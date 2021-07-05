Streaming issues? Report here
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Jacob Zuma is getting a chance to argue for his prison sentence to be overturned

5 July 2021 8:28 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Nkandla

Refilwe Moloto talks to EWN senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia about the latest in Jacob Zuma's legal situation.
  • Former President Jacob Zuma is bringing two court cases
  • One is an attempt to interdict the warrant of arrest against him for the 15-month jail sentence handed down
  • Secondly he is challenging the Constitutional Court ruling, arguing that it was unfair and harsh and should be rescinded
FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 17 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Sunday saw a tense standoff outside Nkandla, between police and supporters of former president Jacob Zuma.

RELATED: Videos - Police and govt criticised for not taking action against Nkandla crowds

Zuma launched his seemingly much-used strategy in yet another attempt to lodge a legal attempt to dodge a 15-month prison sentence handed to him by the Constitutional Court on 29 June for being in contempt of court.

Did the media handle the press conference well Zuma gave on Sunday, asks Refilwe?

I don't think the media blinked yesterday with Jacob Zuma to interview even more so now that he is aggrieved. That was a very angry engagement.

Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News

He simply didn't answer questions. There was a back and forth and there was an attempt to intimidate journalists with things like 'own your tone'...but I don't think journalists blinked.

Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News

She says it was a difficult weekend of news coverage and a number of journalists were assaulted at Nkandla.

Zuma made it clear he will not go to jail voluntarily.

Zuma is someone who believes in his innocence and that the whole system has been rigged to target him, comparing democracy to the apartheid era.

Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News

Madia says this narrative from Zuma is not unusual or unexpected.

What is interesting is that he is in a corner. Here is a man, who when he was in charge never felt the need to explain himself to anybody, who had this really long media briefing to try and give his side of the story.

Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News

The two court cases pending are one being heard on Tuesday at the Pietermaritzburg High Court that is attempting to interdict the current warrant of arrest in his name.

He had until yesterday to submit himself to the police. His friends and comrades said he should not do it. He must fight an injustice done to him by the ConCourt.

Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News

That warrant still exists so he is now in contempt of court as he did not hand himself in yesterday - and if the police allow this to go on for three days without doing anything about it then they are in contempt of court.

Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News

So Zuma needs to now go to court and ask for that to be halted, explains Madia.

Secondly, Zuma has also launched a bid in the Constitutional Court.

He is saying he is not fighting that he has been in contempt of court but he says that the sanction handed down to him is severe and he is asking the court to rescind that sanction.

Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News

Zuma has given a litany of reasons why he feels he was hard done by and was not allowed to defend himself. And of course, that in itself is rubbish because he had plenty of opportunities and he just did not participate in the ConCourt process.

Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News

The glaring contradictions were questioned by the media as to why Zuma was arguing a jail term was a death sentence to a 79-year-old man yet he was marching maskless in large crowds on Sunday at Nkandla.

Questions were asked about why he was marching so close to Amabutho (Amazulu regiments), having people so close to you, you have not vaccinated, yet you had an opportunity to so do. You are well within the age bracket but have not bothered with that.

Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News

His spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said he has a condition but they would not tell you what that was - that wearing a mask all the time is very difficult for him. there were many excuses given for why he has not done certain things.

Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News

However, he is well within his rights to do what he is doing. It is not common but he can go back to the court and say it is unfair - whether they will buy into his argument and claims is a whole different ballgame and according to pundits is unlikely to go his way.

Tshidi Madia, Senior Political Journalist - Eyewitness News



