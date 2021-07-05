Long Street eatery infuses CBD into its entire menu





Infusion on Long in Cape Town weaves CBD into all the food and drink offered on its menu

CBD is the non-psychoactive part of the cannabis plant and may lead to feelings of well-being and calm.

The restaurant sticks to the legal limits and only adds up to 20mg of CBD to each dish drink in water-soluble, or oil-soluble form

Infusion on Long describes itself as a 'Mediterranean styled menu with world fusion nuances. All Menu items are CBD infused, offering a completely new dining experience.'

Since the relaxation of laws around the growing and personal use of marijuana, there has been a boom in complementary medicines, foods, drinks and even skincare products based on CBD says Pippa.

That’s the non-psychoactive portion of the marijuana plant, for those who might be confused, a chemical compound that won’t make you high but may contribute to feelings of relaxation, calm, and wellbeing. Pippa Hudson, Presenter - CapeTalk

It’s been used for thousands of years by traditional healers and is now perfectly legal provided you stick to the gazetted maximum dose of 20 mg per day, she adds.

If you want to try it for yourself, says Pippa, you now have a new way of doing so, because a new restaurant opened its doors in Long Street this April, which has CBD woven into everything it does.

It’s called Infusion on Long and I had the pleasure of dining there just before restaurants were closed down under level 4 regulations. Not only did I have a fabulous meal, but I have to say I slept like a baby that night. Pippa Hudson, Presenter - CapeTalk

Hopefully, when they reopen after the lockdown levels are lifted you'll go give it a try, she says.

The restaurant weaves CBD into both food and drinks though not more than 20mg per dish.

Pippa chats to one of the restaurant managers Chrystelle Scheepers and one of the chefs, Gershwin Jacobs.

Chrystelle says the restaurant is using the two-week lockdown to upskill our staff and make some small upgrades to our restaurant.

Our owners are extremely passionate about the cannabis industry. Chrystelle Scheepers, Manager - Infusion on Long

She explains the various infusion methods - water-soluble, oil-based, and in powder form.