SANParks reopens some sections of Table Mountain that burnt during wildfire
- SANParks is reopening some sections of Table Mountain that have been closed off to the public since the fire in April
- Rhodes Memorial, Game Camp and Deer Park remain closed
- Rehabilitation work is ongoing along the mountain and a contractor has been appointed to cut some trees
- Members of the public can collect pinewood if they make proper arrangements with SANParks management
MEDIA RELEASE: RE-OPENING OF BURNT AREAS IN THE NORTHERN SECTION OF TABLE MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK {Thread}— SANParks TMNP (@TableMountainNP) July 2, 2021
South African National Park (SANParks) takes pleasure in announcing the re-opening of certain burnt areas which have been closed off to the public since April following
Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) has announced the reopening of certain burnt areas which have been closed off to the public since April due to the wildfire that ravaged over 600 hectares of land.
Park management will reopen burnt areas in a phased approach, where veld recovery and footpath rebuilding have shown good progress.
The following areas have been reopened:
Re-opened park areas after the fires include:
-
Quarries
-
Devil’s Peak
-
King’s Blockhouse
-
Devil’s Peak Lower Slopes
-
Rhodes Contour Path
Re-opened Entry points include:
- Quarries
- Devil’s Peak footpaths and Peak
- King’s Blockhouse
- Devil’s Peak Lower Slopes
- Dead Man’s Tree
- Contour Path at Round Table Newlands Ravine
Permitted recreational activities in these reopened areas will continue as before, including hiking and dog walking.
TMNP Park Manager Frans van Rooyen says a contractor has been appointed to cut trees as part of the ongoing rehabilitation work on the mountain.
He says Rhodes Memorial, Game Camp, and Deer Park will remain closed until further notice as there are still dangerous trees that need to be cut.
Three months after the fire, fynbos recovery is showing great progress and mountain lovers can once again look forward to their favorite hikes and to see the wonders of fynbos.Frans van Rooyen, Park Manager - Table Mountain National Park
Teams have been hard at work implementing rehabilitation plans to allow for the re-opening of certain areas and we request users and visitors to these areas to continue exercising patience and allow the rehabilitation work to proceed without any obstructions.Frans van Rooyen, Park Manager - Table Mountain National Park
SANParks has decided to allow members of the public to collect pinewood once the cutting is done. If anyone is interested in collecting pine wood, they must contact the Kloofnek office on 021 422 1601 or email Munzhedzi.muhanelwa@sanparks.org to make necessary arrangements.
Park management won’t allow anyone to collect wood without making proper arrangements to do so beforehand.
Source : Kaylynn Palm/EWN
