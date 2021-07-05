Pandemic has seen plunge in domestic worker earnings - Domestic Worker Report





The Domestic Worker Report data was based on 7000 respondents in South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya

The pandemic has seen a marked drop in domestic worker earnings and a rise in unemployment

© ferli/123rf.com

SweepSouth has published its latest Pay and Working Conditions for Domestic Workers report for 2021. The cleaning services company is a platform that connects domestic workers who are unemployed or underemployed with customers who need their services, explains Pandor.

It's like an Uber for home cleaning. Aisha Pandor, Co-founder - Sweepsouth

It is the fourth year Sweepsouth has conducted the survey and the first beyond South Africa into other African countries Nigeria and Kenya. The latest report is based on data from 7000 respondents and shows wages in South Africa currently in this sector.

As expected the pandemic has seen a marked decrease in domestic worker earnings in all countries surveyed. Aisha Pandor, Co-founder - Sweepsouth

There has been an increase in unemployment.

In South Africa 1 in 5 or 20% of domestic workers surveyed reported losing jobs.

Data in South Africa reveals about 250,000 domestic workers lost their jobs in 2020, she notes.

Domestic workers in South Africa are earning on average between three and four thousand rands a month on our platform. Outside of our platform, they earn even less than R3000 a month. Aisha Pandor, Co-founder - Sweepsouth

She says households and salaried peope across the board have taken a huge knock.

So it is not just about people not wanting to pay but about being unable to pay. Aisha Pandor, Co-founder - Sweepsouth

The huge retrenchments of, for example, office workers impacted that sector's ability to employ people to clean their homes, she notes.

Should domestic workers not be defined as essential workers asks Lester.