Winde not ruling out possibility of at-home vaccinations for bedridden residents
- Premier Winde says home vaccinations for the incapacitated are a logistical challenge, but they haven't been ruled out
- Bedridden people who are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine are encouraged to contact provincial officials as they build a database
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says at-home vaccinations are difficult to organise, but the possibility has not been ruled out for bedridden residents.
A number of CapeTalk listeners have messaged the station about their loved ones who are unable to leave their homes to get vaccinated.
In a wide-ranging discussion with Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King, Winde explains that home jabs are logistically challenging.
The premier has urged bedridden residents to contact the Western Cape government's call centre on 0860 142 142 to add their names to a database of residents with special circumstances.
The centre is available between 8am and 8pm on weekdays.
RELATED: Western Cape braces for spike in Covid-19 hospital admissions as cases double
We also have to work on a numbers game here. It's like a race against time, so it's going to be very difficult to get the Health Department to go and visit everyone's homes... but I'm not ruling it out, and we do have the possibility.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
We are busy building that [databas], and if we do have gaps we can see if we can send someone around from one of those vaccine stations.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
I can't make a promise just yet, but we are definitely looking at it.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_93322629_elderly-man-supporting-his-sick-wife-lying-in-bed-at-home.html?vti=mi12xllzcyrwapu27l-1-53
