Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
Euro 2020 blamed for surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe

4 July 2021 11:42 AM
by Qama Qukula
UEFA
Football
Delta
UK
Gavin Grey
Euro2020
Covid-19 in Europe
Covid-19 Delta variant

CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the Covid-19 infections surge in Europe and other stories.
  • Covid-19 infections have risen by 10% in a week in Europe after a 10-week decline
  • The World Health Organization (WHO) says crowds at Euro 2020 are driving the rise in infections
  • German interior minister has accused UEFA of being motivated by commercial considerations

A 10-week decline in Covid-19 cases in Europe has come to an end as infections spread among Euro 2020 crowds.

The month-long 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, which kicked off on Friday 11 June, will be concluded next week Sunday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says Covid-19 cases in Europe rose by 10% last week, driven by big crowds at Euro 2020 events in host cities.

Football supporters have been gathering at stadiums and in pubs and bars, moving between host cities and driving the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has slammed European football’s governing body UEFA for the "irresponsible" move to allow thousands to attend the championships, reports UK Report correspondent Gavin Grey.

Germany estimates that the variant will account for 70% of cases in July, according to Grey.

It is the Delta variant originally from India that is causing so much concern and such a spike in cases.

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

One thing that seems to be attracting the attention of the authorities is the Euro 2020 Football Championship and the thousands of fans going abroad to different countries and then going back to their own countries afterwards.

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

Many people think that the Euro 2020 championships perhaps shouldn't have happened with crowds. UEFA's governing body was branded irresponsible by the German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer.

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent

With Europe locking down more, the UK is about to ease many of its measures.

Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent



