Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Long Street eatery infuses CBD into its entire menu Pippa Hudson chats to an Infusion on Long manager and a chef about non-psychoactive CBD that may lead to feelings of wellbeing. 5 July 2021 2:39 PM
Meet Grassy Park racehorse owner who wins Durban July with Kommetdieding Lester Kiewit talks to the owner of Kommetdieding, Ashwin Reynolds, who hails from our very own Grassy Park in Cape Town. 5 July 2021 12:00 PM
Local Sinovac rep Numolux explains jab's efficacy after getting go-ahead in SA Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Sanette Aspinall, a virologist and clinical research specialist for Numolux 5 July 2021 8:49 AM
View all Local
What rescinding a judgment means and why it's not an appeal - political analyst John Maytham talks to analyst Richard Calland about Jacob Zuma's attempt to have his 15-month jail sentence rescinded. 5 July 2021 6:00 PM
'Justices will endorse their ruling, Zuma is buying time but to jail he will go' John Maytham talks to political analyst Oscar van Heerden about the jail sentence that awaits the former president. 5 July 2021 4:39 PM
Local Sinovac rep Numolux explains jab's efficacy after getting go-ahead in SA Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Sanette Aspinall, a virologist and clinical research specialist for Numolux 5 July 2021 8:49 AM
View all Politics
Steinhoff shares tank after High Court rules it broke Companies Act Ray White interviews Jan Cronje, a financial journalist at Fin24. 5 July 2021 6:29 PM
Affordable housing: The catalyst for post covid economic recovery in Africa? Affordable housing is a strategic focus for Absa Corporate and Investment Bank, says Somaya Joshua. 5 July 2021 4:21 PM
Long Street eatery infuses CBD into its entire menu Pippa Hudson chats to an Infusion on Long manager and a chef about non-psychoactive CBD that may lead to feelings of wellbeing. 5 July 2021 2:39 PM
View all Business
Meet Grassy Park racehorse owner who wins Durban July with Kommetdieding Lester Kiewit talks to the owner of Kommetdieding, Ashwin Reynolds, who hails from our very own Grassy Park in Cape Town. 5 July 2021 12:00 PM
This National Savings Month, a call to maximise the benefits of family investing The more you and your family invest with PPS Investments Family Network, the more you could save on ongoing administration fees. 5 July 2021 10:44 AM
Local event aims to foster recovery movement in Cape Town - and needs your help Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Bub, the fundraising manager for Recovery Walk Cape Town 2021. 4 July 2021 10:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
Euro 2020 blamed for surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the Covid-19 infections surge in Europe and other stories. 4 July 2021 11:42 AM
[PREVIEW] 'Springboks will take it by 20 – even though it’s been so long' Africa Melane interviews Wynona Louw, a rugby writer at Independent Media. 2 July 2021 2:31 PM
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
View all Sport
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
View all Entertainment
This National Savings Month, a call to maximise the benefits of family investing The more you and your family invest with PPS Investments Family Network, the more you could save on ongoing administration fees. 5 July 2021 10:44 AM
Euro 2020 blamed for surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the Covid-19 infections surge in Europe and other stories. 4 July 2021 11:42 AM
Social media platforms need to take concrete steps to combat online abuse CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Sarah Hoffman, co-founder of Klikd about the the fight against online abuse. 2 July 2021 7:49 PM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Affordable housing: The catalyst for post covid economic recovery in Africa? Affordable housing is a strategic focus for Absa Corporate and Investment Bank, says Somaya Joshua. 5 July 2021 4:21 PM
[PREVIEW] 'Springboks will take it by 20 – even though it’s been so long' Africa Melane interviews Wynona Louw, a rugby writer at Independent Media. 2 July 2021 2:31 PM
Jacob Zuma’s jail sentence lifted SA’s mood - Gross National Happiness Index, UJ Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Talita Greyling, a Wellbeing Economist at the University of Johannesburg. 2 July 2021 1:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Local Sinovac rep Numolux explains jab's efficacy after getting go-ahead in SA

5 July 2021 8:49 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Sinovac

Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Sanette Aspinall, a virologist and clinical research specialist for Numolux
  • Sinovac has 100% efficacy against severe Covid and death
  • A commitment of 5 million doses of Sinovac has been made to SA representative Lumolux
Image: © ralfliebhold /123rf.com

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has approved Sinovac's Covid19 vaccine. This now means the Chinese-created vaccine known as CoronaVac will be made available in South Africa.

Beijing-based pharmaceutical company Sinovac's South African representative is Numolux.

Dr Sanette Aspinall is a virologist and clinical research specialist for Numolux and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about what this vaccine does, how effective it is against variants, and how it compares to its predecessors, already being injected into the arms of South Africans.

Vaccine efficacy in clinical trials has been shown to be 100% against severe Covid-19, hospitalisation, and death.

Why has the vaccine only been approved for those between the ages of 18 and 59, asks Refilwe?

Aspinall explains this is due to the clinical trials that have been conducted in this age group but says as further trials are done this could be expanded.

SAHPRA and the WHO felt that there was not enough data in the elderly population and so our regulatory authority decided until there is more data...they only want to provide the approval for the age group 18- 59.

Dr Sanette Aspinall, Virologist and clinical research specialist - Numolux

Reports have stated that the efficacy against mild or symptomatic infection ranged from 51% to 93% depending on the population studied, the design of the trial, and different variants circulating at the time of the conducting the study, says Refilwe, and asks Dr Aspinell to explain this further.

Aspinell says the efficacy studies done have been on phase 3 clinical trials after phase 1 and 2 were found to be successful.

She says the Brazil study was a pivotal one.

The studies have been done in high-risk healthcare workers. No other company has actually done their phase 3 studies in healthcare workers and this is quite a difference because these are people who are frontline workers.

Dr Sanette Aspinall, Virologist and clinical research specialist - Numolux

They are in constant contact with Covie-19 infected patients she notes.

These studies done have also been very different from other clinical studies in terms of having looked at these healthcare workers from asymptomatic infections where they are PCR-positive up until all the participants enrolled in the study who land up in hospital and dying.

Dr Sanette Aspinall, Virologist and clinical research specialist - Numolux

So she notes, the 51% includes all those across the board - from asymptomatic to mild and moderate infections.

But it protects 100% against severe Covid or against death.

Dr Sanette Aspinall, Virologist and clinical research specialist - Numolux

However, it is not 100% effective against mild and moderate Covid-19 - in fact, no vaccine is.

Dr Sanette Aspinall, Virologist and clinical research specialist - Numolux

Therefore reported breakthrough infections may have happened soon after dose 1 during that window period, or there may be breakthrough infections happening in real-world situations with possibly other unknown variants.

She says laboratory studies show that the vaccine does neutralise the newer variants.

However, this still needs to be tested in real-world studies.

Dr Sanette Aspinall, Virologist and clinical research specialist - Numolux

350 million doses of CoronaVac have been administered to date and are consistently being monitored for breakthrough infections, she adds.

The first consignment from Sinovac to Numolux is for 2.5 million doses with a total commitment of 5 million.

These will be available from the end of July.

Dr Sanette Aspinall, Virologist and clinical research specialist - Numolux

However, it first needs to be tested by the national control laboratory in South Africa as is applicable to all vaccines.

It is a 2-does vaccine taken 14 to 28 days apart.




5 July 2021 8:49 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Sinovac

More from Local

Long Street eatery infuses CBD into its entire menu

5 July 2021 2:39 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to an Infusion on Long manager and a chef about non-psychoactive CBD that may lead to feelings of wellbeing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Grassy Park racehorse owner who wins Durban July with Kommetdieding

5 July 2021 12:00 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to the owner of Kommetdieding, Ashwin Reynolds, who hails from our very own Grassy Park in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Scheduled vaccine appointments for over-50s to begin on Monday

4 July 2021 2:26 PM

People aged 50 to 59 years with valid appointments will be accepted at vaccination sites across the Western Cape from Monday 5 July.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Winde not ruling out possibility of at-home vaccinations for bedridden residents

4 July 2021 1:30 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Premier Alan Winde about the Western Cape's vaccine rollout and third-wave health response.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sahpra approval of Sinovac jab a turning point for SA - acting health minister

4 July 2021 12:54 PM

Acting Health Minister Mamoloko Kubayi has welcomed the approval of the Sinovac-​CoronaVac vaccine for use in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local event aims to foster recovery movement in Cape Town - and needs your help

4 July 2021 10:34 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Bub, the fundraising manager for Recovery Walk Cape Town 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SANParks reopens some sections of Table Mountain that burnt during wildfire

3 July 2021 2:52 PM

Restoration work has been concluded in some parts of the Table Mountain National Park, which means some areas are ready to reopen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Illegal structures have been worst hit by flood damage, says City of Cape Town

3 July 2021 11:44 AM

Heavy rains flooded many of Cape Town's informal settlements this week. The City of Cape Town says new illegal structures have been worst affected, but it can't help.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape braces for spike in Covid-19 hospital admissions as cases double

3 July 2021 10:50 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King speaks with Premier Alan Winde about the Western Cape's third wave and vaccine drive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kitchen Republik provides opportunity for Cape Town chefs to showcase skills

2 July 2021 5:14 PM

CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Lisa Meyer, the co-founder of Kitchen Republik about the unique service they provide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

What rescinding a judgment means and why it's not an appeal - political analyst

5 July 2021 6:00 PM

John Maytham talks to analyst Richard Calland about Jacob Zuma's attempt to have his 15-month jail sentence rescinded.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Justices will endorse their ruling, Zuma is buying time but to jail he will go'

5 July 2021 4:39 PM

John Maytham talks to political analyst Oscar van Heerden about the jail sentence that awaits the former president.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jacob Zuma is getting a chance to argue for his prison sentence to be overturned

5 July 2021 8:28 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to EWN senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia about the latest in Jacob Zuma's legal situation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEOS] Police and govt criticised for not taking action against Nkandla crowds

4 July 2021 3:07 PM

Police Minister Bheki Cele has been called out on social media for his apparent failure to take action against Zuma supporters staging mass gatherings in Nkandla.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Jacob Zuma supporters carrying weapons hellbent on forming human shield'

2 July 2021 12:51 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma to address the nation amid reports of urgent bid to rescind ConCourt ruling

2 July 2021 11:46 AM

The Jacob Zuma Foundation says the former president will 'address the nation' this weekend following reports of a last-ditch attempt to dodge jail time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'World Bank vaccine funding boost prompted by Cuba entering the market?'

1 July 2021 7:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Angelo Fick (Asri) about the World Bank increasing funding for vaccine purchases to $20 billion

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ConCourt's CR17 ruling against Mkhwebane to renew calls for her axing - Maughan

1 July 2021 5:28 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the ConCourt ruling on the CR17 payments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public Protector wrong on the facts, and the law – Constitutional Court on CR17

1 July 2021 1:13 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis and Cherese Thakur, Advocacy Coordinator at amaBhungane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management: Storm damage update

1 July 2021 10:04 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Steinhoff shares tank after High Court rules it broke Companies Act

Business

Local Sinovac rep Numolux explains jab's efficacy after getting go-ahead in SA

Local Politics

Ters payments will be extended for industries hit by new Level 4 rules - Cosatu

Business

EWN Highlights

Africa suffers record number of COVID-19 cases

5 July 2021 6:19 PM

Net closing on Guptas as UAE-SA extradition treaty set to kick in

5 July 2021 6:11 PM

On average, more COVID-19 patients dying now than in first wave - CSIR

5 July 2021 5:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA