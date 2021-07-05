Meet Grassy Park racehorse owner who wins Durban July with Kommetdieding





Local Grassy Park racehorse owner Ashwin Reynolds is the first person of colour to win the Durban July

Reynolds talks to Lester Kiewit about how he first developed a passion for horseracing from his grandfather

South Africa's biggest horse race the Durban July has seen the first win by a horse owned by a person of colour, says Lester.

It's also a story about the victory of a small racehorse owner versus the big operations.

Ashwin Reynolds is from Grassy Park in Cape Town and the owner of Durban July champ Kommetdieding a horse that has only been racing for the past 12 months. The Durban July was only his seventh race.

Lester played a clip of the sports commentary of the win and Reynolds says it made his hair stand up all over again.

It was very emotional. Ashwin Reynolds, Racehorse owner

Reynolds describes his journey which began when he was just nine years old and at home he would have to listen to horse racing on the radio and write down the results for his grandfather who would be taking a nap.

I think it started there where he exposed me to racing, and then I married into a racing family who are fanatical about racing. Ashwin Reynolds, Racehorse owner

I said to myself when I am 40 years old, I will own a racehorse. Ashwin Reynolds, Racehorse owner

He first started owning a 10% share of a racehorse but says he was hooked.

Then racehorse trainer Harold Crawford asked if Reynolds would buy a horse.

I said 'Oom Harold, nothing more than R80,000.' And he said OK and bought the horse fr R55,000. And that is how I came to own Kommetdieding. Ashwin Reynolds, Racehorse owner

Lester jokes that the name Kommetdieding has such a Cape Town flavour and did Reynolds ever imagine that being called out at the Durban July?

Never in a million years did he think that would happen laughs Reynolds.

Kommetdieding is coming back to Cape Town to the farm to have a rest. Ashwin Reynolds, Racehorse owner

But at the end of the day, the trainers and managers play the biggest role.

I always joke that this is the only sport where the owners have the least say. Ashwin Reynolds, Racehorse owner

Congratulations to the VDJ2021 Winner KOMMETDIEDING



Ridden by G.Lerena and trained by H.M Crawford/Rix #VDJ2021 #VodacomDurbanJuly2021 pic.twitter.com/cShZGB9sox — Gold Circle Racing (@GoldCircleRSA) July 3, 2021