Local event aims to foster recovery movement in Cape Town - and needs your help





Recovery Walk Cape Town aims to celebrate and promote recovery from alcoholism, drug and process addictions, mental illnesses, and all forms of abuse

The annual event is held in September during Global Recovery Month

The organisers of this year's walk have started a BackaBuddy to raise funds for the event

The annual Recovery Walk Cape Town will take place on 18 September 2021 to promote and celebrate recovery from all addictions and mental illnesses.

This year's event is expected to take place at the Maynardville Park in Wynberg, under the theme "Watch Your Words'.

Debbie Bub, the fundraising manager for Recovery Walk Cape Town 2021, says the event aims to combat the stigma associated with recovery from addiction and mental illness.

The event committee is comprised of volunteers who are either in recovery themselves, are health care professionals, or both.

Bub, who works in the field of addiction treatment and psychiatry, says the principles of recovery are useful lessons that can apply to everyone.

The event is open to people who are in recovery as well as their loved ones supporting them on their journey.

"As we can popularize recovery, we want to let people know that recovery is possible", she tells CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King.

Click here to support the Recovery Walk Cape Town 2021 by donating to the BackaBuddy fundraising page for the event.

We've got a long way to go because we would really like to see a recovery movement happening in Cape Town where recovery is far better understood and far better publicised than it is right now. Debbie Bub, Fundraiser - Recovery Walk Cape Town 2021

Everyone has their own definition of recovery... Recovery is about how I take care of myself. The things that I do that help me be independent and take responsibility for myself. Debbie Bub, Fundraiser - Recovery Walk Cape Town 2021

It is about opening recovery. It's about people who are ready to acknowledge that they have had a problem and that they have found a way to live a better life. Debbie Bub, Fundraiser - Recovery Walk Cape Town 2021