Ters payments will be extended for industries hit by new Level 4 rules - Cosatu
- Business, labour, and the government have agreed to extend the Covid-19 Ters payments
- Matthew Parks of Cosatu says that details are being finalised and must be approved by Cabinet
Trade union federation Cosatu says an agreement has been reached to extend the Covid-19 Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) payments to workers and companies affected by the adjusted level 4 lockdown.
This includes the liquor industry, tourism, and hospitality sectors.
Business, labour, and the government agreed in principle to bring back Ters payments at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac).
RELATED: Absolutely critical that Ters payments are resumed as quickly as possible - Busa
Matthew Parks, Cosatu’s delegate to the Nedlac, says the Ters benefits for affected workers would follow the same framework as previous payments.
Cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) will have to approve the terms of the extension.
Ters applications could reopen in the next two weeks with payouts starting at the end of July if all goes accordingly.
Parks says Cosatu has pushed for the government to fast-track the process so that payments can be made as soon as possible.
The relief payments will help support workers negatively impacted by the level 4 tightened lockdown regulations.
We're happy as Cosatu that the government has agreed to our demand.Matthew Parks, Federation delegate to Nedlac - Cosatu
It will basically be the same framework as the previous Ters but just for these [affected] sectors.Matthew Parks, Federation delegate to Nedlac - Cosatu
It will go to Cabinet this week and hopefully, all the paperwork will be done in the next few days.Matthew Parks, Federation delegate to Nedlac - Cosatu
We expect that within two weeks applications can start, and within a week of that, money should be going through.Matthew Parks, Federation delegate to Nedlac - Cosatu
Whenever there are certain restrictions on certain workers, like the vulnerable or certain industries like liquor or tourism, restaurants, etc., there must be some relief given to them at least just to help them to survive so workers can buy food for their families and so these companies can stay afloat and avoid retrenching workers.Matthew Parks, Federation delegate to Nedlac - Cosatu
