehand.

However, the municipality says feasible flooding interventions could not be implemented in newly occupied areas because they are located in low-lying terrain, including floodplains, wetlands, and waterlogged areas.

In addition, some of the land that has been occupied is situated in dams or is privately owned.

The City’s mayoral committee member for human settlements Malusi Booi says the City has consistently advised residents of the health and safety risks associated with the unlawful occupation of unsuitable low-lying, flood-prone and waterlogged land.

About 70% of all new unlawfully occupied areas though cannot be serviced, and feasible flood mitigation is not possible due to the low-lying terrain, including floodplains, wetlands and waterlogged areas. In addition, some of the land that has been occupied is situated in dams or is privately owned. Many of the flooding hotspots are in the recently occupied areas such as in Mfuleni, Kraaifontein, Dunoon and Khayelitsha. Malusi Booi, Mayco Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

The spike in unlawful occupations since the start of the March 2020 Covid-19 lockdown is causing severe challenges on the ground, as we can see from the high level of flooding incidents and where they have occurred. Those who have for political or economic reasons (such as the ‘shack-farming’ syndicates) enabled and actively driven the large, organised unlawful occupations, are now nowhere to be found to take responsibility for their actions. Malusi Booi, Mayco Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

There are simply no feasible engineering solutions for some of the areas. The City will continue to assist where it is possible to do so. Malusi Booi, Mayco Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

Prior to the winter rains, the City implemented flood-mitigation measures such as digging trenches, delivering milling material to raise the ground level, and providing plastic sheeting and sandbags where possible.

The municipality says it continues to work on obtaining soft relief from relief organisations and the South African Social Security Agency.