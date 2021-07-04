Streaming issues? Report here
[VIDEOS] Police and govt criticised for not taking action against Nkandla crowds

4 July 2021 3:07 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Nkandla
SAPS
Cyril Ramaphosa
Nkandla protest
BBheki Cele
adjusted alert level 4

Police Minister Bheki Cele has been called out on social media for his apparent failure to take action against Zuma supporters staging mass gatherings in Nkandla.
  • SAPS has been slammed for not putting a stop to Nkandla gatherings which are defying level 4 lockdown regulations
  • Supporters of Jacob Zuma have been staging ongoing demonstrations after he was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment earlier this week
  • There's currently a standoff between police and Zuma supporters near the road leading into Nkandla
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa, the acting health minister, and other members of Cabinet have been slated for not stepping in

It's reported that police have blocked the road leading into Nkandla in an attempt to stop former president Jacob Zuma's supporters from going through.

This comes amid sharp criticism of Police Minister Bheki Cele, government, and law enforcement agencies who have been called out for not stopping the unlawful gatherings.

Hundreds of supporters have been staging demonstrations in support of Zuma near his Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal.

The former president is facing jail time after the ConCourt found him guilty of contempt.

RELATED: South Africans must resist imprisonment of Jacob Zuma - MKMVA's Carl Niehaus

South Africans on Twitter have criticized Cele, SAPS and other Cabinet ministers for not taking a stand against the Nkandla gatherings, which are in defiance of level 4 lockdown rules.

Some have questioned why police have taken swift action for certain lockdown violations during the pandemic, such as surfing during the beach ban, but have not arrested any Zuma supporters.

RELATED: Zuma to 'address the nation' amid reports of urgent bid to rescind ConCourt ruling

RELATED: "I do not fear being arrested" - Zuma defies ConCourt order on Zondo inquiry




