Local Sinovac rep Numolux explains jab's efficacy after getting go-ahead in SA
- Sinovac has 100% efficacy against severe Covid and death
- A commitment of 5 million doses of Sinovac has been made to SA representative Lumolux
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has approved Sinovac's Covid19 vaccine. This now means the Chinese-created vaccine known as CoronaVac will be made available in South Africa.
Beijing-based pharmaceutical company Sinovac's South African representative is Numolux.
Dr Sanette Aspinall is a virologist and clinical research specialist for Numolux and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about what this vaccine does, how effective it is against variants, and how it compares to its predecessors, already being injected into the arms of South Africans.
Vaccine efficacy in clinical trials has been shown to be 100% against severe Covid-19, hospitalisation, and death.
Why has the vaccine only been approved for those between the ages of 18 and 59, asks Refilwe?
Aspinall explains this is due to the clinical trials that have been conducted in this age group but says as further trials are done this could be expanded.
SAHPRA and the WHO felt that there was not enough data in the elderly population and so our regulatory authority decided until there is more data...they only want to provide the approval for the age group 18- 59.Dr Sanette Aspinall, Virologist and clinical research specialist - Numolux
Reports have stated that the efficacy against mild or symptomatic infection ranged from 51% to 93% depending on the population studied, the design of the trial, and different variants circulating at the time of the conducting the study, says Refilwe, and asks Dr Aspinell to explain this further.
Aspinell says the efficacy studies done have been on phase 3 clinical trials after phase 1 and 2 were found to be successful.
She says the Brazil study was a pivotal one.
The studies have been done in high-risk healthcare workers. No other company has actually done their phase 3 studies in healthcare workers and this is quite a difference because these are people who are frontline workers.Dr Sanette Aspinall, Virologist and clinical research specialist - Numolux
They are in constant contact with Covie-19 infected patients she notes.
These studies done have also been very different from other clinical studies in terms of having looked at these healthcare workers from asymptomatic infections where they are PCR-positive up until all the participants enrolled in the study who land up in hospital and dying.Dr Sanette Aspinall, Virologist and clinical research specialist - Numolux
So she notes, the 51% includes all those across the board - from asymptomatic to mild and moderate infections.
But it protects 100% against severe Covid or against death.Dr Sanette Aspinall, Virologist and clinical research specialist - Numolux
However, it is not 100% effective against mild and moderate Covid-19 - in fact, no vaccine is.Dr Sanette Aspinall, Virologist and clinical research specialist - Numolux
Therefore reported breakthrough infections may have happened soon after dose 1 during that window period, or there may be breakthrough infections happening in real-world situations with possibly other unknown variants.
She says laboratory studies show that the vaccine does neutralise the newer variants.
However, this still needs to be tested in real-world studies.Dr Sanette Aspinall, Virologist and clinical research specialist - Numolux
350 million doses of CoronaVac have been administered to date and are consistently being monitored for breakthrough infections, she adds.
The first consignment from Sinovac to Numolux is for 2.5 million doses with a total commitment of 5 million.
These will be available from the end of July.Dr Sanette Aspinall, Virologist and clinical research specialist - Numolux
However, it first needs to be tested by the national control laboratory in South Africa as is applicable to all vaccines.
It is a 2-does vaccine taken 14 to 28 days apart.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_159693804_viersen-germany-november-9-2020-close-up-of-syringe-with-injection-needle-and-serum-blurred-sinovac-.html?vti=nkez1kor9bierbu88i-1-6
