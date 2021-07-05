Long Street eatery infuses CBD into its entire menu
- Infusion on Long in Cape Town weaves CBD into all the food and drink offered on its menu
- CBD is the non-psychoactive part of the cannabis plant and may lead to feelings of well-being and calm.
- The restaurant sticks to the legal limits and only adds up to 20mg of CBD to each dish drink in water-soluble, or oil-soluble form
Infusion on Long describes itself as a 'Mediterranean styled menu with world fusion nuances. All Menu items are CBD infused, offering a completely new dining experience.'
Since the relaxation of laws around the growing and personal use of marijuana, there has been a boom in complementary medicines, foods, drinks and even skincare products based on CBD says Pippa.
That’s the non-psychoactive portion of the marijuana plant, for those who might be confused, a chemical compound that won’t make you high but may contribute to feelings of relaxation, calm, and wellbeing.Pippa Hudson, Presenter - CapeTalk
It’s been used for thousands of years by traditional healers and is now perfectly legal provided you stick to the gazetted maximum dose of 20 mg per day, she adds.
If you want to try it for yourself, says Pippa, you now have a new way of doing so, because a new restaurant opened its doors in Long Street this April, which has CBD woven into everything it does.
It’s called Infusion on Long and I had the pleasure of dining there just before restaurants were closed down under level 4 regulations. Not only did I have a fabulous meal, but I have to say I slept like a baby that night.Pippa Hudson, Presenter - CapeTalk
Hopefully, when they reopen after the lockdown levels are lifted you'll go give it a try, she says.
The restaurant weaves CBD into both food and drinks though not more than 20mg per dish.
Pippa chats to one of the restaurant managers Chrystelle Scheepers and one of the chefs, Gershwin Jacobs.
Chrystelle says the restaurant is using the two-week lockdown to upskill our staff and make some small upgrades to our restaurant.
Our owners are extremely passionate about the cannabis industry.Chrystelle Scheepers, Manager - Infusion on Long
She explains the various infusion methods - water-soluble, oil-based, and in powder form.
More from Local
Meet Grassy Park racehorse owner who wins Durban July with Kommetdieding
Lester Kiewit talks to the owner of Kommetdieding, Ashwin Reynolds, who hails from our very own Grassy Park in Cape Town.Read More
Local Sinovac rep Numolux explains jab's efficacy after getting go-ahead in SA
Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Sanette Aspinall, a virologist and clinical research specialist for NumoluxRead More
Scheduled vaccine appointments for over-50s to begin on Monday
People aged 50 to 59 years with valid appointments will be accepted at vaccination sites across the Western Cape from Monday 5 July.Read More
Winde not ruling out possibility of at-home vaccinations for bedridden residents
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Premier Alan Winde about the Western Cape's vaccine rollout and third-wave health response.Read More
Sahpra approval of Sinovac jab a turning point for SA - acting health minister
Acting Health Minister Mamoloko Kubayi has welcomed the approval of the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine for use in South Africa.Read More
Local event aims to foster recovery movement in Cape Town - and needs your help
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Bub, the fundraising manager for Recovery Walk Cape Town 2021.Read More
SANParks reopens some sections of Table Mountain that burnt during wildfire
Restoration work has been concluded in some parts of the Table Mountain National Park, which means some areas are ready to reopen.Read More
Illegal structures have been worst hit by flood damage, says City of Cape Town
Heavy rains flooded many of Cape Town's informal settlements this week. The City of Cape Town says new illegal structures have been worst affected, but it can't help.Read More
Western Cape braces for spike in Covid-19 hospital admissions as cases double
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King speaks with Premier Alan Winde about the Western Cape's third wave and vaccine drive.Read More
More from Business
Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists
Ray White interviews Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (SU).Read More
Steinhoff shares tank after High Court rules it broke Companies Act
Ray White interviews Jan Cronje, a financial journalist at Fin24.Read More
Affordable housing: The catalyst for post covid economic recovery in Africa?
Affordable housing is a strategic focus for Absa Corporate and Investment Bank, says Somaya Joshua.Read More
This National Savings Month, a call to maximise the benefits of family investing
The more you and your family invest with PPS Investments Family Network, the more you could save on ongoing administration fees.Read More
Ters payments will be extended for industries hit by new Level 4 rules - Cosatu
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Matthew Parks, Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator and delegate to Nedlac about Ters payments.Read More
Lockdown level 4: Businesses and unions push for income support and tax relief
Many Wiener interviews Matthew Parks, Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator.Read More
Preowned luxury fashion is booming in South Africa. Enter 'Luxity'...
Refilwe Moloto interviews Luxity cofounder Michael Zahariev.Read More
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt
Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry.Read More
Sars launches first fully-virtual tax filing season (for a shrunken tax base)
Sars offices will be closed for walk-ins for the next six weeks. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Meet Grassy Park racehorse owner who wins Durban July with Kommetdieding
Lester Kiewit talks to the owner of Kommetdieding, Ashwin Reynolds, who hails from our very own Grassy Park in Cape Town.Read More
This National Savings Month, a call to maximise the benefits of family investing
The more you and your family invest with PPS Investments Family Network, the more you could save on ongoing administration fees.Read More
Local event aims to foster recovery movement in Cape Town - and needs your help
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Bub, the fundraising manager for Recovery Walk Cape Town 2021.Read More
SANParks reopens some sections of Table Mountain that burnt during wildfire
Restoration work has been concluded in some parts of the Table Mountain National Park, which means some areas are ready to reopen.Read More
Newly crowned Mr Gay World SA Louw Breytenbach shares mental health battle
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to actor, TV presenter and entrepreneur Louw Breytenbach.Read More
Social media platforms need to take concrete steps to combat online abuse
CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Sarah Hoffman, co-founder of Klikd about the the fight against online abuse.Read More
Kitchen Republik provides opportunity for Cape Town chefs to showcase skills
CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Lisa Meyer, the co-founder of Kitchen Republik about the unique service they provide.Read More
Cape Town rates and tariffs increased from 1 July: Do you qualify for a rebate?
Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Ian Nielsen, mayoral committee member for finance at the City of Cape Town.Read More
Switching to gas? Here's what you need to know about using gas in the home
CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to Ruan Smit, a certified gas installer about gas safety tips for the home.Read More