'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!'

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:25
Funerals are becoming more expensive during pandemic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Unathi Saul - Co-founder at Abaveleli Funeral Directors
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: What to make of the race between Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Daniel Cunnama - Outreach astronomer at South African Astronomical Observatory
Today at 07:07
Pudemo brands SADC's eSwatini visit a farce
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:20
Covid-19 second jab
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
ANC NEC in focus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sanusha Naidu
Today at 08:21
City of Cape Town's green-lid bins for recycling will not be emptied for now
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 09:20
Why the police were right not to act on Nkandla covid defiance
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ziyanda Stuurman - Master of Arts degree in Conflict, Security and Development at School of Global Studies at Sussex University
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:50
Why does Jacob Zuma still have VIP security - Security Analyst and Former Mandela Body Guard Conroy Herandien
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Conroy Herandien - Security Analyst at Independent
Today at 10:15
The world's best school principal is South African
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Ngwako Stephen Sebopetsa - Principal at Rathaga Primary School
Today at 10:30
SA's first black female brewery owner forced to call it quits
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela Founder of Brewsters Craft
Today at 11:05
40 years of Aids: a reflection on this pandemic anniversary
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Catherine Burns - Associate Professor of Medical History at the Health Science Faculty and Alder Museum of Medical History at University of the Witwatersrand
No Items to show
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Long Street eatery infuses CBD into its entire menu Pippa Hudson chats to an Infusion on Long manager and a chef about non-psychoactive CBD that may lead to feelings of wellbeing. 5 July 2021 2:39 PM
Meet Grassy Park racehorse owner who wins Durban July with Kommetdieding Lester Kiewit talks to the owner of Kommetdieding, Ashwin Reynolds, who hails from our very own Grassy Park in Cape Town. 5 July 2021 12:00 PM
Local Sinovac rep Numolux explains jab's efficacy after getting go-ahead in SA Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Sanette Aspinall, a virologist and clinical research specialist for Numolux 5 July 2021 8:49 AM
View all Local
What rescinding a judgment means and why it's not an appeal - political analyst John Maytham talks to analyst Richard Calland about Jacob Zuma's attempt to have his 15-month jail sentence rescinded. 5 July 2021 6:00 PM
'Justices will endorse their ruling, Zuma is buying time but to jail he will go' John Maytham talks to political analyst Oscar van Heerden about the jail sentence that awaits the former president. 5 July 2021 4:39 PM
Jacob Zuma is getting a chance to argue for his prison sentence to be overturned Refilwe Moloto talks to EWN senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia about the latest in Jacob Zuma's legal situation. 5 July 2021 8:28 AM
View all Politics
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists Ray White interviews Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (SU). 5 July 2021 6:44 PM
View all Business
This National Savings Month, a call to maximise the benefits of family investing The more you and your family invest with PPS Investments Family Network, the more you could save on ongoing administration fees. 5 July 2021 10:44 AM
Local event aims to foster recovery movement in Cape Town - and needs your help Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Bub, the fundraising manager for Recovery Walk Cape Town 2021. 4 July 2021 10:34 AM
SANParks reopens some sections of Table Mountain that burnt during wildfire Restoration work has been concluded in some parts of the Table Mountain National Park, which means some areas are ready to reopen. 3 July 2021 2:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Euro 2020 blamed for surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the Covid-19 infections surge in Europe and other stories. 4 July 2021 11:42 AM
[PREVIEW] 'Springboks will take it by 20 – even though it’s been so long' Africa Melane interviews Wynona Louw, a rugby writer at Independent Media. 2 July 2021 2:31 PM
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
View all Sport
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Social media platforms need to take concrete steps to combat online abuse CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Sarah Hoffman, co-founder of Klikd about the the fight against online abuse. 2 July 2021 7:49 PM
Canada temperature soars to 49.6 °C – leaving hundreds of people dead Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 1 July 2021 11:40 AM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
View all Africa
Affordable housing: The catalyst for post covid economic recovery in Africa? Affordable housing is a strategic focus for Absa Corporate and Investment Bank, says Somaya Joshua. 5 July 2021 4:21 PM
Jacob Zuma’s jail sentence lifted SA’s mood - Gross National Happiness Index, UJ Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Talita Greyling, a Wellbeing Economist at the University of Johannesburg. 2 July 2021 1:44 PM
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry. 1 July 2021 8:48 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!'

5 July 2021 7:34 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Tourism
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Hospitality
accomodation
lockdown level 4
The Capital
Marc Waschsberger

Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital.
© torwai/123rf.com

Hotels and other establishments that provide lodging are allowed to operate at full capacity, after an adjustment of the latest Level 4 lockdown regulations.

Despite the minor reprieve, the sector is suffering, and in fear of an extension beyond 14 days.

Ray White (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital, one of South Africa’s largest providers of fully serviced luxury apartments and hotel rooms (scroll up to listen).

We have 12 properties across the country… You can stay in a full apartment… People are quarantining and staying with us… It is still a battle nonetheless… The whole sector is in absolute strife at the moment…

Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director - The Capital

We rely on international tourists… Cape Town really relies on international tourism for about 80% of its business…

Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director - The Capital

We’ll take it [extension] very badly… The sector can’t take any further extension of the lockdown… We’re out of ideas… Unless it [Covid] turns very soon, the President will extend it [level four] …

Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director - The Capital



5 July 2021 7:34 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Tourism
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Hospitality
accomodation
lockdown level 4
The Capital
Marc Waschsberger

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists

5 July 2021 6:44 PM

Ray White interviews Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (SU).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown level 4: Businesses and unions push for income support and tax relief

2 July 2021 3:01 PM

Many Wiener interviews Matthew Parks, Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Health regulator to announce decision on Sinovac vaccine 'in next few days'

1 July 2021 2:08 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Mia Malan, Editor-in-Chief at the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard

30 June 2021 10:30 AM

John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD Party Member at the Western Cape Legislature.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Journalists next up for Covid-19 vaccination

29 June 2021 12:16 PM

The government is delivering on a promise it made previously to prioritise journalists in rolling out vaccines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Poor, rural Limpopo leads rest of SA in vaccinating its people against Covid-19

29 June 2021 11:18 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathub.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It doesn’t make sense to keep restaurants open at risk to the rest of economy'

28 June 2021 7:04 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Neva Makgetla, a Senior Economist at TIPS.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sun International shuts down all its hotels

28 June 2021 6:36 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance

28 June 2021 10:11 AM

President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 4 from 28 June 2021 for two weeks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rumours of imminent 'family meeting' to announce harder lockdown is false - Govt

25 June 2021 3:11 PM

Several voice notes are doing the rounds, claiming the President is about to announce a harder lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists

5 July 2021 6:44 PM

Ray White interviews Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (SU).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It doesn’t make sense to keep restaurants open at risk to the rest of economy'

28 June 2021 7:04 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Neva Makgetla, a Senior Economist at TIPS.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We need to be closing schools. We need a form of lockdown - Netcare CEO

21 June 2021 7:24 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But…

21 June 2021 7:02 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aspen Pharmacare has a plan to save South Africa’s vaccine rollout

14 June 2021 6:47 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen Pharmacare.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We’re getting 300 000 J&J vaccines this week'

14 June 2021 6:21 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How effective was South Africa’s Covid-19 recovery stimulus?

26 April 2021 6:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant'

23 April 2021 9:54 AM

"There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab

22 April 2021 8:58 AM

Dr Angelique Coetzee explains why you should get a flu vaccine before getting one for Covid-19 if you are older than 60.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Companies benefitting from Covid-19 TERS to be audited

12 April 2021 7:33 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Ruth Maforimbo of People Advisory Services at EY Europe, Middle East, India and Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ters payments will be extended for industries hit by new Level 4 rules - Cosatu

Business

Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists

Business Opinion

Meet Grassy Park racehorse owner who wins Durban July with Kommetdieding

Local Lifestyle Sport

EWN Highlights

Climate change link as New Zealand records warmest June on record

6 July 2021 5:43 AM

South African journalists say held, 'tortured' in Eswatini

5 July 2021 9:01 PM

England set to lift mask, distancing rules as cases soar

5 July 2021 7:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA