Scheduled vaccine appointments for over-50s to begin on Monday
- The EVDS has started scheduling vaccine appointments for over 50-year-olds who have registered for their jab
- People aged 50 to 59 years will start scheduled appointments from Monday 5 July in the Western Cape
- As the over 50-year age group joins the vaccine queue and some over-60s return for their second Pfizer jab, the national EVDS will begin allocating appointments in order of priority
- The Western Cape Health Department says over-60s getting their first Pfizer jab will still come first
The Western Cape Health Department says the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for people 60-years and older remains the highest priority at the moment.
Although the over-50 age band is now open, health authorities will still prioritise people over the age of 60 who have not yet been vaccinated, as they are the most vulnerable group.
Vaccine registrations opened for people over the age of 50 on the electronic vaccination data system (EVDS) last week, broadening the government's vaccine rollout targeted at the general population.
Some over-50s who registered for their jab should have started receiving their SMS appointment notifications on Friday 2 July.
The Western Cape Health Department says scheduled appointments for over-50s will start from Monday 5 July.
"Over 50-year-olds with valid appointments will be accepted at our vaccination sites", the department confirmed in a statement.
Going forward, the EVDS system will allocate available appointment slots in the following order of priority:
-
Priority 1 - people 60 years and older requiring their 1st dose of Pfizer vaccine;
-
Priority 2 - people 60 years and older who are eligible for their 2nd dose of Pfizer vaccine (approximately 42 days after their 1st dose)
-
Priority 3 - people aged 50 -59 years requiring their 1st dose of Pfizer vaccine.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_164036622_fight-against-covid19-coronavirus-vaccine-research-in-laboratory-professional-scientists-holds-syrin.html?downloaded=1
