The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
This National Savings Month, a call to maximise the benefits of family investing

5 July 2021 10:44 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
investments
PPS
#Covid19
Sponsored Content
PPS investments family network
Financial sustainability

The more you and your family invest with PPS Investments Family Network, the more you could save on ongoing administration fees.

The economic impact of hard lockdown due to COVID-19 created financial challenges for individuals, households and businesses. It has underscored the critical imperative of investing and saving for financial sustainability, not only during National Savings Month in July, but beyond.

Adopting a proactive approach to building financial sustainability as an individual, and as a family, will engender a culture of saving resilience, while building intergenerational wealth.

One way to impart these values and to instil a culture of saving as a family is through the PPS Investments Family Network, which caters not only for an individual, but for their immediate family.

This enables one to connect their family members’ investments on the PPS Investments platform to ensure that they benefit from a reduced family administration fee. This solution makes it easier to build wealth that can be passed on from one generation to the next.

Building intergenerational wealth starts with fostering a savings mindset. Over the long term, the incremental savings from reduced administration fees compound, and can ultimately contribute to helping a family reach their investment goals. Especially during these times as many are looking for solutions that will make the money that they have invested work harder for them.

Five reasons to consider investing as a family:

  1. Invest towards a shared goal - this will enable your family to invest with each other to collectively build your family's wealth.
  2. Leave a legacy - this allows your family to work together to build intergenerational wealth for future generations
  3. Financial sustainability - when built together, this allows for greater protection against unexpected loss or reduced income.
  4. Reap the benefits as a family - When you invest as a family, you and your family could benefit from reduced administration fees with a family network.
  5. Foster a savings culture - this is a great opportunity to encourage family members to save from an early age.

An ideal saving solution for 2021 is perhaps to consider investing with your family, through the PPS Investments Family Network that allows you to connect investments not only with your parents but also with your partner and children to build wealth that spans generations while building family financial sustainability this National Savings Month and beyond.

For more information, visit www.pps.co.za/familynetwork




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
