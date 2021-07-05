This National Savings Month, a call to maximise the benefits of family investing
The economic impact of hard lockdown due to COVID-19 created financial challenges for individuals, households and businesses. It has underscored the critical imperative of investing and saving for financial sustainability, not only during National Savings Month in July, but beyond.
Adopting a proactive approach to building financial sustainability as an individual, and as a family, will engender a culture of saving resilience, while building intergenerational wealth.
One way to impart these values and to instil a culture of saving as a family is through the PPS Investments Family Network, which caters not only for an individual, but for their immediate family.
This enables one to connect their family members’ investments on the PPS Investments platform to ensure that they benefit from a reduced family administration fee. This solution makes it easier to build wealth that can be passed on from one generation to the next.
Building intergenerational wealth starts with fostering a savings mindset. Over the long term, the incremental savings from reduced administration fees compound, and can ultimately contribute to helping a family reach their investment goals. Especially during these times as many are looking for solutions that will make the money that they have invested work harder for them.
Five reasons to consider investing as a family:
- Invest towards a shared goal - this will enable your family to invest with each other to collectively build your family's wealth.
- Leave a legacy - this allows your family to work together to build intergenerational wealth for future generations
- Financial sustainability - when built together, this allows for greater protection against unexpected loss or reduced income.
- Reap the benefits as a family - When you invest as a family, you and your family could benefit from reduced administration fees with a family network.
- Foster a savings culture - this is a great opportunity to encourage family members to save from an early age.
An ideal saving solution for 2021 is perhaps to consider investing with your family, through the PPS Investments Family Network that allows you to connect investments not only with your parents but also with your partner and children to build wealth that spans generations while building family financial sustainability this National Savings Month and beyond.
For more information, visit www.pps.co.za/familynetwork
More from Business
Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists
Ray White interviews Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (SU).Read More
Steinhoff shares tank after High Court rules it broke Companies Act
Ray White interviews Jan Cronje, a financial journalist at Fin24.Read More
Affordable housing: The catalyst for post covid economic recovery in Africa?
Affordable housing is a strategic focus for Absa Corporate and Investment Bank, says Somaya Joshua.Read More
Long Street eatery infuses CBD into its entire menu
Pippa Hudson chats to an Infusion on Long manager and a chef about non-psychoactive CBD that may lead to feelings of wellbeing.Read More
Ters payments will be extended for industries hit by new Level 4 rules - Cosatu
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Matthew Parks, Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator and delegate to Nedlac about Ters payments.Read More
Lockdown level 4: Businesses and unions push for income support and tax relief
Many Wiener interviews Matthew Parks, Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator.Read More
Preowned luxury fashion is booming in South Africa. Enter 'Luxity'...
Refilwe Moloto interviews Luxity cofounder Michael Zahariev.Read More
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt
Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry.Read More
Sars launches first fully-virtual tax filing season (for a shrunken tax base)
Sars offices will be closed for walk-ins for the next six weeks. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.Read More
More from World
Euro 2020 blamed for surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe
CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the Covid-19 infections surge in Europe and other stories.Read More
Social media platforms need to take concrete steps to combat online abuse
CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Sarah Hoffman, co-founder of Klikd about the the fight against online abuse.Read More
Canada temperature soars to 49.6 °C – leaving hundreds of people dead
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa
Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk.Read More
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network.Read More
Comedian Bill Cosby walks free as court overturns sexual assault conviction
83-year-old Cosby was released from the State Correctional Institution Phoenix in Montgomery, Pennsylvania on Wednesday afternoon.Read More
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge.Read More
Are you financially prepared for the third wave?
Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority.Read More
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize
Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Long Street eatery infuses CBD into its entire menu
Pippa Hudson chats to an Infusion on Long manager and a chef about non-psychoactive CBD that may lead to feelings of wellbeing.Read More
Meet Grassy Park racehorse owner who wins Durban July with Kommetdieding
Lester Kiewit talks to the owner of Kommetdieding, Ashwin Reynolds, who hails from our very own Grassy Park in Cape Town.Read More
Local event aims to foster recovery movement in Cape Town - and needs your help
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Bub, the fundraising manager for Recovery Walk Cape Town 2021.Read More
SANParks reopens some sections of Table Mountain that burnt during wildfire
Restoration work has been concluded in some parts of the Table Mountain National Park, which means some areas are ready to reopen.Read More
Newly crowned Mr Gay World SA Louw Breytenbach shares mental health battle
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to actor, TV presenter and entrepreneur Louw Breytenbach.Read More
Social media platforms need to take concrete steps to combat online abuse
CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Sarah Hoffman, co-founder of Klikd about the the fight against online abuse.Read More
Kitchen Republik provides opportunity for Cape Town chefs to showcase skills
CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Lisa Meyer, the co-founder of Kitchen Republik about the unique service they provide.Read More
Cape Town rates and tariffs increased from 1 July: Do you qualify for a rebate?
Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Ian Nielsen, mayoral committee member for finance at the City of Cape Town.Read More
Switching to gas? Here's what you need to know about using gas in the home
CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to Ruan Smit, a certified gas installer about gas safety tips for the home.Read More