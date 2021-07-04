Sahpra approval of Sinovac jab a turning point for SA - acting health minister
- The acting health minister says the approval of the Sinovac jab is a turning point in SA's vaccine rollout
- Medicines regulator Sahpra has approved the two-dose vaccine with conditions
Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has welcomed the approval of Sinovac's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine for use in South Africa.
She says the approval is a turning point and much needed relief for the country`s vaccination rollout programme.
On behalf of the Health Department, I would like to express gratitude to our regulatory authority for their sense of urgency, which included reducing turnaround time to process applications for registration of medical products, Covid-19 vaccine in particular – without compromising their strict guidelines to ensure the safety of our people.Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Acting Health Minister
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has authorised the vaccine for emergency use with the conditions that the manufacturer submit periodic safety data and the final results of ongoing clinical studies.
The Sinovac vaccine has two doses of 0,5ml with the second dose administered between 14 and 28 days after the first dose.
The jab has a provisional shelf life of two years for storage at 2 – 8°C and protected from light.
RELATED: VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent
Sahpra says the clinical trial evidence submitted by the manufacturer shows that most of the side effects following administration of the CoronaVac vaccine were mild or moderate in nature, and cleared within a couple of days.
The frequently-reported adverse reactions were pain at the injection site, headache, fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhoea and nausea, according to the regulator's statement.
RELATED: Sahpra to assess efficacy of Sinopharm jab: 'It must work against variant in SA'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_159693804_viersen-germany-november-9-2020-close-up-of-syringe-with-injection-needle-and-serum-blurred-sinovac-.html?vti=nkez1kor9bierbu88i-1-6
