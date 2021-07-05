Pandemic has seen plunge in domestic worker earnings - Domestic Worker Report

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Long Street eatery infuses CBD into its entire menu Pippa Hudson chats to an Infusion on Long manager and a chef about non-psychoactive CBD that may lead to feelings of wellbeing. 5 July 2021 2:39 PM
Meet Grassy Park racehorse owner who wins Durban July with Kommetdieding Lester Kiewit talks to the owner of Kommetdieding, Ashwin Reynolds, who hails from our very own Grassy Park in Cape Town. 5 July 2021 12:00 PM
Local Sinovac rep Numolux explains jab's efficacy after getting go-ahead in SA Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Sanette Aspinall, a virologist and clinical research specialist for Numolux 5 July 2021 8:49 AM
View all Local
What rescinding a judgment means and why it's not an appeal - political analyst John Maytham talks to analyst Richard Calland about Jacob Zuma's attempt to have his 15-month jail sentence rescinded. 5 July 2021 6:00 PM
'Justices will endorse their ruling, Zuma is buying time but to jail he will go' John Maytham talks to political analyst Oscar van Heerden about the jail sentence that awaits the former president. 5 July 2021 4:39 PM
Local Sinovac rep Numolux explains jab's efficacy after getting go-ahead in SA Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Sanette Aspinall, a virologist and clinical research specialist for Numolux 5 July 2021 8:49 AM
View all Politics
Steinhoff shares tank after High Court rules it broke Companies Act Ray White interviews Jan Cronje, a financial journalist at Fin24. 5 July 2021 6:29 PM
Affordable housing: The catalyst for post covid economic recovery in Africa? Affordable housing is a strategic focus for Absa Corporate and Investment Bank, says Somaya Joshua. 5 July 2021 4:21 PM
Long Street eatery infuses CBD into its entire menu Pippa Hudson chats to an Infusion on Long manager and a chef about non-psychoactive CBD that may lead to feelings of wellbeing. 5 July 2021 2:39 PM
View all Business
Meet Grassy Park racehorse owner who wins Durban July with Kommetdieding Lester Kiewit talks to the owner of Kommetdieding, Ashwin Reynolds, who hails from our very own Grassy Park in Cape Town. 5 July 2021 12:00 PM
This National Savings Month, a call to maximise the benefits of family investing The more you and your family invest with PPS Investments Family Network, the more you could save on ongoing administration fees. 5 July 2021 10:44 AM
Local event aims to foster recovery movement in Cape Town - and needs your help Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Bub, the fundraising manager for Recovery Walk Cape Town 2021. 4 July 2021 10:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
Euro 2020 blamed for surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the Covid-19 infections surge in Europe and other stories. 4 July 2021 11:42 AM
[PREVIEW] 'Springboks will take it by 20 – even though it’s been so long' Africa Melane interviews Wynona Louw, a rugby writer at Independent Media. 2 July 2021 2:31 PM
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
View all Sport
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
View all Entertainment
This National Savings Month, a call to maximise the benefits of family investing The more you and your family invest with PPS Investments Family Network, the more you could save on ongoing administration fees. 5 July 2021 10:44 AM
Euro 2020 blamed for surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the Covid-19 infections surge in Europe and other stories. 4 July 2021 11:42 AM
Social media platforms need to take concrete steps to combat online abuse CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Sarah Hoffman, co-founder of Klikd about the the fight against online abuse. 2 July 2021 7:49 PM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Affordable housing: The catalyst for post covid economic recovery in Africa? Affordable housing is a strategic focus for Absa Corporate and Investment Bank, says Somaya Joshua. 5 July 2021 4:21 PM
[PREVIEW] 'Springboks will take it by 20 – even though it’s been so long' Africa Melane interviews Wynona Louw, a rugby writer at Independent Media. 2 July 2021 2:31 PM
Jacob Zuma’s jail sentence lifted SA’s mood - Gross National Happiness Index, UJ Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Talita Greyling, a Wellbeing Economist at the University of Johannesburg. 2 July 2021 1:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Pandemic has seen plunge in domestic worker earnings - Domestic Worker Report

5 July 2021 11:25 AM
by Barbara Friedman

Lester Kiewit talks to Aisha Pandor from Sweepsouth about its survey which shows unemployment is high in the sector.
  • The Domestic Worker Report data was based on 7000 respondents in South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya
  • The pandemic has seen a marked drop in domestic worker earnings and a rise in unemployment
© ferli/123rf.com

SweepSouth has published its latest Pay and Working Conditions for Domestic Workers report for 2021. The cleaning services company is a platform that connects domestic workers who are unemployed or underemployed with customers who need their services, explains Pandor.

It's like an Uber for home cleaning.

Aisha Pandor, Co-founder - Sweepsouth

It is the fourth year Sweepsouth has conducted the survey and the first beyond South Africa into other African countries Nigeria and Kenya. The latest report is based on data from 7000 respondents and shows wages in South Africa currently in this sector.

As expected the pandemic has seen a marked decrease in domestic worker earnings in all countries surveyed.

Aisha Pandor, Co-founder - Sweepsouth

There has been an increase in unemployment.

In South Africa 1 in 5 or 20% of domestic workers surveyed reported losing jobs.

Data in South Africa reveals about 250,000 domestic workers lost their jobs in 2020, she notes.

Domestic workers in South Africa are earning on average between three and four thousand rands a month on our platform. Outside of our platform, they earn even less than R3000 a month.

Aisha Pandor, Co-founder - Sweepsouth

She says households and salaried peope across the board have taken a huge knock.

So it is not just about people not wanting to pay but about being unable to pay.

Aisha Pandor, Co-founder - Sweepsouth

The huge retrenchments of, for example, office workers impacted that sector's ability to employ people to clean their homes, she notes.

Should domestic workers not be defined as essential workers asks Lester.

80% of those domestic workers surveyed are primary breadwinners at home and 64% being single parents...and I absolutely think that when we have the conversation about essential workers and being in line for vaccinations, a domestic worker should form part of that.

Aisha Pandor, Co-founder - Sweepsouth



5 July 2021 11:25 AM
by Barbara Friedman

Trending

Steinhoff shares tank after High Court rules it broke Companies Act

Business

Local Sinovac rep Numolux explains jab's efficacy after getting go-ahead in SA

Local Politics

Ters payments will be extended for industries hit by new Level 4 rules - Cosatu

Business

EWN Highlights

Africa suffers record number of COVID-19 cases

5 July 2021 6:19 PM

Net closing on Guptas as UAE-SA extradition treaty set to kick in

5 July 2021 6:11 PM

On average, more COVID-19 patients dying now than in first wave - CSIR

5 July 2021 5:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA