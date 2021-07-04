[VIDEOS] Police and govt criticised for not taking action against Nkandla crowds





SAPS has been slammed for not putting a stop to Nkandla gatherings which are defying level 4 lockdown regulations

Supporters of Jacob Zuma have been staging ongoing demonstrations after he was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment earlier this week

There's currently a standoff between police and Zuma supporters near the road leading into Nkandla

President Cyril Ramaphosa, the acting health minister, and other members of Cabinet have been slated for not stepping in

It's reported that police have blocked the road leading into Nkandla in an attempt to stop former president Jacob Zuma's supporters from going through.

This comes amid sharp criticism of Police Minister Bheki Cele, government, and law enforcement agencies who have been called out for not stopping the unlawful gatherings.

Hundreds of supporters have been staging demonstrations in support of Zuma near his Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal.

The former president is facing jail time after the ConCourt found him guilty of contempt.

South Africans on Twitter have criticized Cele, SAPS and other Cabinet ministers for not taking a stand against the Nkandla gatherings, which are in defiance of level 4 lockdown rules.

Some have questioned why police have taken swift action for certain lockdown violations during the pandemic, such as surfing during the beach ban, but have not arrested any Zuma supporters.

The same President Ramaphosa who instructs ordinary citizens to obey the law for fear of arrest is silent when his own party flagrantly abuses it. Weak, weak, weak. 🇿🇦 — Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) July 4, 2021

Police have blocked the road into Nkandla, causing a standoff between #JacobZuma's supporters and police. Hundreds of people are flocking to Nkandla to stand with the former president. #eNCA’s @AviweMtila is on the ground with the latest. #DStv403 #AllAngles pic.twitter.com/kNbILoFauA — eNCA (@eNCA) July 4, 2021

Yes but Minister where is law enforcement at these gatherings? We can’t shudder when we can prevent such. There are clear regulations, or do they only apply to some? — Heidi Giokos (@HeidiGiokos) July 4, 2021

Cyril Ramaphosa, Bheki Cele and Nkosazana Zuma must not bore us with regulations anymore.



They don't apply to Ace's, Malema's and Zuma's supporters. Why they apply to us then?



Country must open and every can exercise caution in their own way while they get vaccines. — African Renaissance🦅🇿🇦🦁 (@MadiBoity) July 4, 2021

Brilliant strategic move by Zuma supporters currently staging a super-spreader event in Nkandla not to include joggers, dog-walkers or baristas in their gathering. First sight of those and #BhekiCele would have gone in with riot police and water cannons. — Tom Eaton (@TomEatonSA) July 4, 2021

Collins Khosa was murdered by soldiers for innocently drinking a beer in his own backyard during a lockdown.



Yet, crowds gather in Nkandla for Zuma but SAPS acts powerless to disperse a mob during Level 4 and a third wave?@SAPoliceService different rules for different people? — Suntosh Pillay (@suntoshpillay) July 4, 2021

Ramaphosa's covid messages have been contradicted by three political events:



The EFF's

Magashule's

Nkandla's



Against these, the state has appeared powerless. But ordinary citizens are swiftly dealt with when they flout covid regulations. Is it animal farm we have now? — Khulani Qoma (@KhulaniQoma) July 4, 2021

BHEKI CELE CAN ONLY BULLY RESTAURANT OWNERS, TAVERN OWNER'S AND ORDINARY SOUTH AFRICANS BUT WHEN IT COMES TO NKANDLA AND ZUMA DIFFERENT RULES APPLIES . pic.twitter.com/AGNVFhVZux — SOUTH AFRICA 4 SOUTH AFRICANS (@Amika94855371) July 4, 2021

Like in heists, poaching and other crime syndicates it is the foot soldiers that will get infected. The kingpins just pay for buses, stay at home or cruise to Nkandla in cars with masks, gloves and sanitizers. — Mbhazima Shilowa (@Enghumbhini) July 4, 2021

Police Ministry says police are investigating alleged contraventions of the COVID19 regulations in the #Nkandla gathering. pic.twitter.com/0ZU26E3N9E — Bulelani Phillip (@BulelaniPhillip) July 4, 2021

#JacobZuma supporters from Durban are making their way to Nkandla. This is what the N2 North looks like now. #eNCA pic.twitter.com/lpu9uPgLJS — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) July 4, 2021

There are more than a thousand policemen gathered at Empangeni specifically deployed to deal with supporters of @PresJGZuma. Why this repressive "show of force", but when @Julius_S_Malema and the #EFF marched with a huge crowd there was not a police officer in sight! — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) July 4, 2021