Euro 2020 blamed for surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe

A 10-week decline in Covid-19 cases in Europe has come to an end as infections spread among Euro 2020 crowds.

The month-long 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, which kicked off on Friday 11 June, will be concluded next week Sunday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says Covid-19 cases in Europe rose by 10% last week, driven by big crowds at Euro 2020 events in host cities.

Football supporters have been gathering at stadiums and in pubs and bars, moving between host cities and driving the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has slammed European football’s governing body UEFA for the "irresponsible" move to allow thousands to attend the championships, reports UK Report correspondent Gavin Grey.

Germany estimates that the variant will account for 70% of cases in July, according to Grey.

